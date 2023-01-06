Cardinal Tobin: 'God journeys with us; guides our path'

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

January 6, 203

Vol. 4. No. 9

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

Happy New Year!

As I said in my video message for New Year’s Day, “Regardless of how we celebrate New Year’s Day, today is an occasion when we hope for new beginnings, make new resolutions, share new excitement, and glimpse new challenges. But today, we also celebrate the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God. As Mother of God, she is also honored as the Queen of Peace – a gift that is so needed today.” I hope you had a joy-filled New Year’s celebration, and I wish you every grace and blessing during the coming year.

In his Message for the 56th World Day of Peace, January 1st (see full text below), Pope Francis says:

When tragic events seem to overwhelm our lives, and we feel plunged into a dark and difficult maelstrom of injustice and suffering, we are likewise called to keep our hearts open to hope and to trust in God, who makes himself present, accompanies us with tenderness, sustains us in our weariness and, above all, guides our path.

I can’t think of a better way to begin this new calendar year than by taking to heart this synodal message of our Holy Father. No matter how bad things may seem, our God journeys with us—“accompanies us with tenderness” and “above all, guides our path.”

As you know, we are currently involved in a multi-year synodal process of prayer, active listening, and discernment of God’s will for us, the Church. The theme for this synod is “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission” and this journey is unfolding in phases over a three-year period from October 2021 through October 2024.

Last year, during Phase I, dioceses throughout the world engaged in prayerful discernment through listening sessions that invited all the People of God to come together and share their hopes and dreams, their joys and frustrations, and their hopes for a better future for our Church and our world. Our Archdiocese was an active participant in this first phase of the Synod, and the summary report that we submitted to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) can be found on our website at rcan.org. I urge you to read this prayerfully.

Now we are in the second phase of the Synod process. This is the Continental Phase which involves representatives from each of the five continents meeting to review the results of the worldwide listening sessions that were held in Phase I. These continental groups are working from a synthesis of all the reports submitted by bishops’ conferences in diverse regions of the Universal Church. The Document for the Continental Stage (DCS) is entitled Enlarge the Space of Your Tent (Is 54:2), and it clearly states that it is “a work in progress,” not a finished product or a statement of Church teaching. Instead, this document is intended to allow “the voices of the People of God from all parts of the world [to] speak as much as possible on their own terms and find resonance.”

I encourage you to read Enlarge the Space of Your Tent in its entirety. It is available online at synod.va, and, as the working document says in the Introduction, this working document “expresses the shared sense of the experience of synodality lived by those who took part. What emerges is a profound re-appropriation of the common dignity of all the baptized. This is the authentic pillar of a synodal Church and the theological foundation of a unity which is capable of resisting the push toward homogenization. This enables us to continue to promote and make good use of the variety of charisms that the Spirit with unpredictable abundance pours out on the faithful.”

As you read the working document, and pray for the success of this multi-year process, I encourage you to keep in mind why Pope Francis has challenged us to undertake this journey now. As our Holy Father says so clearly in his message for the World Day of Peace:

Covid-19 plunged us into a dark night. It destabilized our daily lives, upset our plans and routines, and disrupted the apparent tranquility of even the most affluent societies. It generated disorientation and suffering and caused the death of great numbers of our brothers and sisters.

The pope goes on to say that:

At the very moment when we dared to hope that the darkest hours of the Covid-19 pandemic were over, a terrible new disaster befell humanity. We witnessed the onslaught of another scourge: another war, to some extent like that of Covid-19, but driven by culpable human decisions. The war in Ukraine is reaping innocent victims and spreading insecurity, not only among those directly affected, but in a widespread and indiscriminate way for everyone, also for those who, even thousands of kilometers away, suffer its collateral effects – we need but think of grain shortages and fuel prices. Clearly, this is not the post-Covid era we had hoped for or expected.

The solution to what the Holy Father describes as a dark and difficult night for all humanity is to become more aware “of the need for everyone, including peoples and nations, to restore the word ‘together’ to a central place. For it is together, in fraternity and solidarity, that we build peace, ensure justice and emerge from the greatest disasters.” How does the Church contribute to the urgent task set before us—“to heal our society and our planet, to lay the foundations for a more just and peaceful world, and to commit ourselves seriously to pursuing a good that is truly common”?

We must become more aware of the sacred pilgrimage we are making as women and men who journey together to a future full of hope. We seek justice, peace, and unconditional love, and this can never be found as long as we are living in chaos, enmity, and division. We must come together, and this requires that we listen to one another, respect each other, and work in harmony and peace as sisters and brothers on a synodal journey that includes everyone regardless of race, nationality, gender, economic or social status.

As we continue this journey together, and enter into a new year of grace, please join me in praying the words that conclude the introduction to Enlarge the Space of Your Tent, the Document for the Continental Stage:

Lord, you have gathered all your People in Synod. We give you thanks for the joy experienced by those who decided to set out to listen to God and to their brothers and sisters during this year, with an attitude of welcome, humility, hospitality and siblinghood.

Come Holy Spirit: may you be the guide of our journey together!

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

Cardinal’s 2023 New Year’s Video Message (click to watch video) Hello and Happy New Year! I pray you enjoyed all the delights of New Year’s festivities: time with your family and friends, watching football, sharing good food, and ensuring that nobody slept at midnight. Regardless of how we celebrate New Year’s Day, today is an occasion when we hope for new beginnings, make new resolutions, share new excitement, and glimpse new challenges. But today, we also celebrate the Solemnity of Mary Mother of God. As Mother of God, she is also honored as the Queen of Peace – a gift that is so needed today. Amidst all the day’s activities, traditions, excitement and probably a necessary nap - let us remember Mary and continue to her guidance protection. May she always lead us to her Son, the most holy Redeemer of the world. Happy New Years to you and your families. Please pray for me as I do for you. God Bless you all. A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope 56th World Day of Peace | 1 JANUARY 2023 No one can be saved alone. Combatting Covid-19 together, embarking together on paths of peace “Now concerning the times and the seasons, brothers and sisters, you do not need to have anything written to you. For you yourselves know very well that the day of the Lord will come like a thief in the night” (First Letter of Saint Paul to the Thessalonians, 5:1-2). 1. With these words, the Apostle Paul encouraged the Thessalonian community to remain steadfast, their hearts and feet firmly planted and their gaze fixed on the world around them and the events of history, even as they awaited the Lord’s return. When tragic events seem to overwhelm our lives, and we feel plunged into a dark and difficult maelstrom of injustice and suffering, we are likewise called to keep our hearts open to hope and to trust in God, who makes himself present, accompanies us with tenderness, sustains us in our weariness and, above all, guides our path. For this reason, Saint Paul constantly exhorts the community to be vigilant, seeking goodness, justice and truth: “So then, let us not fall asleep as others do, but let us keep awake and be sober” (5:6). His words are an invitation to remain alert and not to withdraw into fear, sorrow or resignation, or to yield to distraction or discouragement. Instead, we should be like sentinels keeping watch and ready to glimpse the first light of dawn, even at the darkest hour. 2. Covid-19 plunged us into a dark night. It destabilized our daily lives, upset our plans and routines, and disrupted the apparent tranquility of even the most affluent societies. It generated disorientation and suffering and caused the death of great numbers of our brothers and sisters. Amid a whirlwind of unexpected challenges and facing a situation confusing even from a scientific standpoint, the world’s healthcare workers mobilized to relieve immense suffering and to seek possible remedies. At the same time, political authorities had to take measures to organize and manage efforts to respond to the emergency. In addition to its physical aspects, Covid-19 led to a general malaise in many individuals and families; the long periods of isolation and the various restrictions on freedom contributed to this malaise, with significant long-term effects. Nor can we overlook the fractures in our social and economic order that the pandemic exposed, and the contradictions and inequalities that it brought to the fore. It threatened the job security of many individuals and aggravated the ever-increasing problem of loneliness in our societies, particularly on the part of the poor and those in need. We need but think of the millions of informal workers in many parts of the world left without a job and without any support during the time of the lockdown. Only rarely do individuals and societies achieve progress in conditions that generate such feelings of despondency and bitterness, which weaken efforts to ensure peace while provoking social conflict, frustration and various forms of violence. Indeed, the pandemic seems to have upset even the most peaceful parts of our world, and exposed any number of forms of fragility. 3. Three years later, the time is right to question, learn, grow and allow ourselves to be transformed as individuals and as communities; this is a privileged moment to prepare for “the day of the Lord”. I have already observed on a number of occasions that we never emerge the same from times of crisis: we emerge either better or worse. Today we are being asked: What did we learn from the pandemic? What new paths should we follow to cast off the shackles of our old habits, to be better prepared, to dare new things? What signs of life and hope can we see, to help us move forward and try to make our world a better place? Certainly, after directly experiencing the fragility of our own lives and the world around us, we can say that the greatest lesson we learned from Covid-19 was the realization that we all need one another. That our greatest and yet most fragile treasure is our shared humanity as brothers and sisters, children of God. And that none of us can be saved alone. Consequently, we urgently need to join together in seeking and promoting the universal values that can guide the growth of this human fraternity. We also learned that the trust we put in progress, technology and the effects of globalization was not only excessive, but turned into an individualistic and idolatrous intoxication, compromising the very promise of justice, harmony and peace that we so ardently sought. In our fast-paced world, the widespread problems of inequality, injustice, poverty and marginalization continue to fuel unrest and conflict, and generate violence and even wars. The pandemic brought all this to the fore, yet it also had its positive effects. These include a chastened return to humility, a rethinking of certain consumeristic excesses, and a renewed sense of solidarity that has made us more sensitive to the suffering of others and more responsive to their needs. We can also think of the efforts, which in some cases proved truly heroic, made by all those people who worked tirelessly to help everyone emerge from the crisis and its turmoil as best they could. This experience has made us all the more aware of the need for everyone, including peoples and nations, to restore the word “together” to a central place. For it is together, in fraternity and solidarity, that we build peace, ensure justice and emerge from the greatest disasters. Indeed, the most effective responses to the pandemic came from social groups, public and private institutions, and international organizations that put aside their particular interests and joined forces to meet the challenges. Only the peace that comes from a fraternal and disinterested love can help us overcome personal, societal and global crises. 4. Even so, at the very moment when we dared to hope that the darkest hours of the Covid-19 pandemic were over, a terrible new disaster befell humanity. We witnessed the onslaught of another scourge: another war, to some extent like that of Covid-19, but driven by culpable human decisions. The war in Ukraine is reaping innocent victims and spreading insecurity, not only among those directly affected, but in a widespread and indiscriminate way for everyone, also for those who, even thousands of kilometers away, suffer its collateral effects – we need but think of grain shortages and fuel prices. Clearly, this is not the post-Covid era we had hoped for or expected. This war, together with all the other conflicts around the globe, represents a setback for the whole of humanity and not merely for the parties directly involved. While a vaccine has been found for Covid-19, suitable solutions have not yet been found for the war. Certainly, the virus of war is more difficult to overcome than the viruses that compromise our bodies, because it comes, not from outside of us, but from within the human heart corrupted by sin (cf. Gospel of Mark 7:17-23). 5. What then is being asked of us? First of all, to let our hearts be changed by our experience of the crisis, to let God, at this time in history, transform our customary criteria for viewing the world around us. We can no longer think exclusively of carving out space for our personal or national interests; instead, we must think in terms of the common good, recognizing that we belong to a greater community, and opening our minds and hearts to universal human fraternity. We cannot continue to focus simply on preserving ourselves; rather, the time has come for all of us to endeavor to heal our society and our planet, to lay the foundations for a more just and peaceful world, and to commit ourselves seriously to pursuing a good that is truly common. In order to do this, and to live better lives after the Covid-19 emergency, we cannot ignore one fundamental fact, namely that the many moral, social, political and economic crises we are experiencing are all interconnected, and what we see as isolated problems are actually causes and effects of one another. Consequently, we are called to confront the challenges of our world in a spirit of responsibility and compassion. We must revisit the issue of ensuring public health for all. We must promote actions that enhance peace and put an end to the conflicts and wars that continue to spawn poverty and death. We urgently need to join in caring for our common home and in implementing clear and effective measures to combat climate change. We need to battle the virus of inequality and to ensure food and dignified labour for all, supporting those who lack even a minimum wage and find themselves in great difficulty. The scandal of entire peoples starving remains an open wound. We also need to develop suitable policies for welcoming and integrating migrants and those whom our societies discard. Only by responding generously to these situations, with an altruism inspired by God’s infinite and merciful love, will we be able to build a new world and contribute to the extension of his kingdom, which is a kingdom of love, justice and peace. In sharing these reflections, it is my hope that in the coming New Year we can journey together, valuing the lessons that history has to teach us. I offer my best wishes to Heads of State and Government, to Heads of International Organizations, and to the leaders of the different religions. To all men and women of good will I express my prayerful trust that, as artisans of peace, they may work, day by day, to make this a good year! Mary Immaculate, Mother of Jesus and Queen of Peace, intercede for us and for the whole world. My Prayer for You Please join me in praying these words from Enlarge the Space of Your Tent (Is 54:2), the Working Document for the Continental Phase of the Synod: “For a Synodal Church: Communion/Participation/Mission. Lord, you have gathered all your People in Synod. We give you thanks for the joy experienced by those who decided to set out to listen to God and to their brothers and sisters during this year, with an attitude of welcome, humility, hospitality and siblinghood. Come Holy Spirit: may you be the guide of our journey together! - Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Mis queridas hermanas y hermanos en Cristo,

¡Feliz Año Nuevo!

Como dije en mi videomensaje para el día de Año Nuevo: “Independientemente de cómo celebremos el Año Nuevo, hoy es una ocasión en la que esperamos nuevos comienzos, nos proponemos nuevas resoluciones, compartimos nuevas ilusiones y vislumbramos nuevos retos. Pero hoy celebramos también la solemnidad de María Madre de Dios. Como Madre de Dios, también se le honra como Reina de la Paz – un don tan necesario hoy”. Espero que hayan tenido una celebración de Año Nuevo llena de alegría, y les deseo toda gracia y bendición durante el próximo año.

En su Mensaje para la 56ª Jornada Mundial de la Paz, el 1 de enero (ver texto completo más abajo), el Papa Francisco dice:

Aunque los acontecimientos de nuestra existencia parezcan tan trágicos y nos sintamos empujados al túnel oscuro y difícil de la injusticia y el sufrimiento, estamos llamados a mantener el corazón abierto a la esperanza, confiando en Dios que se hace presente, nos acompaña con ternura, nos sostiene en la fatiga y, sobre todo, guía nuestro camino.

No se me ocurre mejor manera de comenzar este nuevo año que tomando a pecho este mensaje sinodal de nuestro Santo Padre. Por muy mal que parezcan las cosas, nuestro Dios camina con nosotros—“nos acompaña con ternura” y “sobre todo, guía nuestro camino”.

Como saben, actualmente estamos inmersos en un proceso sinodal plurianual de oración, escucha activa y discernimiento de la voluntad de Dios para nosotros, la Iglesia. El tema de este sínodo es “Por una Iglesia sinodal: Comunión, Participación y Misión” y este viaje se desarrolla en fases durante un período de tres años, desde octubre de 2021 hasta octubre de 2024.

El año pasado, durante la Fase I, las diócesis de todo el mundo participaron en un discernimiento orante a través de sesiones de escucha que invitaron a todo el Pueblo de Dios a reunirse y compartir sus esperanzas y sueños, sus alegrías y frustraciones, y sus esperanzas de un futuro mejor para nuestra Iglesia y nuestro mundo. Nuestra Arquidiócesis participó activamente en esta primera fase del Sínodo, y el informe resumido que presentamos a la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos (USCCB) puede consultarse en nuestra página web rcan.org. Los animo a que lo lean en oración.

Ahora estamos en la segunda fase del proceso del Sínodo. Se trata de la Fase Continental, en la que representantes de cada uno de los cinco continentes se reúnen para revisar los resultados de las sesiones mundiales de escucha que se celebraron en la Fase I. Estos grupos continentales están trabajando a partir de una síntesis de todos los informes presentados por las conferencias episcopales de las diversas regiones de la Iglesia Universal. El Documento para la Etapa Continental (DCS) se titula Ensancha el espacio de tu tienda (Is 54,2), y en él se afirma claramente que es “un trabajo en desarrollo”, no un producto acabado ni una declaración de la doctrina de la Iglesia. Por el contrario, este documento pretende permitir que “las voces del Pueblo de Dios de todas las partes del mundo [hablen] tanto como sea posible en sus propios términos y encuentren resonancia”.

Los animo a leer Ensancha el Espacio de tu Tienda en su totalidad. Está disponible en línea en synod.va, y, como dice el documento de trabajo en la Introducción, este documento de trabajo “expresa el sentido compartido de la experiencia de la sinodalidad vivida por los participantes. Lo que surge es una profunda reapropiación de la dignidad común de todos los bautizados. Este es el auténtico pilar de una Iglesia sinodal y el fundamento teológico de una unidad capaz de resistir el impulso al uniformismo. Esto nos permite seguir promoviendo y aprovechando la diversidad de vocaciones y carismas que el Espíritu, derrama sobre los fieles con una abundancia inesperada”.

Mientras leen el documento de trabajo y rezan por el éxito de este proceso plurianual, los animo a tener presente por qué el Papa Francisco nos ha desafiado a emprender este viaje ahora. Como dice tan claramente nuestro Santo Padre en su mensaje para la Jornada Mundial de la Paz:

El COVID-19 nos sumió en medio de la noche, desestabilizando nuestra vida ordinaria, trastornando nuestros planes y costumbres, perturbando la aparente tranquilidad incluso de las sociedades más privilegiadas, generando desorientación y sufrimiento, y causando la muerte de tantos hermanos y hermanas nuestros.

El Papa continúa diciendo que:

Al mismo momento en que nos atrevimos a pensar que lo peor de las oscuras horas de la pandemia del COVID-19 habían pasado, un nuevo y terrible desastre se abatió sobre la humanidad. Fuimos testigos del inicio de otro azote: una nueva guerra, en parte comparable a la del COVID-19, pero impulsada por decisiones humanas reprobables. La guerra en Ucrania está cobrando víctimas inocentes y propagando la inseguridad, no sólo entre los directamente afectados, sino de forma generalizada e indiscriminada en todo el mundo; también afecta a quienes, incluso a miles de kilómetros de distancia, sufren sus efectos colaterales – basta pensar en la escasez de trigo y los precios del combustible. Claramente, esta no es la era post-COVID que esperábamos o deseábamos.

La solución a lo que el Santo Padre describe como una noche oscura y difícil para toda la humanidad es tomar mayor conciencia “de la necesidad de que todos, incluidos los pueblos y las naciones, vuelvan a colocar la palabra 'juntos' en un lugar central. Porque es juntos, en fraternidad y solidaridad, como construimos la paz, aseguramos la justicia y salimos de los mayores desastres”. ¿Cómo contribuye la Iglesia a la urgente tarea que se nos ha encomendado—“sanar nuestra sociedad y nuestro planeta, sentar las bases de un mundo más justo y pacífico, y comprometernos seriamente en la búsqueda de un bien que sea verdaderamente común”?

Debemos ser más conscientes de la sagrada peregrinación que estamos haciendo como mujeres y hombres que caminan juntos hacia un futuro lleno de esperanza. Buscamos la justicia, la paz y el amor incondicional, y esto nunca podrá ser encontrado mientras vivamos en el caos, la enemistad y la división. Debemos unirnos, y esto requiere que nos escuchemos unos a otros, nos respetemos y trabajemos en armonía y paz como hermanas y hermanos en un camino sinodal que incluya a todos, independientemente de su raza, nacionalidad, género, situación económica o social.

Mientras continuamos este viaje juntos, y entramos en un nuevo año de gracia, por favor, únanse a mí en oración con las palabras que concluyen la introducción de Ensancha el Espacio de tu Tienda, el Documento para la Etapa Continental:

Señor, has reunido a todo tu Pueblo en Sínodo. Te damos gracias por la alegría experimentada en quienes han decidido ponerse a la escucha de Dios y de sus hermanos y hermanas durante este año, con una actitud de acogida, humildad, hospitalidad y fraternidad.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark