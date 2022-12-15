Cardinal Tobin: Follow Mary's example and draw close to Jesus

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ, One of the constant themes of Pope Francis is "closeness." In practically every communication, whether written in advance or spontaneous, our Holy Father urges us to stay close to God and one another. Our contemporary culture tends to view God as absent, remote and disconnected from our world and from us. This is not the Christian view. We are Advent people, women and men who await the Blessed Hope every day. We believe that our God draws near to us, that he is closer to us than we are to ourselves. We consider permanent separation from God (and from one another) as hell, the worst possible situation for anyone. And we believe that God's grace, his unconditional love freely given, is what keeps us connected to him and to each other. God's closeness to us is seen most perfectly in Mary, the virgin mother of Jesus Christ. The Blessed Virgin bore the Son of God in her womb. His humanity was formed from her flesh, from the priestly line that included Elizabeth and Zechariah, and from the heart of Mary's faith-filled acceptance of God's will. Through Mary, God became one of us. He made it possible for us to come close to him, to identify with him and to recognize him as our brother. This is not an absent, remote or disconnected God. This God is one with us and draws us close to him through the intercession of a simple Hebrew woman chosen by God to be his Son's mother. The Gospel readings for Advent call our attention to John the Baptist, who even as an unborn child rejoiced in the presence of his Lord. Mary also proclaims the closeness of God. She acknowledges his closeness as only a pregnant mother can experience the closeness of her child. She accepts the blessing bestowed on her by Elizabeth without fully comprehending what God has in store for her or for her divine son. Every morning, the Church invites us to pray the Canticle of Zechariah (commonly called the "Benedictus" because of its opening words, "Blessed be the Lord, the God of Israel; he has come to his people and set them free.”) This is one of my favorite prayers. I look forward to praying it each day because it praises God for his closeness; it reminds us that he has come to his people and set us free; and because it proclaims that our God is merciful—that he is tender and compassionate in his dealings with us, his wayward and sinful people. Like St. John the Baptist, Mary is an Advent messenger who calls us to prepare for her Son's coming again each Christmas. Her example is simple but profound. St. Luke tells us that when the angel confronted her with the mysterious will of God, Mary said, "Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word" (Lk 1:38). God draws close, and Mary's response is to open her heart and let him enter. Toward the end of each day, the Church proposes another prayer, the Canticle of Mary or "Magnificat" which begins, "My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord, my spirit rejoices in God my savior." Here Mary sings of the powerful effects of God's closeness to his people. Because God is one with his people, the poor and the lonely are raised up, the hungry are filled with good things and those who are consumed by their riches and pride are sent away empty-handed. Every day, the Church prays this message proclaimed by Mary. God is close to us. If we let him into our hearts, he will liberate us, fill our emptiness, forgive our sins and lift us up when we fall into doubt or despair. Advent celebrates the closeness of God. He is here among us now, especially when we gather in his name and receive His Body and Blood in the Holy Eucharist. But he is also coming again—really and truly—in our celebration of Christmas and at the end of time. Let's follow Mary's example and draw close to Jesus. Let's pray that when our Lord comes again our hearts will be open, and we will have the courage to say, "Yes, Lord. Here I am. I'm ready to do your will."

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. Archbishop of Newark A Reflection on God With Us and Among Us by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI "By the power of the Holy Spirit he was born of the Virgin Mary" (Nicene Creed). The dramatic feature of this sentence is that it does not assert some eternal truth about the being of God; rather, it expresses an action, which on closer inspection turns out to be in the passive voice, something that happens to him. It is to the action thus described, in which the three Divine Persons all play a part, that the "ex Maria virginae" refers; indeed the dramatic aspect of the whole depends on it. For without Mary the entire process of God's stepping into history would fail of its object, would fail to achieve that very thing which is central to the Creed—that God is a God with us and not just a God in himself and for himself. (From "God is Near Us: The Eucharist, The Heart of Life," Ignatius Press, 2003.)

Advent Hymn: O Come, O Come, Emmanuel

This familiar Advent hymn contains a paraphrase of the O Antiphons, written in the twelfth century and translated by John Mason Neale in 1852. The O Antiphons accompany the Magnificat canticle of Evening Prayer from December 17-23. They use ancient biblical imagery drawn from the messianic hopes of the Old Testament to proclaim the coming Christ as the fulfillment not only of Old Testament hopes, but present ones as well. Their repeated use of the imperative "Come!" embodies the longing of all for the Messiah.

O come, O come, Emmanuel! And ransom captive Israel; That mourns in lonely exile here, Until the Son of God appear. Refrain: Rejoice! Rejoice! O Israel, To thee shall come Emmanuel!

O come, thou wisdom, from on high! And order all things far and nigh; To us the path of knowledge show, And teach us in her ways to go. (Refrain)

O come, O come, thou Lord of might! Who to thy tribes on Sinai's height In ancient times did give the law, In cloud, and majesty, and awe. (Refrain)

O come, thou rod of Jesse's stem! From ev'ry foe deliver them That trust thy mighty power to save, And give them vict'ry o'er the grave. (Refrain)

O come, thou key of David, come! And open wide our heav'nly home, Make safe the way that leads on high, That we no more have cause to sigh. (Refrain)

O come, thou Dayspring from on high! And cheer us by thy drawing nigh; Disperse the gloomy clouds of night And death's dark shadow put to flight. (Refrain)

O come, Desire of nation! Bind in one the hearts of all mankind; Bid every strife and quarrel cease And fill the world with heaven's peace. (Refrain)

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

The Lord always visits us in our lives, makes Himself close, and will return at the end of time to welcome us in His embrace. But we naturally ask ourselves, how will the Lord come to visit us and how will we recognize and welcome Him?

This question requires us to reflect more deeply, as we often hear the Lord is present in our daily lives, accompanying us in our journey. This reality may get lost at times as we become distracted by the many concrete aspects of our daily lives; or perhaps we only look for spectacular and miraculous signs of the Lord's presence. Jesus reminds us that God will come when we least expect it and in our normal, everyday lives.

God conceals Himself in the most common and ordinary situations in our life, and we need to be constantly aware of this reality, not awaiting extraordinary events. This can be when we face someone in need, a chance encounter, or even in what might seem quiet or dull moments of daily life. It is right there that we find the Lord, who calls to us, speaks to us, and inspires our actions. We must be awake, alert, vigilant. Jesus warns us: there is the danger of not realizing His coming and being unprepared for His visit. I have recalled on other occasions what Saint Augustine said: 'I fear the Lord who passes by'… that is, I fear that He will pass by and I will not recognize Him!

We need to always discern God's presence in our daily lives and not miss this big picture, as can happen when we are distracted by earthly matters only.

Advent is the time we can be shaken out of our lethargy and awakened from our slumber to be vigilant always. We can ask ourselves if we are alert and vigilant, and if we recognize God's presence in daily situations, saying that if we are unaware of this reality today, we will be unprepared when He arrives at the end of times.

May we be helped by the Holy Virgin, Woman of waiting, who knew how to perceive the passing of God in the humble and hidden life of Nazareth and welcomed Him in her womb. (Adapted from Pope Francis's Angelus remarks November 27, 2022, the First Sunday of Advent)

My Prayer for You Loving God, the Word made flesh, in this Advent season, instill in us a spirit of urgency to get ready, to stop making excuses, to stop procrastinating, to become wholly acceptable to you. Prepare our souls to welcome you as our Redeemer. Blessed Mother Mary, we seek your intercession. Help us to open our hearts to God's Word so that all God has prepared for us may be done according to His Holy Word. Amen. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. Diciembre 16, 2022

Vol. 4. No. 8

Mis queridas hermanas y hermanos en Cristo, Uno de los temas constantes del Papa Francisco es la “cercanía”. Prácticamente en todas sus comunicaciones, ya sean escritas de antemano o espontáneas, nuestro Santo Padre nos exhorta a permanecer cerca de Dios y de los demás. Nuestra cultura contemporánea tiende a ver a Dios como ausente, lejano y desconectado de nuestro mundo y de nosotros. Esa no es la visión cristiana. Somos gente de Adviento, mujeres y hombres que esperan la Esperanza Bendita cada día. Creemos que nuestro Dios se acerca a nosotros, que está más cerca de nosotros que lo que estamos de nosotros mismos. Consideramos que la separación permanente de Dios (y de los demás) es el infierno, la peor situación posible para cualquiera. Y creemos que la gracia de Dios, su amor incondicional y gratuito, es lo que nos mantiene unidos a Él y entre nosotros. La cercanía de Dios a nosotros se ve perfectamente en María, la virgen madre de Jesucristo. La Santísima Virgen llevó en su vientre al Hijo de Dios. Su humanidad se formó en su carne, en la línea sacerdotal que incluía a Isabel y Zacarías, y en el corazón de María, que aceptó con fe la voluntad de Dios. A través de María, Dios se hizo uno de nosotros. Hizo posible que nos acerquemos a Él, que nos identifiquemos con Él y que lo reconozcamos como nuestro hermano. No se trata de un Dios ausente, lejano o desconectado. Este Dios es uno con nosotros y nos acerca a él a través de la intercesión de una sencilla mujer hebrea elegida por Dios para ser la madre de su Hijo. Las lecturas del Evangelio en Adviento nos llaman la atención sobre Juan el Bautista, que incluso siendo un niño aun no nacido se alegró en la presencia de su Señor. María proclama también la cercanía de Dios. Ella reconoce su cercanía como sólo una madre embarazada puede experimentar la cercanía de su hijo. Acepta la bendición que le concede Isabel sin comprender plenamente lo que Dios tiene reservado para ella o para su divino hijo. Cada mañana, la Iglesia nos invita a rezar el Cántico de Zacarías (comúnmente llamado el “Benedictus” por sus palabras iniciales: “Bendito sea el Señor, Dios de Israel; ha venido a su pueblo y lo ha liberado”). Esta es una de mis oraciones preferidas. Me gusta rezarla cada día porque alaba a Dios por su cercanía; nos recuerda que ha venido a su pueblo y nos ha liberado; y porque proclama que nuestro Dios es misericordioso — que es tierno y compasivo en su trato con nosotros, su pueblo descarriado y pecador. Como San Juan el Bautista, María es una mensajera del Adviento que nos llama a prepararnos para la venida de su Hijo cada Navidad. Su ejemplo es sencillo pero profundo. San Lucas nos dice que cuando el ángel la confrontó con la misteriosa voluntad de Dios, María dijo: “He aquí la esclava del Señor. Hágase en mí según tu palabra” (Lc 1, 38). Dios se acerca, y la respuesta de María es abrir su corazón y dejarle entrar. Hacia el final de cada día, la Iglesia propone otra oración, el Cántico de María o “Magnificat”, que comienza así: “Proclama mi alma la grandeza del Señor, se alegra mi espíritu en Dios mi salvador”. Aquí María canta sobre los poderosos efectos de la cercanía de Dios a su pueblo. Porque Dios es uno con su pueblo, los pobres y los solitarios son levantados, los hambrientos son saciados de bienes y aquellos que son consumidos por sus riquezas y su orgullo, son despedidos con las manos vacías. Cada día, la Iglesia reza este mensaje proclamado por María. Dios está cerca de nosotros. Si lo dejamos entrar en nuestro corazón, nos liberará, llenará nuestros vacíos, perdonará nuestros pecados y nos levantará cuando caigamos en la duda o la desesperación. El Adviento celebra la cercanía de Dios. Él está aquí entre nosotros ahora, especialmente cuando nos reunimos en su nombre y recibimos Su Cuerpo y Su Sangre en la Sagrada Eucaristía. Pero también vendrá de nuevo — real y verdaderamente — en nuestra celebración de la Navidad y al final de los tiempos. Sigamos el ejemplo de María y acerquémonos a Jesús. Oremos para que, cuando el Señor vuelva, nuestros corazones estén abiertos y tengamos el valor de decir: “Sí, Señor. Aquí estoy. Estoy dispuesto a hacer tu voluntad”. Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark

Una Reflexión sobre Dios con Nosotros y Entre Nosotros por el Papa Emérito Benedicto XVI

“Por obra del Espíritu Santo se encarnó de la Virgen María” (Credo de Nicea).

La característica dramática de esta frase es que no afirma una verdad eterna sobre el ser de Dios; sino que expresa una acción, que si se mira de cerca resulta estar en la voz pasiva, algo que le sucede a él. Es a la acción así descrita, en la que intervienen las tres Personas Divinas, que la “ex Maria virginae” se refiere; de hecho, el aspecto dramático del conjunto depende de ello.

Porque sin María, todo el proceso de la entrada de Dios en la historia fracasaría en su objetivo, no lograría alcanzar lo que es central en el Credo — que Dios es un Dios con nosotros y no solo un Dios en sí mismo y para sí mismo. (Tomado de “Dios está Cerca de Nosotros: La Eucaristía, Centro de la Vida”, Ignatius Press, 2003).

Himno de Adviento: Oh Ven, Oh Ven, Emmanuel

Este conocido himno de Adviento contiene una paráfrasis de las Antífonas O, escritas en el siglo XII y traducidas por John Mason Neale en 1852. Las antífonas O acompañan el cántico Magnificat de la Oración Vespertina del 17 al 23 de diciembre. Utilizan antiguas imágenes bíblicas tomadas de las esperanzas mesiánicas del Antiguo Testamento para proclamar la venida de Cristo como el cumplimiento no sólo de las esperanzas del Antiguo Testamento, sino también de las actuales. El uso repetido del imperativo “¡Ven!” encarna el anhelo de todos por el Mesías.

¡Oh ven! ¡Oh ven, Emmanuel! Libera al cautivo Israel; Que llora aquí en el exilio solitario, Hasta que aparezca el Hijo de Dios. Estribillo: ¡Alegrarse! ¡Alegrarse! Emmanuel vendrá a ti, Oh Israel.

¡Oh Ven, Sabiduría de lo alto! Y ordena todas las cosas, lejos y cerca; Nos muestra el camino del conocimiento, Y nos hace andar en sus caminos. (Estribillo).

¡Ven, Oh ven, Señor de poder! Quien a tus tribus desde la altura del Sinaí en tiempos antiguos diste la ley, En nube, majestad, y temor. (Estribillo).

¡Ven, Oh vara de Isaí! Para librarnos del enemigo; Desde el abismo infernal a tu pueblo salva, Y dales la victoria sobre la tumba. (Estribillo).

¡Oh, ven llave de David, ven! Y abre la puerta de la morada celestial, Haz seguro el camino que conduce a lo alto, Y cierra el camino de la miseria. (Estribillo).

¡Oh, ven Aurora de lo alto! Ven, y alégranos con tu cercanía; Dispersa las nubes tenebrosas de la noche Y las sombras oscuras de la muerte se ponen en fuga. (Estribillo).

¡Oh ven, Deseo de las naciones! Une a todos los pueblos en un solo corazón y mente; Haz que cesen las contiendas y las riñas; Y llena el mundo entero con la paz del cielo. (Estribillo).

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza

El Señor siempre viene a nuestras vidas, se hace cercano, y volverá al final de los tiempos para acogernos en Su abrazo. Aunque naturalmente nos preguntamos: ¿cómo vendrá el Señor y cómo lo reconocemos y acogemos?

Esta pregunta requiere que reflexionemos más profundamente, ya que a menudo escuchamos que el Señor está presente en nuestra vida cotidiana, acompañándonos en nuestro camino. Esta realidad puede perderse a veces a medida que nos distraemos con los muchos aspectos concretos de nuestra vida diaria; o tal vez sólo buscamos señales espectaculares y milagrosas de la presencia del Señor. Jesús nos recuerda que Dios vendrá cuando menos lo esperemos y en nuestra vida normal de cada día.

Dios se esconde en las situaciones más comunes y corrientes de nuestra vida y necesitamos estar constantemente conscientes de esta realidad, sin esperar eventos extraordinarios. Esto puede ser cuando encontramos a alguien necesitado, un encuentro casual, o aun en lo que pueda parecer momentos tranquilos o aburridos en nuestra vida diaria. Es justo ahí donde encontramos al Señor, que nos llama, nos habla, e inspira nuestras acciones.

Debemos estar despiertos, alertas, vigilantes. Jesús nos advierte: existe el peligro de no darnos cuenta de Su venida y no estar preparados para Su visita. He recordado en otras ocasiones lo que decía san Agustín: 'Temo al Señor que pasa'… es decir, ¡temo que pase y no lo reconozca!

Necesitamos discernir siempre la presencia de Dios en nuestra vida diaria y no perdernos este panorama general, como puede suceder cuando estamos distraídos solo por asuntos terrenales.

El Adviento es el tiempo en que podemos ser sacudidos de nuestro letargo y despertados de nuestro sueño para estar siempre vigilantes. Podemos preguntarnos si estamos alertas y vigilantes, y si reconocemos la presencia de Dios en las situaciones diarias, diciendo que, si no somos conscientes de esta realidad hoy, no estaremos preparados cuando Él llegue al final de los tiempos.

Que recibamos ayuda de la Santísima Virgen, Mujer de la espera, que supo cómo percibir el paso de Dios en la vida humilde y oculta de Nazaret y lo acogió en su vientre. (Adaptado de las palabras del Papa Francisco en el Angelus de noviembre 27 del 2022, Primer Domingo de Adviento)

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Amando a Dios, la Palabra hecha carne, en este tiempo de Adviento, inspira en nosotros un espíritu de urgencia para prepararnos, para dejar de poner excusas, para dejar de postergar, para ser totalmente aceptables para ti. Prepara nuestras almas para darte la bienvenida como nuestro Redentor.

Santísima Madre María, buscamos tu intercesión. Ayúdanos a abrir nuestros corazones a la Palabra de Dios para que todo lo que Dios ha preparado para nosotros se haga de acuerdo a Su Santa Palabra. Amén.