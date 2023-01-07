Cardinal Tobin to Celebrate Mass on Jan. 12 for Pope Benedict

A Memorial Mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. will celebrate a Memorial Mass in remembrance of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 7:30 P.M. in Newark's Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

Archdiocesan priests are invited to concelebrate, and clergy, religious, and all people of good will in the Archdiocese of Newark are invited to join and pray together.

The Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart is located at 89 Ridge Street, Newark, NJ. Visit online at www.newarkbasilica.org.

