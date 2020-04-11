Cardinal Tobin to Celebrate Easter Sunday Mass via Livestream

Archdiocese and News 12+ to livestream and broadcast Mass beginning at Noon

On Sunday, April 12, Cardinal Tobin will be the main celebrant of Easter Sunday Mass livestreamed at noon from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. The worship aid can be downloaded at www.rcan.org/easter.

In addition to livestreaming on its social media channels, the Archdiocese of Newark and News 12 will simultaneously broadcast Easter Sunday Mass on News 12+ Channel 61 (Cablevision Optimum) and Channel 530 (Verizon Fios).

As a reminder, Cardinal Tobin has granted dispensation from in-person Mass attendance until the COVID-19 health crisis is abated. All parishioners are encouraged to avail themselves of technology to participate in the livestreaming of Mass and to remain united in prayer for our communities and beyond.

For a list of local parish livestreams, visit www.rcan.org/parishsupport and click on the “Parish Livestreams” tab. This website also allows the faithful an opportunity to exercise their stewardship of their parish and to support parishes in need.

For the most up-to-date resources and information about the Archdiocese of Newark’s response to the COVID-19 crisis, visit www.rcan.org/covid19 or our archdiocesan social media channels @NwkArchdiocese.

MEDIA CONTACT: Esmeralda Cameron | 973-202-1565 | Esmeralda.Cameron@rcan.org