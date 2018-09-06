Cardinal Tobin Calls for Day of Prayer, Fasting and Abstinence for Sins of Sexual Abuse of Children

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, has designated Friday, September 14, 2018 as a Day of Prayer, Fasting and Abstinence throughout the Archdiocese in recognition of the sins and crimes of sexual abuse against children and adults by members of the Catholic Church.

He also will lead the people of this local Church of Newark in an evening service of Prayer, Recognition and Hope in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on Friday beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Under the theme “Behold the Wood of the Cross,” the Cardinal, joined by hundreds of clergy, Religious and lay faithful of the Archdiocese will gather in prayer for the survivors of clergy abuse, for their families, for the accused, and for the Church.

“On this day,” the Cardinal said, “we will show our sorrow for what has happened and our solidarity with the survivors, as well as our unshakeable intention never to return our Church to ‘business as usual.’ I expect all the priests to join me in this Cathedral that evening to beg God’s forgiveness and the forgiveness of those who have been abused. I invite all to come and cry out with us: ‘Lord have mercy; Christ have mercy; Lord have mercy.’”

Cardinal Tobin will preach at this service. In addition, a survivor of clergy abuse will offer a reflection on his experiences, and his hopes.