Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin's 26th Annual Business & Labor Recognition Reception Takes Place Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will honor Aron Forem, the owner and president of the grocery firm Wuhl Shafman Lieberman Corporation, at the Cardinal’s 26th Annual Business & Labor Recognition Reception on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Mayfair Farms, West Orange, NJ. Cardinal Tobin also announced that Monsignor John J. Gilchrist, who passed away last April after decades of service to the Catholic Church and labor community, will be honored posthumously.

The Annual Business & Labor Recognition Reception has raised more than $4 million since it began 26 years ago. This will mark the third year that Cardinal Tobin will oversee the event, which is attended annually by hundreds of labor and business leaders. The reception benefits the Newark Archdiocese’s Catholic Youth Organization and Retreat Center in Kearny, which serves more than 35,000 young people of every race, religion, and ethnic background every year.

“Mr. Forem, focused on the dignity of work, has shown great dedication to his employees and the members of the community, whom he has served, over these many years,” said the Cardinal in making the announcement. Cardinal Tobin will also honor Monsignor Gilchrist, posthumously, this year. He said of Monsignor, “There is no one more deserving of this honor than our beloved, Monsignor John. While serving the Church for over 50 years, he ministered, tirelessly, for the labor community and founded this event.”

About Aron Forem

Aron Forem began his career in the produce industry as a 16-year-old immigrant from Israel. He opened his first store in New York at age 23 while attending City College, and grew that store into 22 others before merging with the then Bronx-based supermarket supplier Wuhl Shafman Lieberman Corporation. Now based in Newark, NJ, Wuhl Shafman Lieberman is today one of the East Coast’s top wholesalers and repackagers of fresh produce.

Mr. Forem, who also serves as president of the Newark Farmers Market and Forem Facilities Management, serves on the board of several businesses and religious institutions, and is a member of Beth Aharon Forem Chabad House in Tenafly. He and his wife Barbara support numerous charities and organizations including the Community Foodbank of New Jersey, Englewood Hospital, the Bergen Performing Arts Center, and the Make-a-Wish Foundation of New Jersey.

About Monsignor John J. Gilchrist

Monsignor Gilchrist was nominated posthumously as this year’s labor honoree at the request of New Jersey’s labor community. Affectionately known as “The Labor Priest,” Monsignor Gilchrist was ordained in 1957. He first became involved with the labor movement with the Operating Engineers, and eventually began working with numerous other labor unions for more than 40 years. He was a lifelong member of the International Operating Engineers Local 68 as well as a lifelong member of United Food & Commercial Workers Local 1262 and its International Union.

Monsignor Gilchrist filled many varied roles during his years of service to the Catholic Church, including as a high school teacher and as chaplain for numerous hospitals in the region. He was also instrumental in establishing many programs for youth, including a Saturday morning religious program for children with Down syndrome.

For more information about the Cardinal’s 26th Annual Business & Labor Recognition Reception, contact Geraldine Menegolla at 201-998-0088, extension 4154.