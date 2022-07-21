Cardinal Tobin: Go into the whole world, especially the periphery

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)
July 22, 2022
Vol. 3. No. 23
Since Pope Francis was elected pope a little more than nine years ago, he has been urging the Church, which is all of us, to “get out of ourselves and go toward the periphery.” This insight of the Holy Father is central to our understanding of the Church’s mission. On the day the risen Lord returned to the Father, he commanded his disciples to “Go into the whole world and proclaim the Gospel to every creature” (Mk 16:15). These last words of Jesus to his disciples urge them (and us) to get out of themselves (ourselves) and go to the periphery. Where do we find the periphery?
The dictionary definition of periphery is “the outside edge of an area or the area that surrounds a place or thing.” Pope Francis is referring to those areas that contain people who are social outcasts, on the “margins” of social acceptability, as being “the periphery.” He admonishes us to step outside of our comfort zones (another of Pope Francis’s frequent expressions) and to open our hearts to others, especially those who have been rejected by society.
In the Gospels, Samaritans are clearly “on the periphery” of Jewish society. So are lepers and those caught in sins such as adultery.
As we read in St. Matthew’s Gospel, “While he was at table in his [Levi’s/Matthew’s] house, many tax collectors and sinners came and sat with Jesus and his disciples. The Pharisees saw this and said to his disciples, ‘Why does your teacher eat with tax collectors and sinners?’ He heard this and said, ‘Those who are well do not need a physician, but the sick do. Go and learn the meaning of the words, “I desire mercy, not sacrifice. I did not come to call the righteous but sinners” ’ ” (Mt 9: 10–13).
In other words, the periphery is not confined to geography or social, economic or legal status or to our religious or political points of view. Anyone who is different from us stands outside our comfort zone. This can include people who disagree with us on issues of politics, economics or social policy. It can also mean friends, family members or fellow parishioners who see the world differently from us.
Getting outside ourselves and going to the periphery can mean any effort to reach out to others with compassion and understanding. It does not mean necessarily that we abandon our beliefs, principles or way of life. But it does mean that we open ourselves to those who are different from us and, in so doing, share with them the good news that all are loved by God and redeemed in Christ. We may find that those on the periphery help us to understand better the Gospel. They may even soften the hardness of our hearts.
In his homily at Lampedusa, a large island near Sicily that has witnessed the tragic drowning of hundreds of African refugees attempting to find asylum in Italy, Pope Francis lamented what he called the anesthesia of the heart. “We are a society which has forgotten how to weep, how to experience compassion for [suffering with] others; the globalization of indifference has taken from us the ability to weep!”
“Anesthesia of the heart” is not a Christian virtue. As we continue our synodal journey, let’s recommit ourselves to obeying Jesus’ command. Let’s go out of our comfort zones into the whole world, especially the periphery, to proclaim his Good News!
Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Archbishop of Newark
A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope
HOMILY OF HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS
JUBILEE FOR SOCIALLY EXCLUDED PEOPLE
Vatican Basilica
Sunday, 13 November 2016
Similar questions appear in today’s Gospel. Jesus is in Jerusalem for the last and most important page of his earthly life: his death and resurrection. He is in the precincts of the Temple, “adorned with noble stones and offerings” (Lk 21:5). People were speaking of the beautiful exterior of the temple, when Jesus says: “The days will come when there shall not be left here one stone upon another” (v. 6). He adds that there will be no lack of conflicts, famine, convulsions on earth and in the heavens. Jesus does not want to frighten us, but to tell us that everything we now see will inevitably pass away. Even the strongest kingdoms, the most sacred buildings and the surest realities of this world do not last for ever; sooner or later they fall.
In response, people immediately put two questions to the Master: “When will this be, and what will be the sign?” (v. 7). When and what… We are constantly driven by curiosity: we want to know when and we want to see signs. Yet Jesus does not care for such curiosity. On the contrary, he exhorts us not to be taken in by apocalyptic preachers. Those who follow Jesus pay no heed to prophets of doom, the nonsense of horoscopes, or terrifying sermons and predictions that distract from the truly important things. Amid the din of so many voices, the Lord asks us to distinguish between what is from him and what is from the false spirit. This is important: to distinguish the word of wisdom that the God speaks to us each day from the shouting of those who seek in God’s name to frighten, to nourish division and fear.
Jesus firmly tells us not to be afraid of the upheavals in every period of history, not even in the face of the most serious trials and injustices that may befall his disciples. He asks us to persevere in the good and to place all our trust in God, who does not disappoint: “Not a hair of your head will perish” (v. 18). God does not forget his faithful ones, his precious possession. He does not forget us.
Today, however, he questions us about the meaning of our lives. Using an image, we could say that these readings serve as a “strainer” through which our life can be poured: they remind us that almost everything in this world is passing away, like running water. But there are treasured realities that remain, like a precious stone in a strainer. What endures, what has value in life, what riches do not disappear? Surely these two: the Lord and our neighbor. These two riches do not disappear! These are the greatest goods; these are to be loved. Everything else – the heavens, the earth, all that is most beautiful, even this Basilica – will pass away; but we must never exclude God or others from our lives.
Today, though, when we speak of exclusion, we immediately think of concrete people, not useless objects but precious persons. The human person, set by God at the pinnacle of creation, is often discarded, set aside in favor of ephemeral things. This is unacceptable, because in God’s eyes man is the most precious good. It is ominous that we are growing used to this rejection. We should be worried when our consciences are anesthetized and we no longer see the brother or sister suffering at our side, or notice the grave problems in our world, which become a mere refrain familiar from the headlines on the evening news.
Dear brothers and sisters, today is your Jubilee. Your presence here helps us to be attuned to God’s wavelength, to see what he sees. He sees not only appearances (cf. 1 Sam 16:7), but turns his gaze to the “humble and contrite in spirit” (Is 66:2), to the many poor Lazarus’s of our day. What harm we do to ourselves when we fail to notice Lazarus, excluded and cast out (cf. Lk 16:19-21)! It is turning away from God himself. It is the symptom of a spiritual sclerosis when we are only interested in objects to be produced rather than on persons to be loved. This is the origin of the tragic contradiction of our age: as progress and new possibilities increase, which is a good thing, less and less people are able to benefit from them. This is a great injustice that should concern us much more than knowing when or how the world will end. Because we cannot go about our business quietly at home while Lazarus lies at the door. There is no peace in the homes of the prosperous as long as justice is lacking in the home of everyone.
Today, in the cathedrals and sanctuaries throughout the world, the Doors of Mercy are being closed. Let us ask for the grace not to close our eyes to God who sees us and to our neighbor who asks something of us. Let us open our eyes to God, purifying the eye of our hearts of deceitful and fearful images, from the god of power and retribution, the projection of human pride and fear. Let us look with trust to the God of mercy, with the certainty that “love never ends” (1 Cor 13:8). Let us renew our hope in the true life to which we are called, the life that will not pass away and that awaits us in communion with the Lord and with others, in a joy that will last forever, without end.
And let us open our eyes to our neighbor, especially to our brothers and sisters who are forgotten and excluded, to the “Lazarus” at our door. That is where the Church’s magnifying glass is pointed. May the Lord free us from turning it towards ourselves. May he turn us away from the trappings that distract us, from interests and privileges, from attachment to power and glory, from being seduced by the spirit of the world. Our Mother the Church looks “in particular to that portion of humanity that is suffering and crying out, because she knows that these people belong to her by evangelical right” (PAUL VI, Address at the beginning of the Second Session of the Second Vatican Council, 29 September 1963). By right but also by evangelical duty, for it is our responsibility to care for the true riches which are the poor. In the light of these reflections, I would like today to be the “day of the poor.” We are reminded of this by an ancient tradition according to which the Roman martyr Lawrence, before suffering a cruel martyrdom for the love of the Lord, distributed the goods of the community to the poor, whom he described as the true treasure of the Church. May the Lord grant that we may look without fear to what truly matters and turn our hearts to our true treasure.
My Prayer for You
Please join me in praying the Magnificat, the song of Mary, Mother of the Church, whose tender care for all her children, especially those on the periphery, should inspire us and guide our efforts to love and serve all our brothers and sisters everywhere.
Julio 22, 2022
Vol. 3. No. 23
Desde que el Papa Francisco fue elegido Papa hace poco más de nueve años, ha estado instando a la Iglesia, que somos todos nosotros, a “salir de nosotros mismos e ir hacia la periferia”. Esta visión del Santo Padre es fundamental para nuestra comprensión de la misión de la Iglesia. El día que el Señor resucitado regresó al Padre, ordenó a sus discípulos “vayan por todo el mundo y anuncien a todos la buena noticia” (Mc 16, 15). Estas últimas palabras de Jesús a sus discípulos los exhortan a ellos (y a nosotros) a salir de sí mismos (nosotros mismos) e ir a la periferia. ¿Dónde encontramos la periferia?
La definición de periferia en el diccionario es “el borde exterior de un área o el área que rodea un lugar o cosa”. El Papa Francisco se refiere a aquellas áreas que contienen personas que son marginados sociales, en los “márgenes” de la aceptabilidad social, como “la periferia”. Nos increpa a salir de nuestra zona de confort (otra de las expresiones frecuentes del Papa Francisco) y a abrir nuestros corazones a los demás, especialmente a aquellos que han sido rechazados por la sociedad.
En los Evangelios, los samaritanos están claramente “en la periferia” de la sociedad judía. También lo están los leprosos y aquellos capturados en pecados como el adulterio.
Como leemos en el Evangelio de San Mateo, “Sucedió que Jesús estaba comiendo en la casa [de Leví/Mateo], y muchos de los que cobraban impuestos para Roma, y otra gente de mala fama llegaron y se sentaron también a la mesa con Jesús y sus discípulos. Los fariseos vieron esto y dijeron a sus discípulos: ¿Cómo es que su maestro come con recaudadores de impuestos y pecadores? El escuchó esto y les dijo: Los que están buenos y sanos no necesitan un médico, pero los enfermos sí. Vayan y aprendan el significado de estas palabras: Lo que quiero es que sean compasivos, y no que ofrezcan sacrificios. Pues yo no he venido a llamar a los justos, sino a los pecadores (Mt 9, 10-13).
En otras palabras, la periferia no se limita a la geografía o al estatus social, económico o legal, o a nuestros puntos de vista religiosos o políticos. Cualquiera que sea diferente a nosotros está fuera de nuestra zona de confort. Esto puede incluir a personas que no están de acuerdo con nosotros en temas de política, economía o política social. También puede significar amigos, familiares o feligreses que ven el mundo de manera diferente a nosotros.
Salir de nosotros mismos e ir a la periferia puede significar cualquier esfuerzo para llegar a los demás con compasión y comprensión. Esto no significa necesariamente que abandonemos nuestras creencias, principios o modo de vida. Pero sí significa que nos abramos a aquellos que son diferentes a nosotros y, al hacerlo, compartamos con ellos la buena nueva de que todos somos amados por Dios y redimidos en Cristo. Podemos encontrar que los de la periferia nos ayudan a entender mejor el Evangelio. Incluso pueden suavizar la dureza de nuestros corazones.
En su homilía en Lampedusa, una isla grande cerca de Sicilia que ha sido testigo del trágico ahogamiento de cientos de refugiados africanos intentando encontrar asilo en Italia, el Papa Francisco lamentó lo que llamó la anestesia del corazón. “Somos una sociedad que ha olvidado cómo llorar, cómo experimentar compasión por [sufrir con] los demás; ¡la globalización de la indiferencia nos ha quitado la capacidad de llorar!”
“La anestesia del corazón” no es una virtud cristiana. A medida que continuamos nuestro viaje sinodal, volvamos a comprometernos a obedecer el mandato de Jesús. ¡Salgamos de nuestra zona de confort hacia el mundo entero, especialmente a la periferia, para proclamar su Buena Nueva!
Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Arzobispo de Newark
Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza
Preguntas similares aparecen en el Evangelio de hoy. Jesús está en Jerusalén para escribir la última y más importante página de su vida terrena: su muerte y resurrección. Está cerca del templo, “adornado con bellas piedras y ofrendas votivas” (Lc 21,5). La gente estaba hablando de la belleza exterior del templo, cuando Jesús dice: “Vendrán días en que de todo esto que están viendo no quedará piedra sobre piedra” (v. 6). Añade que habrá conflictos, hambre, convulsión en la tierra y en el cielo. Jesús no nos quiere asustar, sino advertirnos de que todo lo que vemos pasa inevitablemente. Incluso los reinos más poderosos, los edificios más sagrados y las cosas más estables de este mundo, no duran para siempre; tarde o temprano caerán.
Ante estas palabras, la gente inmediatamente plantea dos preguntas al Maestro: “¿Cuándo va a ocurrir eso?, ¿y cuál será la señal de que estas cosas están a punto de suceder?” (v. 7). Cuando y cuál… Siempre nos mueve la curiosidad: queremos saber cuándo y queremos ver señales. Pero esta curiosidad a Jesús no le gusta. Por el contrario, él nos insta a no dejarnos engañar por los predicadores apocalípticos. Aquellos que siguen a Jesús no hacen caso a los profetas de desgracias, a la falta de sentido de los horóscopos, a los sermones aterrorizantes y predicciones que distraen la atención de las cosas verdaderamente importantes. Entre las muchas voces que se oyen, el Señor nos invita a distinguir lo que viene de Él y lo que viene del falso espíritu. Es importante distinguir la palabra llena de sabiduría que Dios nos habla cada día, del grito de aquellos que buscar asustar en nombre de Dios, para alimentar divisiones y temores.
Jesús nos dice con firmeza que no tengamos miedo ante las agitaciones de cada época de la historia, ni siquiera ante las pruebas más severas e injustas que puedan ocurrir a sus discípulos. Él nos pide que perseveremos en el bien y pongamos toda nuestra confianza en Dios, que no nos defrauda: “No se perderá ni un cabello de su cabeza” (v. 18). Dios no se olvida de sus fieles, su valiosa posesión. Él no nos olvida.
Sin embargo, hoy, cuando hablamos de exclusión, pensamos inmediatamente en personas concretas, no cosas inútiles sino personas valiosas. La persona humana, colocada por Dios en la cumbre de la creación, es a menudo descartada y puesta a un lado en favor de cosas efímeras. Esto es inaceptable, porque el hombre es el bien más valioso a los ojos de Dios. Es grave que nos acostumbremos a este tipo de rechazo. Debemos preocuparnos cuando se adormece nuestra conciencia y no le prestamos atención al hermano o hermana que sufre a nuestro lado, o notamos los graves problemas en nuestro mundo, que se convierten solamente en un mero estribillo familiar en los titulares de las noticias de la noche.
Queridos hermanos y hermanas, hoy es su Jubileo. Su presencia aquí nos ayuda a sintonizar con Dios, para ver lo que él ve. Él no solo ve las apariencias (cf. 1 Sam 16,7), sino que pone su vista en el “pobre y afligido” (Is 66,2), en los tantos pobres Lázaros de nuestros días. Cuánto mal nos hacemos cuando no nos damos cuenta de Lázaro que es excluido y rechazado (cf. Lc 16,19-21). ¡Eso es darle la espalda a Dios mismo! Es el síntoma de una esclerosis espiritual cuando solo estamos interesados en objetos a ser producidos más que en personas a ser amadas. Así se origina la trágica contradicción de nuestra época: a medida que el progreso y nuevas posibilidades aumentan, lo cual es algo bueno, menos y menos personas pueden beneficiarse de ello. Es una gran injusticia que nos tiene que preocupar mucho más que saber cuándo y cómo será el fin del mundo. Porque no podemos estar tranquilos en casa mientras Lázaro yace a la puerta. No hay paz en la casa de los que disfrutan prosperidad, cuando falta justicia en la casa de todos.
Hoy, en las catedrales y santuarios de todo el mundo, se cierran las Puertas de la Misericordia. Pidamos la gracia de no apartar los ojos de Dios que nos mira y del prójimo que pide algo de nosotros. Abramos nuestros ojos a Dios, purificando la mirada de nuestro corazón de imágenes engañosas y temibles, del dios del poder y de los castigos, la proyección del orgullo y el temor humanos. Miremos con confianza al Dios de la misericordia, con la seguridad de que “el amor jamás dejará de existir” (1 Co 13,8). Renovemos la esperanza en la vida verdadera a la que estamos llamados, la que no pasará y nos aguarda en comunión con el Señor y con los demás, en una alegría que durará para siempre y no tendrá fin.
Y abramos nuestros ojos al prójimo, especialmente a nuestros hermanos y hermanas olvidados y excluidos, a los “Lázaros” que yacen delante de nuestra puerta. Hacia allí se dirige el lente de la Iglesia. Que el Señor nos libre de tornarlo hacia nosotros. Que nos aparte de las trampas que nos distraen, de los intereses y los privilegios, de aferrarnos al poder y a la gloria, de ser seducidos por el espíritu del mundo. Nuestra Madre la Iglesia mira “en particular a esa parte de la humanidad que sufre y llora, porque sabe que esa gente le pertenece por derecho evangélico” (Pablo VI, Discurso de apertura de la Segunda Sesión del Concilio Vaticano II, 29 de septiembre de 1963). Por derecho, pero también por deber evangélico, porque es nuestra responsabilidad cuidar de la verdadera riqueza que son los pobres. A la luz de estas reflexiones, quisiera que hoy sea la “jornada de los pobres”. Nos lo recuerda una antigua tradición, de acuerdo a la cual el mártir romano Lorenzo, antes de sufrir un cruel martirio por amor al Señor, distribuyó los bienes de la comunidad a los pobres, a los que describió como los verdaderos tesoros de la Iglesia. Que el Señor nos conceda mirar sin miedo a lo que importa, dirigir el corazón a él y a nuestros verdaderos tesoros.
Mi Oración para Ustedes
Por favor, únanse a mí en la oración del Magnificat, el canto de María, Madre de la Iglesia, cuyo tierno cuidado por todos sus hijos, especialmente los de la periferia, debe inspirarnos y guiar nuestros esfuerzos para amar y servir a todos nuestros hermanos y hermanas en todas partes.
