Cardinal Tobin: Explore genuine connections in the age of social media

June 9, 2023

Vol. 4. No. 20

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

Synodality begins with attentive listening and respectful dialogue, but its ultimate goal is encounter, the kind of personal engagement that leads to mutual understanding, trust and the ability to join hands as sisters and brothers who are members of the one family of God. Ultimately, synodality should lead us to a face-to-face encounter with our Lord Jesus Christ precisely because we recognize him in the faces of everyone we meet—those who are closest to us as well as strangers, even enemies.

A recent statement by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication entitled “Towards Full Presence: A Pastoral Reflection on Engagement with Social Media” (see below) describes how this kind of personal encounter can happen in today’s digital age. While warning of the sometimes-grave dangers that can be found on social media, the Vatican’s statement deliberately seeks to identify the high ground, the ways that these new and increasingly impactful forms of communication can lead to genuine encounters between and among thoughtful and spiritually motivated people.

According to this statement, genuine encounters begin with listening and awareness:

The disciple who has encountered the merciful gaze of Christ has experienced something else. He or she knows that communicating well begins with listening and an awareness that another person is before me. Listening and awareness aim to foster encounter and to overcome existing obstacles, including the obstacle of indifference. Listening in this manner is an essential step in engaging others; it is a first indispensable ingredient for communication and a condition for genuine dialogue (Towards Full Presence, #25).

Listening, and awareness of the fact that we are engaged in conversations or dialogue with others, fosters personal encounter and is essential to human interaction. This is in sharp contrast to the kind of belligerent name-calling and hostile, often vulgar, accusations that we too often find today on nearly all social media platforms.

The Vatican’s statement uses Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan (Lk 10:25–27) to illustrate what a genuine encounter looks like:

In the parable of the Good Samaritan, the man who was beaten and left to die was helped by the least expected person: in Jesus’ time, the Jewish and Samaritan peoples were often at odds. If anything, hostility would have been the expected behavior. The Samaritan, however, did not see that beaten man as an “other,” but simply as someone who needed help. He felt compassion, putting himself in the other’s shoes; and gave of himself, his time, and his resources to listen to and accompany someone he encountered (Towards Full Presence, #26).

As the statement observes, “The Gospel of Luke does not include any dialogue between the two men” (Towards Full Presence, #28). In fact, the only words that are recorded in this Gospel passage are the instructions that the compassionate Samaritan gives to the innkeeper. Nowhere do we read angry accusations against the robbers or bitter criticisms of the priest and Levite who were indifferent to their fellow countryman’s suffering. We see only the loving care that one human being gives to another.

Towards Full Presence applies this story told in parable form (a powerful method of communication in Jesus’ time) to our situation today:

The parable can inspire social media relationships because it illustrates the possibility of a profoundly meaningful encounter between two complete strangers. The Samaritan breaks down the “social divide”: he reaches beyond the boundaries of agreement and disagreement. While the priest and Levite pass by the wounded man, the Samaritan traveler sees him and has compassion (cf. Lk 10:33). Compassion means feeling that the other person is a part of myself. The Samaritan listens to the man’s story; he draws near because he is moved from within (Towards Full Presence, #27).

Even without words, the statement says, through the stranger’s attitude of openness and hospitality, an encounter begins. And isn’t this always the case? Our attitude determines whether or not we will recognize Christ in our brother or sister. Our openness, or our defensive insularity, determines whether or not we are willing to listen and learn from one another. As the statement says, “That first gesture is an expression of care, and this is crucial. The ability to listen and be open to receiving the story of another without concern for the cultural prejudices of the time prevented the wounded man from being left for dead” (Towards Full Presence, #28).

Synodality invites, and challenges, us to be open and compassionate in our dealings with those who are strangers, enemies, or members of a different philosophical persuasion, even (or especially) on social media. We are called to stop the shouting. To pause and reflect before we react. And to “judge not lest we ourselves be judged” (Mt 7:1).

The interaction between the Samaritan and the Jew who was beaten, robbed and left to die should prompt us to change the way we interact with others in the digital world. “We are invited to see the value and dignity of those with whom we have differences,” the Vatican’s statement says. “We are also invited to look beyond our safety net, our silos, and our bubbles. Becoming a neighbor in the social media environment requires intentionality. And it all begins with the ability to listen well, to let the reality of the other touch us.”

This is no easy task. I sometimes receive hostile, vulgar and insulting comments on social media. It’s tempting to lash out in response or to be uncharitable (or worse) in my interactions with those who vehemently disagree with what I have to say. But how would that “foster encounter” or lead any of us to respectful dialogue? No, that is not the way to engagement with others. As Pope Francis says, we are called to build bridges, not to erect walls.

Please join me in praying that the Christian presence on social media will be positive, respectful and kind. Even when we disagree, we should not be disagreeable. “This is how all will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another (Jn 13:35).