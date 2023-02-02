Cardinal Tobin reflects on the role of consecrated women, men

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

February 3, 2023

Vol. 4. No. 11

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

Yesterday, February 2, the Church celebrated the annual World Day for Consecrated Life. Instituted by St. John Paul II in 1997, this celebration is meant to be a day of special gratitude to God for those consecrated to God by the vows of chastity, poverty and obedience. I thank God for the many ways consecrated women and men enrich the Archdiocese of Newark.

All baptized Christians are called to observe the virtues of chastity, poverty and obedience, the three evangelical (or Gospel) counsels. Purity of heart, poverty of spirit, and openness to God’s will are fundamental to Christian life. They enable us to live unselfishly and, by the grace of the Holy Spirit, to follow Jesus as missionary disciples committed to carrying out the mission He has entrusted to us.

Throughout Christian history, some women and men have experienced a particular call to consecrate their lives to an intense, focused pursuit of these virtues. As noted in the Catechism of the Catholic Church (#916):

The state of consecrated life is thus one way of experiencing a "more intimate" consecration, rooted in Baptism and dedicated totally to God. In the consecrated life, Christ's faithful, moved by the Holy Spirit, propose to follow Christ more nearly, to give themselves to God who is loved above all and, pursuing the perfection of charity in the service of the Kingdom, to signify and proclaim in the Church the glory of the world to come.

All are called to holiness, and in this respect no state of life in the Church is better than any other. And yet, our Church is enriched by a wonderful diversity of ways to live the Gospel and give witness to the Light of Christ, which Scripture calls “A light for revelation to the Gentiles and the glory of your people Israel” (cf. Lk 2:29–32). The Catechism (#917) describes the Consecrated Life as “one great tree with many branches,” and it speaks of this tree as “branching out into various forms of the religious life lived in solitude or in community…. in which spiritual resources are multiplied for the progress in holiness of their members and for the good of the entire Body of Christ."

In spite of the fact that relatively few Christians are called to dedicate themselves to this more radical form of baptismal witness, Consecrated Life exists for the good of the whole Church. Those who have taken vows of poverty, obedience and chastity are signs of Christ’s presence in our world. And in the midst of all the struggles and frustrations of daily life, Consecrated Women and Men provide hope for the future by their joyful witness to the personal encounter with Jesus that is at the heart of Christian life.

In his message for the 26th World Day of Consecrated Life last year (see below), Pope Francis urged all members of religious congregations to joyfully renew their consecration to the Lord.

Let us ask ourselves what ‘moves’ our hearts and actions, what renewed vision we are being called to cultivate, and above all else, let us take Jesus into our arms. Even if at times we experience fatigue and weariness – this too happens – let us do as Simeon and Anna did. They awaited with patience the fidelity of the Lord and did not allow themselves to be robbed of the joy of the encounter with him. Let us advance to the joy of the encounter: this is beautiful! Let us put the Lord back in the centre, and press forward with joy. Amen.

One of the greatest joys of my life and ministry has been my association with men and women who have given their lives in witness to the Gospel. Members of my Redemptorist community, and the countless women and men of other Religious Orders throughout the world that I have been privileged to serve, have inspired and challenged me to grow in holiness and to pray for a renewal of faith, hope and love among all God’s people everywhere.

With profound, heartfelt gratitude, I pray for all the Consecrated Men and Women who serve in the Archdiocese of Newark, and throughout the world. May they experience the joy of the Gospel in their own lives so that they can generously share this same joy with everyone they meet—in prayer, in ministry, and in communion with God’s people.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

World Day for Consecrated Life will be celebrated in the Church on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and in parishes over the weekend of February 4-5, 2023. Click and download this document with prayers, a short bulletin announcement and intercessions for your parish. All are invited to a special archdiocesan Mass, which will be celebrated by Cardinal Joseph Tobin on Saturday, February 4, at 11:00 A.M., at Saint Helen Church in Westfield. Click and download the invitation for more information. Major superiors have been asked to send any names of jubilarians to Sr. Patricia by January 19, 2023 Please pray for all those who have made commitments to consecrated life, and be sure to thank them on their special day. May they continue to be inspired by Jesus Christ and respond generously to God's gift of their vocation. To learn more about Consecrated Life, visit our website at www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/vocations or contact Sr. Patricia Wormann, O.P., Delegate for Religious, at Sr.Patricia.WormannO.P@rcan.org. To learn more about The World Day for Consecrated Life, click here Selections from Catechism of the Catholic Church on the Consecrated Life III. THE CONSECRATED LIFE 914 "The state of life which is constituted by the profession of the evangelical counsels, while not entering into the hierarchical structure of the Church, belongs undeniably to her life and holiness."453 Evangelical counsels, consecrated life 915 Christ proposes the evangelical counsels, in their great variety, to every disciple. The perfection of charity, to which all the faithful are called, entails for those who freely follow the call to consecrated life the obligation of practicing chastity in celibacy for the sake of the Kingdom, poverty and obedience. It is the profession of these counsels, within a permanent state of life recognized by the Church that characterizes the life consecrated to God.454 916 The state of consecrated life is thus one way of experiencing a "more intimate" consecration, rooted in Baptism and dedicated totally to God.455 In the consecrated life, Christ's faithful, moved by the Holy Spirit, propose to follow Christ more nearly, to give themselves to God who is loved above all and, pursuing the perfection of charity in the service of the Kingdom, to signify and proclaim in the Church the glory of the world to come.456 One great tree, with many branches 917 "From the God-given seed of the counsels a wonderful and wide-spreading tree has grown up in the field of the Lord, branching out into various forms of the religious life lived in solitude or in community. Different religious families have come into existence in which spiritual resources are multiplied for the progress in holiness of their members and for the good of the entire Body of Christ."457 918 From the very beginning of the Church there were men and women who set out to follow Christ with greater liberty, and to imitate him more closely, by practicing the evangelical counsels. They led lives dedicated to God, each in his own way. Many of them, under the inspiration of the Holy Spirit, became hermits or founded religious families. These the Church, by virtue of her authority, gladly accepted and approved.458 Source: www.vatican.va/archive/ENG0015/__P2A.HTM A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope FEAST OF THE PRESENTATION OF THE LORD

26th WORLD DAY FOR CONSECRATED LIFE

A selection from the Homily of Pope Francis

St Peter’s Basilica

Wednesday, 2 February 2022. When Simeon took Jesus into his arms, he spoke words of blessing, praise and wonder. And we, after so many years of consecrated life, have we lost the ability to be amazed? Do we still have this capacity? Let us examine ourselves on this, and if someone does not find it, let him or her ask the grace of amazement, amazement before the wonders that God is working in us, hidden, like those in the temple, when Simeon and Anna encountered Jesus. If consecrated men and women lack words that bless God and other people, if they lack joy, if their enthusiasm fails, if their fraternal life is only a chore, if amazement is lacking, that is not the fault of someone or something else. The real reason is that our arms no longer embrace Jesus. And when the arms of a consecrated man or woman do not embrace Jesus, they embrace a vacuum which they try to fill with other things, but it remains a vacuum. To take Jesus into our arms: this is the sign, the journey, the recipe for renewal. When we fail to take Jesus into our arms, our hearts fall prey to bitterness. It is sad to see religious who are bitter: closed up in complaining about things that never go right, in a rigidity that makes them inflexible, in attitudes of supposed superiority. They are always complaining about something: the superior, their brothers or sisters, the community, the food… They live for something to complain about. But we have to embrace Jesus in adoration and ask for eyes capable of seeing the goodness and discerning the ways of God. If we embrace Christ with open arms, we will also embrace others with trust and humility. Then conflicts will not escalate, disagreements will not divide, and the temptation to domineer and to offend the dignity of others will be overcome. So let us open our arms to Christ and to all our brothers and sisters. For that is where Jesus is. Dear friends, today let us joyfully renew our consecration! Let us ask ourselves what “moves” our hearts and actions, what renewed vision we are being called to cultivate, and above all else, let us take Jesus into our arms. Even if at times we experience fatigue and weariness – this too happens – , let us do as Simeon and Anna did. They awaited with patience the fidelity of the Lord and did not allow themselves to be robbed of the joy of the encounter with him. Let us advance to the joy of the encounter: this is beautiful! Let us put the Lord back in the centre, and press forward with joy. Amen. My Prayer for You

For those consecrated to God by the vows of chastity, poverty and obedience that they may seek to live their baptismal promises more intensely and have the grace to persevere in their commitment to the Lord and serve with open hearts and willing spirits. Let us pray to the Lord… For those who have responded to the prompting of the Holy Spirit to be a consecrated person that they may experience the support of the Church as they continue their growth in holiness. Let us pray to the Lord. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Febrero 3, 2023

Vol. 4. No. 11

Mis queridas hermanas y hermanos en Cristo,

Ayer, 2 de febrero, la Iglesia celebró la Jornada Mundial de la Vida Consagrada. Instituida por San Juan Pablo II en 1997, esta celebración quiere ser un día de especial gratitud a Dios por las personas consagradas a Dios por los votos de castidad, pobreza y obediencia. Doy gracias a Dios por las muchas maneras en que las mujeres y los hombres consagrados enriquecen la Archidiócesis de Newark.

Todos los cristianos bautizados están llamados a observar las virtudes de castidad, pobreza y obediencia, los tres consejos evangélicos. La pureza de corazón, la pobreza de espíritu y la apertura a la voluntad de Dios son fundamentales para la vida cristiana. Nos permiten vivir sin egoísmo y, por la gracia del Espíritu Santo, seguir a Jesús como discípulos misioneros comprometidos a llevar a cabo la misión que Él nos ha confiado.

A través de la historia cristiana, algunos hombres y mujeres han experimentado una llamada particular a consagrar sus vidas a una búsqueda intensa y concentrada de estas virtudes. Como señala el Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica (# 916):

El estado de vida consagrada aparece por consiguiente como una de las maneras de vivir una consagración “más íntima” que tiene su raíz en el Bautismo y se dedica totalmente a Dios. En la vida consagrada, los fieles de Cristo se proponen, bajo la moción del Espíritu Santo, seguir más de cerca a Cristo, entregarse a Dios amado por encima de todo y, persiguiendo la perfección de la caridad en el servicio del Reino, significar y proclamar en la Iglesia la gloria del mundo futuro.

Todos están llamados a la santidad, y en este sentido ningún estado de vida en la Iglesia es mejor que otro. Y, sin embargo, nuestra Iglesia se enriquece con una maravillosa diversidad de modos de vivir el Evangelio y dar testimonio de la Luz de Cristo, que la Escritura llama “La luz que alumbrará a las naciones y que será la gloria de tu pueblo Israel” (cf. Lc 2, 29-32). El Catecismo (# 917) describe la Vida Consagrada como “un gran árbol lleno de ramas”, y habla de este árbol como “ramificado en diversas formas de vida religiosa vividas en soledad o en comunidad.... en las que se multiplican los recursos espirituales para el progreso en la santidad de sus miembros y para el bien de todo el Cuerpo de Cristo”.

A pesar del hecho de que son relativamente pocos los cristianos llamados a dedicarse a esta forma más radical de testimonio bautismal, la Vida Consagrada existe por el bien de toda la Iglesia. Quienes han hecho votos de pobreza, obediencia y castidad son signos de la presencia de Cristo en nuestro mundo. Y en medio de todas las luchas y frustraciones de la vida cotidiana, las mujeres y los hombres consagrados dan esperanza para el futuro con su testimonio gozoso del encuentro personal con Jesús, que está en el corazón de la vida cristiana.

En su mensaje para la 26ª Jornada Mundial de la Vida Consagrada del año pasado (véase más abajo), el Papa Francisco exhortó a todos los miembros de congregaciones religiosas a renovar con alegría su consagración al Señor.

Preguntémonos qué motivaciones impulsan nuestro corazón y nuestra acción, cuál es la visión renovada que estamos llamados a cultivar y, sobre todo, tomemos en brazos a Jesús. Aun cuando experimentemos dificultades y cansancios —esto sucede — hagamos como Simeón y Ana, que esperan con paciencia la fidelidad del Señor y no se dejan robar la alegría del encuentro. Caminemos hacia la alegría del encuentro: ¡esto es hermoso! Pongamos de nuevo al Señor en el centro y sigamos adelante con alegría. Amén.

Una de las mayores alegrías de mi vida y de mi ministerio ha sido mi asociación con hombres y mujeres que han entregado sus vidas para dar testimonio del Evangelio. Los miembros de mi comunidad Redentorista, y las innumerables mujeres y hombres de otras Órdenes Religiosas de todo el mundo a los que he tenido el privilegio de servir, me han inspirado y desafiado a crecer en santidad y a orar por una renovación de la fe, la esperanza y el amor entre todo el pueblo de Dios en todas partes.

Con profunda y sincera gratitud, rezo por todos los hombres y mujeres consagrados que sirven en la Arquidiócesis de Newark y en todo el mundo. Que experimenten la alegría del Evangelio en sus propias vidas para que puedan compartir generosamente esta misma alegría con todos los que encuentren — en la oración, en el ministerio y en la comunión con el pueblo de Dios.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark

La Jornada Mundial de la Vida Consagrada se celebrará en la Iglesia el jueves 2 de febrero del 2023 y en las parroquias durante el fin de semana del 4-5 de febrero del 2023. Haga clic y descargue este documento con oraciones, un breve anuncio para el boletín e intercesiones para su parroquia. Todos están invitados a una Misa arquidiocesana especial, que será celebrada por el Cardenal Joseph Tobin el sábado 4 de febrero, a las 11:00 A.M., en la Iglesia Saint Helen en Westfield. Haga clic aquí y descargue la invitación para obtener más información. Se les ha pedido a las superioras mayores que envíen los nombres de las jubilares a la Hna. Patricia antes del 19 de enero del 2023. Por favor, oren por todos los que se han comprometido a la vida consagrada, y no dejen de darles las gracias en su día especial. Que continúen inspirándose en Jesucristo y respondan generosamente al don de Dios de su vocación. Para saber más sobre la Vida Consagrada, visite nuestra página web www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/vocations o póngase en contacto con la Hna. Patricia Wormann, O.P., Delegada para los Religiosos, a través de Sr.Patricia.WormannO.P@rcan.org. Para conocer más sobre la Jornada Mundial de la Vida Consagrada, haga clic aquí . Selecciones del Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica sobre la Vida Consagrada III. LA VIDA CONSAGRADA 914 “El estado de vida que consiste en la profesión de los consejos evangélicos, aunque no pertenezca a la estructura de la Iglesia, pertenece, sin embargo, sin discusión a su vida y a su santidad" 453. Consejos Evangélicos, vida consagrada 915 Los consejos evangélicos están propuestos en su multiplicidad a todos los discípulos de Cristo. La perfección de la caridad a la cual son llamados todos los fieles implica, para quienes asumen libremente el llamamiento a la vida consagrada, la obligación de practicar la castidad en el celibato por el Reino, la pobreza y la obediencia. La profesión de estos consejos en un estado de vida estable reconocido por la Iglesia es lo que caracteriza la vida consagrada a Dios.454 916 El estado de vida consagrada aparece por consiguiente como una de las maneras de vivir una consagración “más íntima” que tiene su raíz en el Bautismo y se dedica totalmente a Dios. 455 En la vida consagrada, los fieles de Cristo se proponen, bajo la moción del Espíritu Santo, seguir más de cerca a Cristo, entregarse a Dios amado por encima de todo y, persiguiendo la perfección de la caridad en el servicio del Reino, significar y anunciar en la Iglesia la gloria del mundo futuro.456 Un gran árbol, múltiples ramas 917 “El resultado ha sido una especie de árbol en el campo de Dios, maravilloso y lleno de ramas, a partir de una semilla puesta por Dios. Han crecido, en efecto, diversas formas de vida, solitaria o comunitaria, y diversas familias religiosas que se desarrollan para el progreso de sus miembros y para el bien de todo el Cuerpo de Cristo”. 457 918 “Desde los comienzos de la Iglesia hubo hombres y mujeres que intentaron, con la práctica de los consejos evangélicos, seguir con mayor libertad a Cristo e imitarlo con mayor precisión. Cada uno a su manera, vivió entregado a Dios. Muchos, por inspiración del Espíritu Santo, vivieron en la soledad o fundaron familias religiosas, que la Iglesia reconoció y aprobó gustosa con su autoridad”.458 Fuente: Catecismo de la Iglesia Católica, Párrafo 4. LOS FIELES DE CRISTO – JERARQUÍA, LAICOS, VIDA CONSAGRADA https://www.vatican.va/archive/catechism_sp/index_sp.html Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza FIESTA DE LA PRESENTACIÓN DEL SEÑOR 26ª JORNADA MUNDIAL DE LA VIDA CONSAGRADA Una Selección de la Homilía del Papa Francisco Basílica de San Pedro Miércoles 2 de febrero del 2022 Cuando Simeón toma en brazos a Jesús, sus labios pronuncian palabras de bendición, de alabanza y de asombro. Y nosotros, después de tantos años de vida consagrada, ¿hemos perdido la capacidad de asombrarnos? ¿O tenemos todavía esta capacidad? Hagamos un examen sobre esto, y si alguno no la encuentra, pida la gracia del asombro, el asombro ante las maravillas que Dios está haciendo en nosotros, ocultas como la del templo, cuando Simeón y Ana encontraron a Jesús. Si a los hombres y mujeres consagrados nos faltan palabras que bendigan a Dios y a los otros, si nos falta la alegría, si desaparece el entusiasmo, si la vida fraterna es sólo una tarea, si nos falta el asombro, no es porque seamos víctimas de alguien o de algo. El verdadero motivo es que ya no tenemos a Jesús en nuestros brazos. Y cuando los brazos de un hombre o mujer consagrado no abrazan a Jesús, abrazan el vacío que tratan de llenar con otras cosas, pero el vacío queda. Tener a Jesús en nuestros brazos: esta es la señal, el camino, la receta de la renovación. Cuando no abrazamos a Jesús, entonces el corazón cae presa de la amargura. Es triste ver consagrados amargados: que viven encerrados en la queja por las cosas que no van bien, en una rigidez que los vuelve inflexibles, con aires de aparente superioridad. Siempre se quejan de algo: del superior, de la superiora, de los hermanos o hermanas, de la comunidad, de la comida… Viven para quejarse de algo. Pero tenemos que abrazar a Jesús en adoración y pedirle una mirada que sepa reconocer el bien y distinguir los caminos de Dios. Si acogemos a Cristo con los brazos abiertos, acogeremos también a los demás con confianza y humildad. De este modo, los conflictos no se intensificarán, los desacuerdos no dividirán y desaparecerá la tentación de intimidar y de ofender la dignidad de otros. Abramos, pues, los brazos a Cristo y a nuestros hermanos y hermanas. Para eso está Jesús. Queridos amigos y amigas, ¡renovemos hoy con entusiasmo nuestra consagración! Preguntémonos qué motivaciones impulsan nuestro corazón y nuestra acción, cuál es la visión renovada que estamos llamados a cultivar y, sobre todo, tomemos en brazos a Jesús. Aun cuando experimentemos dificultades y cansancios —esto sucede — hagamos como Simeón y Ana, que esperaron con paciencia la fidelidad del Señor y no se dejaron robar la alegría del encuentro. Caminemos hacia la alegría del encuentro: ¡esto es muy hermoso! Pongamos de nuevo al Señor en el centro y sigamos adelante con alegría. Amén. Mi Oración para Ustedes