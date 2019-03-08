Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, Rev. Larry Richards To Lead 2019 Catholic Men’s Conference

The Catholic Men’s Commission is celebrating its eleventh annual New Jersey Catholic Men’s Conference on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Seton Hall University. The daylong prayerful event is expected to attract thousands of attendees seeking to strengthen their spiritual faith, and engage in fellowship. All men from the Archdiocese of Newark, as well as neighboring Dioceses, are invited to attend.

This year’s conference will welcome two men to share their stories of faith and evangelization: Rev. Larry Richards and Gregory Floyd. Fr. Larry Richards serves as the pastor of St. Joseph Church/Bread of Life Community in Erie, Pennsylvania, and is the founder of The Reason for Our Hope Foundation—a non-profit organization dedicated to “Spreading the Good News“ by educating others about Jesus Christ, and the Catholic faith through CDs, DVDs, and books. Gregory Floyd is the Executive Vice President for Mission at Eva’s Village, a faith based non-profit in Paterson that feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, treats the addicted, and offers medical and dental care to the poor. He is also a leader in the People of Hope, a lay Catholic community dedicated to prayer, family life, and evangelization. Gregory Floyd will also serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

In addition to guest speakers, the day’s events will also include a Spanish track featuring P. Rafael Capo and P. Robinson Gonzalez, the Sacrament of Reconciliation in multiple languages, a Holy Hour, Eucharistic Adoration, an opportunity for fellowship, music, and exhibitors. All Catholic men from the Archdiocese of Newark and beyond are invited to join the event and support one another in their personal discipleship and journey towards Christ.

The Celebration of Holy Mass will occur at 4:00 pm, and Cardinal Joseph William Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will be the chief celebrant. He will be accompanied by Bishops and clergy, from the Archdiocese of Newark and neighboring Dioceses.

This year’s conference theme is “For A Time Such As This…Holiness and Hope.” The conference is Saturday, March 16, 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, at Seton Hall University’s auditorium located at 400 South Orange Avenue in South Orange. Registration is $25 per attendee. Priests, Deacons and other religious are admitted free. Continental breakfast and lunch are included. To register online, visit www.NJCatholicMen.org. For more information, email CatholicMen@rcan.org or call 973-497-4545.

About Us

The Archdiocese of Newark formed the Men’s Commission to offer a structure of fellowship and support to deepen men’s faith and relationship with Jesus Christ, and to help guide their roles in their families, in the Church, and in society as men of God and men for others.

The Commission works in close collaboration with its Archdiocesan Bishops, pastors and other leaders to support and encourage local and regional initiatives where Catholic men build relationships with one another, share their faith and support one another through prayer and fellowship groups. To learn more, visit www.NJCatholicMen.org.