Cardinal Tobin’s reflection: '5 Reasons We Turn to Mary In Times of Crisis'

Earlier this year when the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic became clear, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. began to implore the Blessed Virgin Mary, Health of the Sick, on a daily basis for her intercession and help. As the Cardinal says in the attached reflection, “Christians have always turned to Mary in times of war, pestilence and famine. In troubled times like these, she is a sure refuge, a source of comfort and hope.”

The Archdiocese of Newark has accepted the invitation of The Most Reverend José H. Gomez, Archbishop of Los Angeles, and President of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, to join with dioceses throughout the country in the reconsecration of our nation to Our Lady under the title of Mary, Mother of the Church, on May 1, 2020. Cardinal Tobin’s reflections, Five Reasons We Turn to Mary During Times of Crisis, outlines some of the reasons why the reconsecration of our country to Mary is an appropriate response to the current pandemic.

READ IN ENGLISH HERE | READ IN SPANISH HERE