Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, Gloria Purvis, Mary Rice Hasson to Lead 2019 Women’s Commission Day of Reflection

The Women’s Commission is celebrating its annual 2019 Day of Reflection on Saturday, March 9, at Seton Hall University. The daylong prayerful event, which is expected to attract thousands of attendees, encourages women to become “Alive in Christ,” finding their true identity. Women in the Archdiocese of Newark, as well as neighboring Dioceses, are all invited.

This year’s conference will welcome two women to share their stories of mercy, healing, and evangelization: Gloria Purvis and Mary Rice Hasson. Gloria Purvis is the creator of the Authentically Free at Last Show, and host of the Morning Glory radio show, both aired by EWTN. She is also Editor of the African American Catholic Youth Bible. Mary Rice Hasson is the Kate O’Beirne Fellow in Catholic Studies at the Ethics and Public Policy Center in Washington, DC. She also directs the Catholic Women’s Forum, and is an expert on topics related to women, faith, culture, family, sexual morality, and gender ideology.

The Day of Reflection will also feature a Spanish track with similar presentations. Guest speakers include: Lucia Baez Luzondo, Co-Founder and Director of the Renovación Familiar (Family Renewal) ministry, and Malvina Modesto, Founder and Coordinator of the Ministerio de Evangelización Buena Nueva (Ministry of Evangelization Good News) in the Dominican Republic. Jorge Orellana and his wife Kim, founders of SI7 Ministry, will be providing music throughout the Spanish track.

The day’s events will also include the Sacrament of Reconciliation in multiple languages, a Holy Hour, an opportunity for fellowship, and exhibitors. The Celebration of Holy Mass will occur at 4:00 pm, and Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the main celebrant. He will be accompanied by Bishops and clergy from the Archdiocese of Newark and neighboring Dioceses.

The Women’s Commission of the Archdiocese of Newark seeks to serve women by presenting the beautiful Teaching of Holy Mother Church in a manner easily accessible to them. With the annual Day of Reflection, the Commission reaches out to women to support them in their call to continuing conversion, and invites them to renew their relationship with Jesus Christ and His Church. It is the Commission’s mission to tell women about the great things the Catholic Church desires for them.

This year’s conference theme is “Alive in Christ…Finding Our True Identity.” The conference is Saturday, March 9, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, at Seton Hall University’s auditorium located at 400 South Orange Avenue in South Orange. Registration is $25 per attendee. Priests, Deacons and other religious are admitted free. Continental breakfast and lunch are included. For more information, and to register online, visit www.rcan.org/WomCom, call 973-497-4545, or email CatholicWomen@rcan.org.

About Us

The Women's Commission of the Archdiocese of Newark strives to follow the example and instruction of Jesus Christ and His mother Mary. The Commission hopes to bring the teachings of the Holy Catholic Church, especially regarding women, to the attention of the people of the archdiocese, and to support them in their mission to lead Christian lives.

The Commission works closely with its Archdiocesan Bishops, pastors and other leaders to support and encourage local and regional initiatives where Catholic women build relationships with one another, share their faith, and support one another through prayer. To learn more, visit www.rcan.org/WomCom.