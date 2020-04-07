Cardinal Tobin announces appointments of new bishops-elect as episcopal vicars to 4 counties of Archdiocese of Newark

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, announced today the appointment of the new Bishops-Elect of the Archdiocese among the four Episcopal Vicars for each of the counties that comprise the territory of the Archdiocese (Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Union). The appointments were effective on April 1, 2020.

“On Thursday, February 27, 2020, I joyfully announced the Holy Father's appointment of our three new Auxiliary Bishops of Newark and many of us joined together that day to congratulate and greet our new bishops,” stated Cardinal Tobin. “Even before they are ordained to the episcopacy, I have named them to assist Bishop Manuel Cruz and me in our service to faithful of the Archdiocese of Newark.”

The appointments are:

Bishop-Elect Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B., Titular Bishop of Tabuda and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark - Episcopal Vicar for Union County

Titular Bishop of Tabuda and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark - Episcopal Vicar for Union County Bishop-Elect Michael A. Saporito, Titular Bishop of Luperciana and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark - Episcopal Vicar for Bergen County

Titular Bishop of Luperciana and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark - Episcopal Vicar for Bergen County Bishop-Elect Gregory J. Studerus, Titular Bishop of Tarasa in Byzacena - Episcopal Vicar for Hudson County

In addition, Most Reverend Manuel A. Cruz, D.D., Titular Bishop of Gaguari and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark, formerly the Episcopal Vicar for Union County, is appointed Episcopal Vicar for Essex County.

Episcopal vicars are priests or bishops authorized by a diocesan bishop to share in the pastoral governance of a diocese. Bishop Cruz and the Bishops-Elect already are arranging in their respective county residences and offices. As the beginning of their new service in the Archdiocese of Newark, they have begun to meet regularly with Cardinal Tobin and have reached out to the Deans to help ensure that all archdiocesan parishes find the help they need during these difficult times.

“I am grateful for their willingness to begin immediately their ministry among us, to us and for us. I also express my sincere thanks to Bishop John W. Flesey, S.T.D., D.D., and Monsignor Robert E. Emery, J.C.L., M.A., who had served generously as the episcopal vicars for Bergen and Essex Counties, respectively,” added Cardinal Tobin.

The Episcopal Ordination of the three Bishops-Elect had been scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 2:00 PM (EST) in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. A new time and date will be announced.

To read the original announcement of the three new Bishops-Elect, visit www.rcan.org/three-auxiliary-bishops-named-archdiocese-newark.

About the Archdiocese of Newark

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., was appointed Archbishop of Newark on November 7, 2016, created Cardinal by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, on November 19, 2016, and installed as the sixth Archbishop of Newark on January 6, 2017.

The Archdiocese of Newark currently has one auxiliary bishop: Bishop Manuel A. Cruz, D.D, appointed Titular Bishop of Gaguari and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark on June 9, 2008. Bishop John W. Flesey, S.T.D., D.D., was appointed Titular Bishop of Allegheny and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark on May 21, 2004. Though officially retired, Bishop Flesey has continued to serve generously the Catholic communities in Bergen County. Retired auxiliary bishop, Bishop Dominic A. Marconi, D.D., was appointed Titular Bishop of Burie and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark on May 3, 1976. Then-Pope John Paul II accepted the resignation of Bishop Marconi in 2002, but even at the age of 93, the Bishop celebrates the sacrament of Confirmation in parishes across the Archdiocese.

Together, the Cardinal and Auxiliary Bishops shepherd the approximate 1.3 million Catholics who reside in the 511 square miles of the Archdiocese of Newark, comprised of Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties. The Archdiocese includes 212 Catholic parishes and 92 primary and secondary Catholic schools. For more “Facts and Figures,” click on the “About Us” tab at www.RCAN.org.