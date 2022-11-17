In latest newsletter, Cardinal Tobin reflects on gratitude and the many gifts we receive

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

November is often called Gratitude Month. It’s the time of year when we remember gratefully both the “next door saints” who generously share with us their selfless love, and those loved ones who have died. Saying thank you to women and men who have touched our lives and helped us be better persons is something we should do all year round, but it’s helpful to have a specific time during the year when we celebrate these special people (living and deceased) who are so important to us.

One of the many special people that I remember during Gratitude Month is my predecessor as Archbishop of Indianapolis, Daniel M. Buechlein, OSB, who served the Church in central and southern Indiana for nearly 20 years, when complications from a serious stroke forced him to take early retirement.

When I was appointed to succeed Archbishop Daniel about 13 months after he returned to Saint Meinrad Archabbey, his Benedictine monastery in southern Indiana, I was amazed at the solid foundation that he left me. Whenever we met, I tried to reassure him that my first priority was not to “screw it up.”

Back in 1987, when Archbishop Daniel began his service as a bishop in the Diocese of Memphis, Tennessee, he chose “Seek the Face of the Lord” for his episcopal motto. This motto likely came from the eighth verse of Psalm 27: ‘Come,’ says my heart, ‘seek his face.’ This verse expresses a desire. It was a desire that sprang from his heart, from the center of himself, from everything that made him who he was. He listened to that whispered invitation—seek his face—every day. This gave direction to his life. It also gave direction to his pastoral leadership of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis from 1992 to 2011.

I believe that Archbishop Daniel’s pursuit of the face of God invited the Archdiocese of Indianapolis always to turn its vision beyond itself, toward children, college students and young adults, the homeless, prisoners and even the dark despair of death row—many of the new ministries that Archbishop Daniel started, and it reflected the visits he made to inmates who had been sentenced to death at the federal prison in Terre Haut, Indiana, a few of whom he confirmed.

That search for the face of God even guided the archbishop as he neared his own death. In the memoir that he published in 2012, Archbishop Daniel wrote:

“I don’t know what awaits me, but I believe with all my heart and mind and strength that I am in God’s hands. This helps me to continue with confidence, with gratitude and, yes, even with joy.”

As we continue our synodal journey and prepare to celebrate the great American festival of Thanksgiving, I want to express my deepest gratitude to my predecessor in Indiana, Archbishop Daniel M. Buechlein, O.S.B, and to all the clergy, religious, and faithful lay people who have guided me, supported me, and held me accountable during my service to the two archdioceses that I have been privileged to serve during the past 10 years, Indianapolis and Newark.

As Archbishop Daniel said (see below) in one of the more than 1,000 newspaper articles he wrote: “Healing and wholeness come when our hearts are clean and when we can praise God and give thanks for the many gifts which we receive even in times of trial and adversity. Let Thanksgiving Day be a timely reminder of our loving God.”

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

Praising God and giving thanks for the many gifts we receive

By Archbishop Daniel M. Buechlein, OSB, The Criterion, November 17, 2006

As children, we were taught to say “thank you” when someone complimented us, gave us a gift or did us a favor.

In addition to our gratitude for the “big things” in life, it’s also our custom to say “thank you” when a waiter refills a water glass, or when a stranger holds the elevator door, or when we receive a compliment from a friend.

These little gifts of time and attention may not be large in themselves, but our response says a lot about how we see ourselves in relation to the world around us.

The habit of saying “thank you” helps to remind us that everything we have comes to us, originally and ultimately, as a gift. When we freely acknowledge our indebtedness to God and others by saying “thank you,” we recognize the fact that none of us is an island, and that we are all interconnected as sisters and brothers in the one family of God.

Through gratitude, we demonstrate a basic courtesy and respect toward all human beings, but we also free ourselves from the burdens of arrogance, resentment and isolation from the rest of the human family.

The Gospel story of the 10 lepers which we read on Thanksgiving Day can be viewed from several points of view. We can consider the story from the vantage point of the nine who were cured, but who didn’t return to say thanks. Perhaps they didn’t realize they had been healed. Or maybe they just didn’t want to talk about it or to accept the gift of healing from someone else.

We can also look at this story from Jesus’ perspective. From the point of view of his humanity, it must have hurt to reach out to 10 people, and only one returns to say, “thank you.”

I like to think about the one leper who returned to Jesus to say, “thank you.” St. Luke tells us that the grateful leper was not a Jew, but a Samaritan. That means, of course, that he was an outcast and a foreigner who had no reason to expect anything from Jesus.

One of the ironies of this story is the fact that nine who were Jews did not return to say thanks, but the one who was a foreigner “turned back, praising God with a loud voice, and fell on his face at Jesus’ feet, giving him thanks.”

After asking, “Where are the other nine? Was no one found to return and give praise to God except this foreigner?” Jesus simply tells the Samaritan, “Rise and go your way; your faith has made you well.”

I like to look at the story from the grateful leper’s perspective because I think it’s clear that this man’s gratitude disposed him to a qualitatively different kind of healing. Ten people were healed of a devastating, incurable physical illness, but (so far as we know) only one received the additional gift that comes from saying “thanks.”

We can only imagine the fear, anger and loneliness that comes with a horrible disease like leprosy. Such an awful disease must surely be accompanied by feelings of the most severe bitterness and resentment. Caught in the throes of this kind of living nightmare, it would be easy to lose all sense of gratitude for the gift of life or for the blessings of political or religious freedom.

Perhaps we can gain some appreciation for the emotional and spiritual freedom which the one grateful leper must have felt when he got up off the ground and headed back to Samaria.

By praising God and giving thanks, the grateful leper let go of his resentment toward God and his anger toward a society which had shunned him and cursed him.

By saying “thank you,” the outcast re-established his connection to the family of God, and he opened his heart to the kind of healing which can only take place when we free ourselves from the spiritual burdens of pride and angry resentment.

Through gratitude, the leper from Samaria was healed and set free in a way that the other nine were not.

This is the special gift that the grateful leper received: In addition to his physical cleanness, the one who gave thanks and praise to God could also boast of a clean heart, a joyful spirit and a readiness to let go of the past and begin again as a new man whose faith had made him well. He gained new freedom of spirit.

Healing and wholeness come when our hearts are clean and when we can praise God and give thanks for the many gifts which we receive even in times of trial and adversity. Let Thanksgiving Day be a timely reminder of our loving God. †

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

Dear Brothers and Sisters,

Today, I would like to focus on the prayer of thanksgiving. And I take my cue from an episode recounted by the Evangelist Luke. While Jesus was on the way, ten lepers approached Him, begging: “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!” (17:13). We know that those who had leprosy suffered not only physically, but also from social marginalization and religious marginalization. They were marginalized. Jesus did not back off from meeting them. Sometimes, he went beyond the limitations imposed by the law and touched the sick — which was not permitted — he embraced and healed them. In this case, there was no contact. From a distance, Jesus invited them to present themselves to the priests (v. 14), who were designated by law to certify any healings that had occurred. Jesus said nothing else. He listened to their prayer, he heard their cry for mercy, and he sent them immediately to the priests.

Those 10 lepers trusted, they did not remain there until they were cured, no: they trusted and they went immediately, and while they were on their way, all 10 of them were cured. The priests would have therefore been able to verify their healing and readmit them to normal life. But here is the most important point: only one in the group, before going to the priests, returned to thank Jesus and to praise God for the grace received. Only one, the other nine continued on their way. And Jesus points out that that man was a Samaritan, a sort of “heretic” for the Jews of that time. Jesus comments: “Was no one found to return and give praise to God except this foreigner?” (17:18). This narrative is touching.

This narrative, so to speak, divides the world in two: those who do not give thanks and those who do; those who take everything as if it is owed them, and those who welcome everything as a gift, as grace. The Catechism says: “every event and need can become an offering of thanksgiving” (n. 2638). The prayer of thanksgiving always begins from here: from the recognition that grace precedes us. We were thought of before we learned how to think; we were loved before we learned how to love; we were desired before our hearts conceived a desire. If we view life like this, then “thank you” becomes the driving force of our day. And how often we even forget to say, “thank you”.

For us Christians, thanksgiving was the name given to the most essential Sacrament there is: the Eucharist. In fact, the Greek word means precisely this: thanksgiving. Eucharist: thanksgiving. Christians, as all believers, bless God for the gift of life. To live is above all to have received life. All of us are born because someone wanted us to have life. And this is only the first of a long series of debts that we incur by living. Debts of gratitude. During our lives, more than one person has gazed on us with pure eyes, gratuitously. Often, these people are educators, catechists, persons who carried out their roles above and beyond what was required of them. And they stirred gratitude within us. Even friendship is a gift for which we should always be grateful.

This “thank you” that we must say continually, this thanks that Christians share with everyone, grows in the encounter with Jesus. The Gospels attest that when Jesus passed by, he often stirred joy and praise to God in those who met Him. The Gospel accounts of Christmas are filled with prayerful people whose hearts are greatly moved by the coming of the Savior. And we too were called to participate in this immense jubilation. The episode of the ten lepers who are healed also suggests this. Naturally, they were all happy about having recovered their health, thus being allowed to end that unending forced quarantine that excluded them from the community. But among them, there was one who experienced an additional joy: in addition to being healed, he rejoices at the encounter with Jesus. He is not only freed from evil, but he now possesses the certainty of being loved. This is the crux: when you thank someone, you express the certainty that you are loved. And this is a huge step: to have the certainty that you are loved. It is the discovery of love as the force that governs the world. Dante would say: the Love that “moves the sun and other stars” (Paradise, XXIII, 145). We are no longer vagabonds wandering aimlessly here and there, no: we have a home, we dwell in Christ, and from that “dwelling” we contemplate the rest of the world which appears infinitely more beautiful to us. We are children of love, we are brothers and sisters of love. We are men and women of grace.

Therefore, brothers and sisters, let us seek to remain always in the joy of the encounter with Jesus. Let us cultivate joyfulness. The devil, instead, after having deluded us — with whatever temptation — always leaves us sad and alone. If we are in Christ, there is no sin and no threat that can ever prevent us from continuing our journey with joy, along with many fellow travel companions.

Above all, let us not forget to thank: if we are bearers of gratitude, the world itself will become better, even if only a little bit, but that is enough to transmit a bit of hope. The world needs hope. And with gratitude, with this attitude of thanksgiving, we transmit a bit of hope. Everything is united and everything is connected, and each one can do their part wherever they are. The path to happiness is the one that Saint Paul described at the end of one of his letters: “Pray constantly, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. Do not quench the Spirit” (1Thess 5:17-19). Do not quench the Spirit, what a beautiful project of life! Not quenching the Spirit that we have within leads us to gratitude.

(Catechesis on prayer - 20. The prayer of thanksgiving. General Audience, Wednesday, December 30, 2020.)



My Prayer for You

Please join me in this Prayer of Thanksgiving from Psalm 100:

Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth.

Worship the Lord with gladness;

come before Him with joyful songs.

Know that the Lord is God.

It is He Who made us, and we are His;

we are His people, the sheep of His pasture.

Enter His gates with thanksgiving

and His courts with praise;

give thanks to Him and praise His Name.

For the Lord is good and His love endures forever;

His faithfulness continues through all generations.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Noviembre 18, 2022

Vol. 4. No. 6 Mis queridas hermanas y hermanos en Cristo, Noviembre a menudo es llamado Mes de la Gratitud. Es la época del año en que recordamos con gratitud tanto a los "santos de la puerta de al lado" que generosamente comparten con nosotros su amor desinteresado, como a los seres queridos que han muerto. Dar las gracias a las mujeres y hombres que han tocado nuestras vidas y nos han ayudado a ser mejores personas es algo que debemos hacer durante todo el año, pero es útil tener un momento específico durante el año en el que celebramos a estas personas especiales (vivas y fallecidas) que son tan importantes para nosotros. Una de las muchas personas especiales que recuerdo durante el Mes de la Gratitud es mi predecesor como Arzobispo de Indianápolis, Daniel M. Buechlein, OSB, quien sirvió a la Iglesia en el centro y sur de Indiana durante casi 20 años, cuando las complicaciones de un derrame cerebral grave lo obligaron a jubilarse anticipadamente. Cuando fui nombrado para suceder al arzobispo Daniel unos 13 meses después de que regresara a la Archiabadía de Saint Meinrad, su monasterio benedictino en el sur de Indiana, me sorprendió la sólida base que me dejó. Cada vez que nos encontrábamos, traté de asegurarle que mi primera prioridad era no "meter la pata". En 1987, cuando el Arzobispo Daniel comenzó su servicio como obispo en la Diócesis de Memphis, Tennessee, eligió “Buscar el Rostro del Señor” para su lema episcopal. Este lema probablemente vino del octavo versículo del Salmo 27: ‘Ven’, dice mi corazón, ‘busca su rostro’. Este versículo expresa un deseo. Era un deseo que brotaba de su corazón, del centro de sí mismo, de todo lo que lo hacía ser quien era. Escuchaba esa invitación susurrada—busca su rostro—todos los días. Esto dio una dirección a su vida. También dio dirección a su liderazgo pastoral de la Arquidiócesis de Indianápolis desde 1992 al 2011. Creo que la búsqueda del rostro de Dios por parte del arzobispo Daniel invitó a la Arquidiócesis de Indianápolis a volver siempre su visión más allá de sí misma, hacia los niños, estudiantes universitarios y jóvenes adultos, personas sin hogar, prisioneros e incluso la oscura desesperación del corredor de la muerte—muchos de los nuevos ministerios que el arzobispo Daniel comenzó, y reflejaron las visitas que hizo a los reclusos que habían sido condenados a muerte en la prisión federal de Terre Haute, Indiana, a algunos de los cuales confirmó. Esa búsqueda del rostro de Dios incluso guió al arzobispo cuando se acercaba a su propia muerte. En las memorias que publicó en el 2012, el arzobispo Daniel escribió: “No sé lo que me espera, pero creo con todo mi corazón, mente y fuerza que estoy en las manos de Dios. Esto me ayuda a continuar con confianza, con gratitud y, sí, incluso con alegría”. Mientras continuamos nuestro viaje sinodal, y nos preparamos para celebrar la gran festividad americana de Acción de Gracias, quiero expresar mi más profunda gratitud a mi predecesor en Indiana, Arzobispo Daniel M. Buechlein, O.S.B., y a todo el clero, religiosos/religiosas, y a los fieles laicos que me han guiado, apoyado, y me han hecho responsable de mi servicio a las dos arquidiócesis que he tenido el privilegio de servir durante los pasados 10 años, Indianápolis y Newark. Como dijo el arzobispo Daniel (ver más abajo) en uno de los más de 1,000 artículos periodísticos que escribió: “La sanación y la plenitud vienen cuando nuestros corazones están limpios y cuando podemos alabar a Dios y dar gracias por los muchos dones que recibimos incluso en tiempos de prueba y adversidad. Que el Día de Acción de Gracias sea un recordatorio oportuno de nuestro Dios amoroso”. Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor, Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. Arzobispo de Newark

Alabando a Dios y dando gracias por los muchos dones que recibimos

Por el Arzobispo Daniel M. Buechlein, OSB, The Criterion, Noviembre 17, 2006

Cuando éramos niños, nos enseñaron a decir “gracias” cuando alguien nos felicitaba, nos daba un regalo o nos hacía un favor.

Además de nuestra gratitud por las “grandes cosas” de la vida, también es nuestra costumbre decir “gracias” cuando un camarero rellena un vaso de agua, o cuando un extraño sostiene la puerta del ascensor, o cuando recibimos un cumplido de un amigo.

Estos pequeños regalos de tiempo y atención pueden no ser grandes en sí mismos, pero nuestra respuesta dice mucho sobre cómo nos vemos a nosotros mismos en relación con el mundo que nos rodea.

El hábito de decir “gracias” ayuda a recordarnos que todo lo que tenemos nos llega, originalmente y en última instancia, como un regalo. Cuando reconocemos libremente nuestra deuda con Dios y con los demás diciendo “gracias”, reconocemos el hecho de que ninguno de nosotros es una isla, y que todos estamos interconectados como hermanas y hermanos en la única familia de Dios.

A través de la gratitud, demostramos una cortesía básica y respeto hacia todos los seres humanos, pero también nos liberamos de las cargas de la arrogancia, el resentimiento y el aislamiento del resto de la familia humana.

La historia del Evangelio de los 10 leprosos que leemos el Día de Acción de Gracias se puede ver desde varios puntos de vista. Podemos considerar la historia desde el punto de vista de los nueve que se curaron, pero que no regresaron para dar las gracias. Tal vez no se dieron cuenta de que habían sido sanados. O tal vez simplemente no querían hablar de ello o aceptar el don de curación de otra persona.

También podemos ver esta historia desde la perspectiva de Jesús. Desde el punto de vista de su humanidad, debe haber dolido llegar a 10 personas, y que solo una regrese para decir “gracias”.

Me gusta pensar en el leproso que regresó a Jesús para decirle “gracias”. San Lucas nos dice que el leproso agradecido no era judío, sino samaritano. Eso significa, por supuesto, que era un paria y un extranjero que no tenía ninguna razón para esperar nada de Jesús.

Una de las ironías de esta historia es el hecho de que nueve que eran judíos no regresaron para dar las gracias, pero el que era extranjero “regresó alabando a Dios a grandes voces, y se arrodilló delante de Jesús, inclinándose hasta el suelo para darle las gracias”.

Después de preguntar: “¿Dónde están los otros nueve? ¿Únicamente este extranjero ha vuelto para alabar a Dios?” Jesús simplemente le dice al samaritano: “Levántate y vete; tu fe te ha sanado”.

Me gusta ver la historia desde la perspectiva del leproso agradecido porque creo que está claro que la gratitud de este hombre lo dispuso a un tipo de curación cualitativamente diferente. Diez personas fueron sanadas de una enfermedad física devastadora e incurable, pero (hasta donde sabemos) solo una recibió el regalo adicional que proviene de decir “gracias”.

Solo podemos imaginar el miedo, la ira y la soledad que vienen con una enfermedad horrible como la lepra. Una enfermedad tan horrible seguramente debe ir acompañada de sentimientos de la amargura y el resentimiento más severos. Atrapado en la agonía de este tipo de pesadilla viviente, sería fácil perder todo sentido de gratitud por el don de la vida o por las bendiciones de la libertad política o religiosa.

Tal vez podamos apreciar la libertad emocional y espiritual que el leproso agradecido debe haber sentido cuando se levantó del suelo y regresó a Samaria.

Al alabar a Dios y dar gracias, el leproso agradecido dejó ir su resentimiento hacia Dios y su ira hacia una sociedad que lo había rechazado y maldecido.

Al decir “gracias”, el marginado restableció su conexión con la familia de Dios, y abrió su corazón al tipo de curación que solo puede tener lugar cuando nos liberamos de las cargas espirituales del orgullo y el resentimiento enojado.

A través de la gratitud, el leproso de Samaria fue sanado y liberado de una manera que los otros nueve no lo fueron.

Este es el don especial que recibió el leproso agradecido: además de su limpieza física, el que dio gracias y alabanza a Dios también podía jactarse de un corazón limpio, un espíritu alegre y una disposición a dejar ir el pasado y comenzar de nuevo como un hombre nuevo cuya fe lo había sanado. Obtuvo una nueva libertad de espíritu.

La sanación y la plenitud vienen cuando nuestros corazones están limpios y cuando podemos alabar a Dios y dar gracias por los muchos dones que recibimos incluso en tiempos de prueba y adversidad. Que el Día de Acción de Gracias sea un recordatorio oportuno de nuestro Dios amoroso. †

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza

Queridos hermanos y hermanas,

Hoy quisiera enfocarme en la oración de acción de gracias. Y hago referencia a un episodio del evangelista Lucas. Mientras Jesús estaba en camino, se le acercaron diez leprosos implorando: “¡Jesús, Maestro, ten compasión de nosotros!” (Lc. 17,13). Sabemos que, los enfermos de lepra, sufrían no solo físicamente sino también de una marginación social y religiosa. Eran marginados. Jesús no rehúye el encuentro con ellos. A veces va más allá de los límites impuestos por la ley y toca al enfermo —lo que no estaba permitido —, los abraza y los sana. En este caso no hubo contacto. A distancia, Jesús les invita a presentarse a los sacerdotes (v. 14), quienes estaban encargados, según la ley, de certificar cualquier sanación que ocurriera. Jesús no dice otra cosa. Ha escuchado su oración, ha escuchado su grito de piedad, y los manda enseguida donde los sacerdotes.

Los diez leprosos se confían, no se quedan ahí hasta el momento de ser sanados, no: se confían y se van enseguida, y mientras se están yendo los diez se curan. Los sacerdotes habrían por tanto podido constatar su sanación y devolverlos a la vida normal. Pero aquí viene el punto más importante: solo uno de ese grupo, antes de ir donde los sacerdotes, vuelve atrás a dar las gracias a Jesús y alabar a Dios por la gracia recibida. Solo uno, los otros nueve siguen el camino. Y Jesús nota que ese hombre era un samaritano, una especie de “hereje” para los judíos de la época. Jesús comenta: “¿Únicamente este extranjero ha vuelto para alabar a Dios?” (17,18). Esta historia es conmovedora.

Este pasaje, por así decir, divide el mundo en dos: aquellos que no dan las gracias y aquellos que si lo hacen; aquellos que toman todo como si se les debiera, y aquellos que acogen todo como un don, como gracia. El Catecismo dice: “Todo acontecimiento y toda necesidad pueden convertirse en ofrenda de acción de gracias” (n. 2638). La oración de acción de gracias comienza siempre desde aquí: del reconocerse precedidos por la gracia. Hemos sido pensados antes de que aprendiéramos a pensar; hemos sido amados antes de que aprendiéramos a amar; hemos sido deseados antes de que en nuestro corazón surgiera un deseo. Si miramos la vida así, entonces el “gracias” se convierte en la fuerza motriz de nuestro día. Y cuan a menudo aun olvidamos decir “gracias”.

Para nosotros cristianos el dar las gracias ha dado nombre al Sacramento más esencial que hay: la Eucaristía. De hecho, la palabra griega significa precisamente esto: acción de gracias. Los cristianos, como todos los creyentes, bendicen a Dios por el don de la vida. Vivir es ante todo haber recibido la vida. Todos nacemos porque alguien ha deseado para nosotros la vida. Y esto es solo la primera de una larga serie de deudas que contraemos viviendo. Deudas de gratitud. A lo largo de nuestras vidas, más de una persona nos ha mirado con ojos puros, gratuitamente. A menudo se trata de educadores, catequistas, personas que han desempeñado su rol más allá de lo requerido por su deber. Y han hecho surgir en nosotros la gratitud. También la amistad es un don del que debemos estar siempre agradecidos.

Este “gracias” que debemos decir continuamente, este “gracias” que los cristianos compartimos con todos, crece en el encuentro con Jesús. Los Evangelios testifican que el paso de Jesús suscita a menudo alegría y alabanza a Dios en aquellos que lo encontraban. Las narraciones de la Navidad están llenas de personas de oración cuyos corazones son grandemente conmovidos por la llegada del Salvador. Y también nosotros hemos sido llamados a participar en esta inmensa exultación. El episodio de los diez leprosos que son sanados sugiere esto también. Naturalmente, todos estaban felices por haber recuperado la salud, pudiendo así salir de esa interminable cuarentena forzada que los excluía de la comunidad. Pero entre ellos hay uno que experimenta una alegría adicional: además de ser sanado, se alegra por el encuentro con Jesús. No solo está libre del mal, sino que ahora también posee la certeza de ser amado. Este es el núcleo: cuando agradeces a alguien, expresas la certeza de ser amado. Y este es un gran paso: tener la certeza de ser amado. Es el descubrimiento del amor como fuerza que gobierna el mundo. Dante diría: el Amor que “mueve el sol y las otras estrellas” (Paraíso, XXXIII, 145). Ya no somos viajeros errantes que vagan por aquí y por allá, no: tenemos una casa, vivimos en Cristo, y desde esta “casa” contemplamos el resto del mundo, y este nos aparece infinitamente más bello. Somos hijos del amor, somos hermanos y hermanas del amor. Somos hombres y mujeres de gracia.

Por tanto, hermanos y hermanas, tratemos de estar siempre en la alegría del encuentro con Jesús. Cultivemos la alegría. Sin embargo, el demonio, después de habernos engañado —con cualquier tentación— nos deja siempre tristes y solos. Si estamos en Cristo, ningún pecado y ninguna amenaza nos podrán impedir nunca continuar con alegría el camino, junto a tantos compañeros de viaje.

Sobre todo, no dejemos de agradecer: si somos portadores de gratitud, el mundo se vuelve mejor, quizá solo un poco, pero es lo que basta para transmitirle un poco de esperanza. El mundo necesita esperanza y con gratitud, con esta actitud de decir gracias, transmitimos un poco de esperanza. Todo está unido y todo está conectado, cada uno puede hacer su parte donde quiera que se encuentre. El camino de la felicidad es el que San Pablo ha descrito al final de una de sus cartas: “Oren en todo momento. Den gracias a Dios por todo, porque esto es lo que él quiere de ustedes como creyentes en Cristo Jesús. No apaguen el fuego del Espíritu” (1Tes 5,17-19). No apagar el Espíritu, ¡qué bello proyecto de vida! No apagar el Espíritu que tenemos dentro nos lleva a la gratitud.

(Catequesis sobre la oración - 20. La oración de acción de gracias. Audiencia General, Miércoles, Diciembre 30, 2020.)



Mi Oración para Ustedes

Por favor, únanse a mí en esta Oración de Acción de Gracias del Salmo 100:

¡Canten al Señor con alegría, habitantes de toda la tierra!

Con alegría adoren al Señor;

¡con gritos de alegría vengan a su presencia!

Reconozcan que el Señor es Dios;

él nos hizo, y somos suyos

¡somos su pueblo y ovejas de su prado!

Vengan a las y a los atrios de su templo

con himnos de alabanza y gratitud.

¡Denle gracias, bendigan su nombre!

Porque el Señor es bueno;

su amor es eterno

y su fidelidad no tiene fin.

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.