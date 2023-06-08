Cardinal Tobin: Explore genuine connections in the age of social media

June 9, 2023
(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)
Vol. 4. No. 20
My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,
Synodality begins with attentive listening and respectful dialogue, but its ultimate goal is encounter, the kind of personal engagement that leads to mutual understanding, trust and the ability to join hands as sisters and brothers who are members of the one family of God. Ultimately, synodality should lead us to a face-to-face encounter with our Lord Jesus Christ precisely because we recognize him in the faces of everyone we meet—those who are closest to us as well as strangers, even enemies.
A recent statement by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication entitled “Towards Full Presence: A Pastoral Reflection on Engagement with Social Media” (see below) describes how this kind of personal encounter can happen in today’s digital age. While warning of the sometimes-grave dangers that can be found on social media, the Vatican’s statement deliberately seeks to identify the high ground, the ways that these new and increasingly impactful forms of communication can lead to genuine encounters between and among thoughtful and spiritually motivated people.
According to this statement, genuine encounters begin with listening and awareness:
The disciple who has encountered the merciful gaze of Christ has experienced something else. He or she knows that communicating well begins with listening and an awareness that another person is before me. Listening and awareness aim to foster encounter and to overcome existing obstacles, including the obstacle of indifference. Listening in this manner is an essential step in engaging others; it is a first indispensable ingredient for communication and a condition for genuine dialogue (Towards Full Presence, #25).
Listening, and awareness of the fact that we are engaged in conversations or dialogue with others, fosters personal encounter and is essential to human interaction. This is in sharp contrast to the kind of belligerent name-calling and hostile, often vulgar, accusations that we too often find today on nearly all social media platforms.
The Vatican’s statement uses Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan (Lk 10:25–27) to illustrate what a genuine encounter looks like:
In the parable of the Good Samaritan, the man who was beaten and left to die was helped by the least expected person: in Jesus’ time, the Jewish and Samaritan peoples were often at odds. If anything, hostility would have been the expected behavior. The Samaritan, however, did not see that beaten man as an “other,” but simply as someone who needed help. He felt compassion, putting himself in the other’s shoes; and gave of himself, his time, and his resources to listen to and accompany someone he encountered (Towards Full Presence, #26).
As the statement observes, “The Gospel of Luke does not include any dialogue between the two men” (Towards Full Presence, #28). In fact, the only words that are recorded in this Gospel passage are the instructions that the compassionate Samaritan gives to the innkeeper. Nowhere do we read angry accusations against the robbers or bitter criticisms of the priest and Levite who were indifferent to their fellow countryman’s suffering. We see only the loving care that one human being gives to another.
Towards Full Presence applies this story told in parable form (a powerful method of communication in Jesus’ time) to our situation today:
The parable can inspire social media relationships because it illustrates the possibility of a profoundly meaningful encounter between two complete strangers. The Samaritan breaks down the “social divide”: he reaches beyond the boundaries of agreement and disagreement. While the priest and Levite pass by the wounded man, the Samaritan traveler sees him and has compassion (cf. Lk 10:33). Compassion means feeling that the other person is a part of myself. The Samaritan listens to the man’s story; he draws near because he is moved from within (Towards Full Presence, #27).
Even without words, the statement says, through the stranger’s attitude of openness and hospitality, an encounter begins. And isn’t this always the case? Our attitude determines whether or not we will recognize Christ in our brother or sister. Our openness, or our defensive insularity, determines whether or not we are willing to listen and learn from one another. As the statement says, “That first gesture is an expression of care, and this is crucial. The ability to listen and be open to receiving the story of another without concern for the cultural prejudices of the time prevented the wounded man from being left for dead” (Towards Full Presence, #28).
Synodality invites, and challenges, us to be open and compassionate in our dealings with those who are strangers, enemies, or members of a different philosophical persuasion, even (or especially) on social media. We are called to stop the shouting. To pause and reflect before we react. And to “judge not lest we ourselves be judged” (Mt 7:1).
The interaction between the Samaritan and the Jew who was beaten, robbed and left to die should prompt us to change the way we interact with others in the digital world. “We are invited to see the value and dignity of those with whom we have differences,” the Vatican’s statement says. “We are also invited to look beyond our safety net, our silos, and our bubbles. Becoming a neighbor in the social media environment requires intentionality. And it all begins with the ability to listen well, to let the reality of the other touch us.”
This is no easy task. I sometimes receive hostile, vulgar and insulting comments on social media. It’s tempting to lash out in response or to be uncharitable (or worse) in my interactions with those who vehemently disagree with what I have to say. But how would that “foster encounter” or lead any of us to respectful dialogue? No, that is not the way to engagement with others. As Pope Francis says, we are called to build bridges, not to erect walls.
Please join me in praying that the Christian presence on social media will be positive, respectful and kind. Even when we disagree, we should not be disagreeable. “This is how all will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another (Jn 13:35).
Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R
Archbishop of Newark
Towards Full Presence
A Selection from “A Pastoral Reflection on Engagement with Social Media” (cf. #’s 1–22) by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Communication
Great strides have been made in the digital age, but one of the pressing issues yet to be addressed is how we, as individuals and as an ecclesial community, are to live in the digital world as “loving neighbors” who are genuinely present and attentive to each other on our common journey along the “digital highways”….Many Christians are asking for inspiration and guidance since social media, which is one expression of digital culture, has had a profound impact on both our faith communities and our individual spiritual journeys.
One recent moment clearly demonstrated that digital media is a powerful tool for the Church’s ministry. On March 27, 2020, while still in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Peter’s Square was empty but full of presence. A televised and live-streamed transmission allowed Pope Francis to lead a transformative global experience: a prayer and message addressed to a world in lockdown. In the midst of a health crisis that took the lives of millions, people around the world, quarantined and in isolation, found themselves profoundly united with each other and with the successor of Peter.
Through traditional media and digital technology, the Pope’s prayer reached the homes and touched the lives of people all over the world. The open arms of Bernini’s colonnade around the square were able to extend an embrace to millions. Though physically distant from each other, those who joined the Pope in that hour were present to one another and could experience a moment of unity and communion….
In a time when we are increasingly divided, when each person retreats into his or her own filtered bubble, social media is becoming a path leading many towards indifference, polarization, and extremism. When individuals do not treat each other as human beings but as mere expressions of a certain point of view that they do not share, we witness another expression of the “throw-away culture” that proliferates the “globalization” – and normalization – “of indifference.” Retreating into the isolation of one’s own interests cannot be the way to restore hope. Rather, the way forward is the cultivation of a “culture of encounter,” which promotes friendship and peace among different people.
Therefore, there is an increasingly urgent need to engage social media platforms in a way that goes beyond one’s silos, exiting the group of one’s “sames” in order to meet others.
To welcome the “other,” someone who takes positions opposed to my own or who seems “different,” is certainly not an easy task. “Why should I care?” might well be our first reaction….
Instead of acting as individuals, producing content or reacting to information, ideas and images shared by others, we need to ask: How can we co-create healthier online experiences where people can engage in conversations and overcome disagreements with a spirit of mutual listening?
How can we empower communities to find ways to overcome divisions and promote dialogue and respect on social media platforms?
How can we restore the online environment to the place that it can and should be: a place of sharing, collaborating, and belonging, based on mutual trust?
Everyone can participate in bringing about this change by engaging with others, and by challenging themselves in their encounters with others. As believers, we are called to be communicators who move intentionally towards encounter. In this way, we can seek encounters that are meaningful and lasting, rather than superficial and ephemeral. Indeed, by orienting digital connections towards encountering real persons, forming real relationships and building real community, we are actually nourishing our relationship with God. That said, our relationship with God must also be nourished through prayer and the sacramental life of the Church, which because of their essence can never be reduced simply to the “digital” realm.
To read the full statement, see:
A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope
A Selection from the homily given at St. Peter’s Basilica on Pentecost Sunday, May 28, 2023.
In our world today, there is so much discord, such great division. We are all “connected”, yet find ourselves disconnected from one another, anesthetized by indifference and overwhelmed by solitude. So many wars, so many conflicts: it seems incredible the evil of which we are capable! Yet in fact, fueling our hostilities is the spirit of division, the devil, whose very name means “divider”. Yes, preceding and exceeding our own evil, our own divisions, there is the evil spirit who is “the deceiver of the whole world” (Rev 12:9). He rejoices in conflict, injustice, slander; that is his joy. To counter the evil of discord, our efforts to create harmony are not sufficient. Hence, the Lord, at the culmination of his Passover from death to life, at the culmination of salvation, pours out upon the created world his good Spirit: The Holy Spirit, who opposes the spirit of division because he is harmony, the Spirit of unity, the bringer of peace. Let us invoke the Spirit daily upon our whole world, upon our lives and upon any kind of division!
Along with his work in creation, we see the Holy Spirit at work in the Church, beginning with the day of Pentecost. We notice, however, that the Spirit does not inaugurate the Church by providing the community with rules and regulations, but by descending upon each of the apostles: every one of them receives particular graces and different charisms. Such an abundance of differing gifts could generate confusion, but, as in creation, the Holy Spirit loves to create harmony out of diversity. The harmony of the Spirit is not a mandatory, uniform order; in the Church, there is indeed an order, but it is “structured in accordance with the diversity of the Spirit’s gifts” (SAINT BASIL, De Spiritu Sancto, XVI, 39). At Pentecost, the Holy Spirit descends in tongues of fire: he bestows upon each person the ability to speak other languages (cf. Acts 2:4) and to understand in his or her own language what is spoken by others (cf. Acts 2:6.11). In a word, the Spirit does not create a single language, one that is the same for all. He does not eliminate differences or cultures but harmonizes everything without reducing them to bland uniformity. And this must make us stop and reflect at this current time, when the temptation of “back-stepping” seeks to homogenize everything into merely apparent disciplines lacking any substance.
Let us think about this: the Spirit does not begin with a clearly outlined program, as we would, who so often become caught up in our plans and projects. No, he begins by bestowing gratuitous and superabundant gifts. Indeed, on that day of Pentecost, as the Scripture emphasizes, “all were filled with the Holy Spirit” (Acts 2:4). All were filled: that is how the life of the Church began, not from a precise and detailed plan, but from the shared experience of God’s love. That is how the Spirit creates harmony; he invites us to experience amazement at his love and at his gifts present in others. As Saint Paul tells us: “There are varieties of gifts, but the same Spirit… For in the one Spirit, we were all baptized into one body” (1 Cor 12:4.13). To see each of our brothers and sisters in the faith as part of the same body of which I am a member: this is the harmonious approach of the Spirit, this is the path that he points
out to us!
My Prayer for You
Please join me in praying these words of Pope Francis:
Come, Creator Spirit, harmony of humanity, renew the face of the earth. Come, Gift of gifts, harmony of the Church, make us one in you. Come, Spirit of forgiveness and harmony of the heart, transform us as only you can, through the intercession of Mary.
Junio 9, 2023
Vol. 4. No. 20
Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,
La sinodalidad comienza con la escucha atenta y el diálogo respetuoso, pero su objetivo final es el encuentro, el tipo de compromiso personal que conduce a la comprensión mutua, la confianza y la capacidad de unir nuestras manos como hermanas y hermanos que son miembros de la única familia de Dios. En última instancia, la sinodalidad debería llevarnos a un encuentro cara a cara con nuestro Señor Jesucristo, precisamente porque lo reconocemos en los rostros de todos aquellos que encontramos—tanto los más cercanos a nosotros como los extraños, incluso los enemigos.
Una reciente declaración del Dicasterio para la Comunicación del Vaticano titulada “Hacia una Plena Presencia: Reflexión Pastoral sobre la Interacción en las Redes Sociales” (véase más abajo) describe cómo puede producirse este tipo de encuentro personal en la era digital actual. Al tiempo que advierte de los peligros a veces graves que pueden encontrarse en las redes sociales, la declaración del Vaticano trata deliberadamente de identificar lo positivo, las formas en que estas nuevas y cada vez más impactantes formas de comunicación pueden conducir a auténticos encuentros entre personas reflexivas y espiritualmente motivadas.
De acuerdo a esta afirmación, los encuentros auténticos comienzan con la escucha y la toma de conciencia:
El discípulo que ha encontrado la mirada misericordiosa de Cristo ha experimentado algo distinto. Él o ella sabe que comunicar bien comienza con la escucha y la toma de conciencia de que otra persona está ante nosotros. La escucha y la concienciación apuntan a favorecer el encuentro y a superar los obstáculos, incluido el obstáculo de la indiferencia. Escuchar de este modo es un paso esencial para interactuar con los demás; es el primer e indispensable ingrediente de la comunicación, y condición para un diálogo auténtico (Hacia una Plena Presencia, #25).
La escucha y la toma de conciencia del hecho de que estamos conversando o dialogando con otros, fomenta el encuentro personal y es esencial para la interacción humana. Esto contrasta fuertemente con el tipo de insultos beligerantes y acusaciones hostiles, a menudo vulgares, que con demasiada frecuencia encontramos hoy en día en casi todas las plataformas de medios sociales.
La declaración del Vaticano utiliza la parábola de Jesús del Buen Samaritano (Lc 10, 25-27) para ilustrar cómo es un encuentro auténtico:
En la parábola del buen samaritano, el hombre que fue golpeado y abandonado medio muerto recibió ayuda de la persona más inesperada: en tiempos de Jesús, los judíos y los samaritanos a menudo estaban enfrentados, por lo que cabía esperar del samaritano un comportamiento hostil. Este, sin embargo, no vio al hombre herido como “el otro”, sino simplemente como alguien que necesitaba auxilio. Sintió compasión, poniéndose en el lugar del herido, y dedicó su tiempo y sus recursos a escuchar y acompañar a esa persona que encontró (Hacia una Plena Presencia, #26).
Como observa la declaración, “El Evangelio de Lucas no incluye ningún diálogo entre los dos hombres”. (Hacia una Plena Presencia, #28). De hecho, las únicas palabras que se recogen en este pasaje del Evangelio son las instrucciones que el compasivo samaritano da al posadero. En ninguna parte leemos acusaciones airadas contra los ladrones ni críticas amargas al sacerdote y al levita que se mostraron indiferentes ante el sufrimiento de su compatriota. Sólo vemos el cuidado amoroso que un ser humano presta a otro.
Hacia una Plena Presencia aplica esta historia contada en forma de parábola (un poderoso método de comunicación en tiempos de Jesús) a nuestra situación actual:
Esta parábola puede inspirar las relaciones en las redes sociales, ya que ilustra la posibilidad de un encuentro profundamente significativo entre dos completos desconocidos. El samaritano rompe la división social: va más allá de los límites del acuerdo y el desacuerdo. Mientras el sacerdote y el levita pasan de largo ante el herido, el viajero samaritano lo mira y siente compasión (cf. Lc 10, 33). Compadecer significa sentir al otro como parte de uno mismo. El samaritano escucha la historia del hombre; se hace cercano porque se compadece. (Hacia una Plena Presencia, #27).
Incluso sin palabras, dice la declaración, a través de la actitud de apertura y hospitalidad del extranjero, comienza un encuentro. ¿Y no es siempre así? Nuestra actitud determina si reconoceremos o no a Cristo en nuestro hermano o hermana. Nuestra apertura, o nuestra insularidad defensiva, determina si estamos o no dispuestos a escuchar y aprender unos de otros. Como dice la declaración: “El primer gesto es una expresión de atención y cuidado, y esto es crucial. La capacidad de escuchar y de estar abierto a recibir la historia de otra persona sin preocuparse por los prejuicios culturales de la época impidió que el hombre herido fuese dado por muerto”. (Hacia una Plena Presencia, #28).
La sinodalidad nos invita, y nos desafía, a ser abiertos y compasivos en nuestro trato con los extraños, enemigos o miembros de una corriente filosófica diferente, incluso (o especialmente) en las redes sociales. Estamos llamados a dejar de gritar. A detenernos y reflexionar antes de reaccionar. Y a “no juzgar para no ser juzgados” (Mt 7:1).
La interacción entre el samaritano y el judío que fue golpeado, robado y abandonado a su suerte debería impulsarnos a cambiar nuestra forma de interactuar con los demás en el mundo digital. “Estamos invitados a ver el valor y la dignidad de aquellos con quienes tenemos diferencias”, dice la declaración del Vaticano. “También se nos invita a mirar más allá de nuestra zona de seguridad, nuestros compartimientos cerrados y nuestras burbujas. Convertirse en prójimo en el entorno de las redes sociales requiere intencionalidad. Y todo comienza con la capacidad de escuchar bien, de dejar que la realidad del otro nos toque”.
No es tarea fácil. A veces recibo comentarios hostiles, vulgares e insultantes en las redes sociales. Resulta tentador responder de forma agresiva o poco caritativa (o peor) en mis interacciones con quienes discrepan vehementemente de lo que digo. Pero, ¿cómo podría eso “fomentar el encuentro” o conducirnos a un diálogo respetuoso? No, ese no es el camino hacia el compromiso con los demás. Como dice el Papa Francisco, estamos llamados a construir puentes, no a levantar muros.
Por favor, únanse a mí en oración para que la presencia cristiana en las redes sociales sea positiva, respetuosa y amable. Incluso cuando no estemos de acuerdo, no debemos ser desagradables. “En esto conocerán todos que son mis discípulos, si se aman los unos a los otros” (Jn 13:35).
Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,
Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Arzobispo de Newark
Hacia una Plena Presencia
Selección de “Reflexión Pastoral sobre la Interacción en las Redes Sociales” (cf. Números 1–22) por el Dicasterio Vaticano para la Comunicación
Grandes pasos de avance se han dado en la era digital, pero una de las cuestiones urgentes que aún quedan por abordar es cómo podemos vivir en el mundo digital, como individuos y como comunidad eclesial, como “prójimos que se aman”, que están verdaderamente presentes y atentos los unos a los otros en nuestro viaje común por las “autopistas digitales”…. Muchos cristianos solicitan inspiración y guía, porque las redes sociales, que son una de las expresiones de la cultura digital, han ejercido un profundo impacto en nuestras comunidades de fe y en nuestros caminos espirituales personales.
Un momento reciente demostró con claridad que los medios digitales constituyen una poderosa herramienta para el ministerio de la Iglesia. El 27 de marzo del 2020, mientras aun estábamos en las primeras fases de la pandemia de COVID-19, la plaza de San Pedro estaba vacía, pero, al mismo tiempo, llena de presencias. Una transmisión en directo a través de la televisión y la internet permitió al Papa Francisco guiar una experiencia global transformativa: una oración y un mensaje dirigido a un mundo en confinamiento. En medio de una crisis sanitaria que costó la vida a millones de seres humanos, personas de todo el mundo, confinadas y aisladas, se encontraron profundamente unidas entre ellas y con el sucesor de Pedro.
A través de los medios tradicionales y tecnología digital, la oración del Papa alcanzó los hogares y tocó las vidas de personas en todo el mundo. Los brazos abiertos de la columnata de Bernini que rodea la plaza pudieron abrazar a millones de seres humanos. A pesar de estar físicamente distantes unos de otros, quienes se unieron al Papa en aquella hora estuvieron presentes unos a otros y pudieron experimentar un momento de unidad y comunión….
En una época en la que estamos cada vez más divididos, en la que cada persona se retira a su propia burbuja, las redes sociales se están convirtiendo en un camino que conduce a muchos a la indiferencia, a la polarización y al extremismo. Cuando los individuos no se tratan unos a otros como seres humanos, sino como meras expresiones de un cierto punto de vista que ellos no comparten, estamos ante otra expresión de la “cultura del descarte” que difunde la “globalización” – y la normalización – “de la indiferencia”. Aislarse en los propios intereses no es el camino para restaurar la esperanza. El camino a seguir es más bien el cultivo de una “cultura del encuentro” que promueva la amistad y la paz entre personas diferentes
Así pues, es cada vez más urgente y necesario participar en las redes sociales de una manera que vaya más allá de los propios compartimentos cerrados, saliendo del grupo de los propios “iguales” para encontrar a los otros.
Acoger al “otro”, es decir, a alguien que toma posiciones opuestas a las mías o que parece “diferente”, no es ciertamente una tarea sencilla. Nuestra primera reacción podría muy bien ser: “¿Y por qué debería importarme?”….
En vez de actuar individualmente produciendo contenido o reaccionando a informaciones, ideas o imágenes compartidas por otros, necesitamos preguntarnos: ¿cómo podemos co-crear experiencias en línea más saludables en las que las personas puedan participar en conversaciones y superar los desacuerdos con un espíritu de escucha recíproca?
¿Cómo podemos capacitar a las comunidades para que encuentren modos de superar las divisiones y de fomentar el diálogo y el respeto en las redes sociales?
¿Cómo podemos reconstruir el ambiente de internet para que sea el lugar que puede y debe ser: un lugar para compartir, colaborar y pertenecer, basado en la confianza mutua?
Todos podemos participar en generar este cambio compartiendo con los demás y desafiándonos a nosotros mismos en nuestros encuentros con otros. Como creyentes, estamos llamados a ser comunicadores que se dirigen intencionalmente hacia el encuentro. De este modo, podemos buscar encuentros que sean significativos y duraderos, en lugar de superficiales y efímeros. De hecho, orientando las conexiones digitales hacia el encuentro con personas auténticas, la formación de relaciones verdaderas y la construcción de una comunidad genuina, estamos de hecho nutriendo nuestra relación con Dios. Dicho esto, nuestra relación con Dios debe alimentarse también de la oración y la vida sacramental de la Iglesia, que por su misma esencia nunca pueden reducirse simplemente a la esfera “digital”.
Para leer la declaración en su totalidad, vea:
Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza
Selección de la homilía pronunciada en la Basílica de San Pedro el domingo de Pentecostés, Mayo 28, 2023.
Hoy en nuestro mundo hay mucha discordia, mucha división. Estamos todos “conectados” y, sin embargo, nos encontramos desconectados entre nosotros, anestesiados por la indiferencia y oprimidos por la soledad. Muchas guerras, muchos conflictos; ¡parece increíble el mal de que el hombre es capaz! Pero, en realidad, lo que alimenta nuestras hostilidades es el espíritu de la división, el demonio, cuyo nombre significa precisamente “el que divide”. Sí, el que precede y excede nuestro propio mal, nuestra desunión, es el espíritu maligno, el “el que engaña al mundo entero” (Ap 12,9). Él goza con los conflictos, la injusticia, las calumnias; son su alegría. Y, frente al mal de la discordia, nuestros esfuerzos por construir la armonía no son suficientes. He aquí entonces que el Señor, en el culmen de su Pascua, en el culmen de la salvación, derramó sobre el mundo creado su Espíritu bueno: el Espíritu Santo, que se opone al espíritu de división porque es armonía; Espíritu de unidad que trae la paz. ¡Invoquemos al Espíritu para que venga cada día a nuestro mundo, a nuestra vida y enfrente cualquier tipo de división!
Además de estar presente en la creación, vemos al Espíritu Santo actuando en la Iglesia, comenzando en el día de Pentecostés. Pero notemos que el Espíritu no dio comienzo a la Iglesia impartiendo instrucciones y normas a la comunidad, sino descendiendo sobre cada uno de los apóstoles: cada uno recibió gracias particulares y carismas diferentes. Tal abundancia de dones distintos podría generar confusión, pero, como en la creación, al Espíritu le gusta crear armonía partiendo de la diversidad. Su armonía no es un orden impuesto y homogéneo. En la Iglesia hay un orden “organizado de acuerdo a la diversidad de los dones del Espíritu” (S. Basilio, Spir., XVI,39). En Pentecostés, el Espíritu Santo descendió en lenguas de fuego; dio a cada uno la capacidad de hablar otras lenguas (cf. Hch 2,4) y de oír a los demás hablar en su propia lengua (cf. Hch 2,6.11). Por tanto, el Espíritu no creó una lengua igual para todos, no eliminó las diferencias o culturas, sino que armonizó todo sin reducirlo todo a una uniformidad. Y esto nos debe hacer pensar en el momento actual, en el que la tentación del “retroceso” busca homologar todo en disciplinas únicamente de apariencia, sin sustancia.
Detengámonos en este aspecto: el Espíritu no comienza con un proyecto estructurado, como haríamos nosotros, que a menudo nos perdemos en nuestros planes y proyectos. No, el empieza repartiendo dones gratuitos y sobreabundantes. En efecto, el día de Pentecostés la Escritura enfatiza “todos fueron llenos del Espíritu Santo” (Hch 2,4). Todos llenos: así empieza la vida de la Iglesia; no por un plan preciso y detallado, sino por la experiencia compartida del amor de Dios. De este modo, el Espíritu crea armonía, nos invita a dejar que su amor y sus dones, que están presentes en los demás, nos sorprendan. Como nos ha dicho san Pablo: “Hay diversos dones, pero un mismo Espíritu … Porque todos hemos sido bautizados por un solo Espíritu para constituir un solo Cuerpo” (1 Co 12,4-13). Ver a cada hermano y hermana en la fe como parte del mismo cuerpo al que pertenezco: ¡esta es el enfoque armonioso del Espíritu, este es el camino que nos indica!
Mi Oración para Ustedes
Por favor únanse a mí en oración con estas palabras del Papa Francisco:
Ven, Espíritu creador, armonía de la humanidad, renueva la faz de la tierra. Ven, Don de dones, armonía de la Iglesia, únenos a Ti. Ven, Espíritu del perdón y armonía del corazón, transfórmanos como solo Tú sabes, a través de la intercesión de María.