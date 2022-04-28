Cardinal Tobin: How can we sustain Easter joy in the midst of worldwide suffering and despair?

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

April 29, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 17

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

Happy Easter! What a joy it is to celebrate this Easter season of peace, hope and joy after so many years of global suffering, anxiety, and economic hardship—made much worse by the horrors of war!

To be reminded that Christ is risen is to rediscover what we know, but can hardly believe, about Jesus’ victory over sin and evil: Our Redeemer lives! Death no longer has power over us!

How can we sustain this fundamental conviction about the liberating power of the Resurrection? How do we prevent the darkness that surrounds us here at home and throughout the world from shaking our faith and causing us to lose hope? How can we remain Easter people in the midst of worldwide suffering and despair?

The story in St. Luke’s Gospel about the two disciples on the road to Emmaus (cf. Lk 24:13–35) gives us a good insight into how we can sustain Easter joy. Recall that the two disciples were leaving Jerusalem deeply disappointed following Jesus’ brutal crucifixion—which they considered to be the bitter, negative ending of all their hope and dreams. When Jesus joins them on their sad journey, and they narrate, from their perspective, all the terrible things that he suffered at the hands of religious and secular authorities, a miracle of synodality occurs. The disciples listen to Jesus as he taught them: “Oh, how foolish you are! How slow of heart to believe all that the prophets spoke! Was it not necessary that the Christ should suffer these things and enter into his glory?” Then they encounter him—recognizing him in the breaking of the bread. And, finally, they discern God’s will for them and return to Jerusalem “where they found gathered together the Eleven and those with them who were saying, The Lord has truly been raised and has appeared to Simon!”

This powerful story illustrates the synodal process that allows us to sustain the peace, hope and joy that we experience as Easter people. By attentive listening to God’s Word in the Scriptures, by encountering our risen Lord in the Eucharist and in loving service of others, and by opening our hearts to the gifts of the Holy Spirit that help us discern God’s will, we can remain faithful. We can become active missionary disciples who proclaim the joy of the Gospel in all our words and actions.

As we continue our Easter celebration, in preparation for the Synod of Bishops in 2023, let’s give voice to our hope and our joy in the words of the two disciples who encountered Jesus on the road to Emmaus:

“Were not our hearts burning within us while he spoke to us on the way and opened the Scriptures to us?” So they set out at once and returned to Jerusalem where they found gathered together the Eleven and those with them who were saying, “The Lord has truly been raised and has appeared to Simon!”

May all the blessings of this holy season be yours. Easter joy!

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

My brothers and sisters: He is Risen!

I want to wish you and your loved ones a most blessed and joy-filled Easter season. Throughout our Lenten journey, we prepare ourselves spiritually for the death of Our Lord Jesus Christ; it is a period in which we prepare to enter into the tomb. But it is also a time when we equally prepare to rejoice in His Resurrection. Jesus has conquered death so that we might live evermore.

Be assured of my blessings to each of you, and may we, as an Easter people, carry “Alleluia” in our hearts.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Easter Message

March 23, 2022

A Message from Pope Francis

Urbi et Orbi message of his Holiness Pope Francis

Easter, April 17, 2022

Dear brothers and sisters, Happy Easter!

Jesus, the Crucified One, is risen! He stands in the midst of those who mourned him, locked behind closed doors and full of fear and anguish. He comes to them and says: “Peace be with you!” (Jn 20:19). He shows the wounds in his hands and feet, and the wound in his side. He is no ghost; it is truly Jesus, the same Jesus who died on the cross and was laid in the tomb. Before the incredulous eyes of the disciples, he repeats: “Peace be with you!” (v. 21).

Our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war. We have seen all too much blood, all too much violence. Our hearts, too, have been filled with fear and anguish, as so many of our brothers and sisters have had to lock themselves away in order to be safe from bombing. We struggle to believe that Jesus is truly risen, that he has truly triumphed over death. Could it be an illusion? A figment of our imagination?

No, it is not an illusion! Today, more than ever, we hear echoing the Easter proclamation so dear to the Christian East: “Christ is risen! He is truly risen!” Today, more than ever, we need him, at the end of a Lent that has seemed endless. We emerged from two years of pandemic, which took a heavy toll. It was time to come out of the tunnel together, hand in hand, pooling our strengths and resources... Instead, we are showing that we do not yet have within us the spirit of Jesus but the spirit of Cain, who saw Abel not as a brother, but as a rival, and thought about how to eliminate him. We need the crucified and risen Lord so that we can believe in the victory of love, and hope for reconciliation. Today, more than ever, we need him to stand in our midst and repeat to us: “Peace be with you!”

Only he can do it. Today, he alone has the right to speak to us of peace. Jesus alone, for he bears wounds… our wounds. His wounds are indeed ours, for two reasons. They are ours because we inflicted them upon him by our sins, by our hardness of heart, by our fratricidal hatred. They are also ours because he bore them for our sake; he did not cancel them from his glorified body; he chose to keep them forever. They are the indelible seal of his love for us, a perennial act of intercession, so that the heavenly Father, in seeing them, will have mercy upon us and upon the whole world. The wounds on the body of the risen Jesus are the sign of the battle he fought and won for us, won with the weapons of love, so that we might have peace and remain in peace.

As we contemplate those glorious wounds, our incredulous eyes open wide; our hardened hearts break open and we welcome the Easter message: “Peace be with you!”

Brothers and sisters, let us allow the peace of Christ to enter our lives, our homes, our countries!

May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged. In this terrible night of suffering and death, may a new dawn of hope soon appear! Let there be a decision for peace. May there be an end to the flexing of muscles while people are suffering. Please, please, let us not get used to war! Let us all commit ourselves to imploring peace, from our balconies and in our streets! Peace! May the leaders of nations hear people’s plea for peace. May they listen to that troubling question posed by scientists almost seventy years ago: “Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?” (Russell-Einstein Manifesto, 9 July 1955).

I hold in my heart all the many Ukrainian victims, the millions of refugees and internally displaced persons, the divided families, the elderly left to themselves, the lives broken and the cities razed to the ground. I see the faces of the orphaned children fleeing from the war. As we look at them, we cannot help but hear their cry of pain, along with that of all those other children who suffer throughout our world: those dying of hunger or lack of medical care, those who are victims of abuse and violence, and those denied the right to be born.

Amid the pain of the war, there are also encouraging signs, such as the open doors of all those families and communities that are welcoming migrants and refugees throughout Europe. May these numerous acts of charity become a blessing for our societies, at times debased by selfishness and individualism, and help to make them welcoming to all.

May the conflict in Europe also make us more concerned about other situations of conflict, suffering and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world, situations that we cannot overlook and do not want to forget.

May there be peace for the Middle East, racked by years of conflict and division. On this glorious day, let us ask for peace upon Jerusalem and peace upon all those who love her (cf. Ps 121 [122]), Christians, Jews and Muslims alike. May Israelis, Palestinians and all who dwell in the Holy City, together with the pilgrims, experience the beauty of peace, dwell in fraternity and enjoy free access to the Holy Places in mutual respect for the rights of each.

May there be peace and reconciliation for the peoples of Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and in particular for all the Christian communities of the Middle East.

May there be peace also for Libya, so that it may find stability after years of tensions, and for Yemen, which suffers from a conflict forgotten by all, with continuous victims: may the truce signed in recent days restore hope to its people.

We ask the risen Lord for the gift of reconciliation for Myanmar, where a dramatic scenario of hatred and violence persists, and for Afghanistan, where dangerous social tensions are not easing and a tragic humanitarian crisis is bringing great suffering to its people.

May there be peace for the entire African continent, so that the exploitation it suffers and the hemorrhaging caused by terrorist attacks – particularly in the Sahel region – may cease, and that it may find concrete support in the fraternity of the peoples. May the path of dialogue and reconciliation be undertaken anew in Ethiopia, affected by a serious humanitarian crisis, and may there be an end to violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo. May prayer and solidarity not be lacking for the people in the eastern part of South Africa, struck by devastating floods.

May the risen Christ accompany and assist the people of Latin America, who in some cases have seen their social conditions worsen in these difficult times of pandemic, exacerbated as well by instances of crime, violence, corruption and drug trafficking.

Let us ask the risen Lord to accompany the journey of reconciliation that the Catholic Church in Canada is making with the indigenous peoples. May the Spirit of the risen Christ heal the wounds of the past and dispose hearts to seek truth and fraternity.

My Prayer for You

Let us pray with Pope Francis:

“Dear brothers and sisters, every war brings in its wake consequences that affect the entire human family: from grief and mourning to the drama of refugees, and to the economic and food crisis, the signs of which we are already seeing. Faced with the continuing signs of war, as well as the many painful setbacks to life, Jesus Christ, the victor over sin, fear and death, exhorts us not to surrender to evil and violence. Brothers and sisters, may we be won over by the peace of Christ! Peace is possible; peace is a duty; peace is everyone’s primary responsibility!”

+Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R



Abril 29, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 17

Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,

¡Feliz Pascua! ¡Qué alegría es celebrar esta temporada de Pascua de paz, esperanza y alegría después de tantos años de sufrimiento global, ansiedad y dificultades económicas—empeoradas por los horrores de la guerra!

Recordar que Cristo ha resucitado es redescubrir lo que sabemos, pero apenas podemos creer, acerca de la victoria de Jesús sobre el pecado y el mal: ¡Nuestro Redentor vive! ¡La muerte ya no tiene poder sobre nosotros!

¿Cómo podemos sostener esta convicción fundamental sobre el poder liberador de la Resurrección? ¿Cómo evitamos que la oscuridad que nos rodea aquí en casa y en todo el mundo sacuda nuestra fe y nos haga perder la esperanza? ¿Cómo podemos seguir siendo personas de Pascua en medio del sufrimiento y la desesperación en todo el mundo?

La historia en el Evangelio de San Lucas sobre los dos discípulos en el camino a Emaús (cf. Lc 24, 13-35) nos da una buena idea de cómo podemos mantener la alegría pascual. Recordemos que los dos discípulos estaban saliendo de Jerusalén profundamente decepcionados después de la brutal crucifixión de Jesús—que consideraban el final amargo y negativo de toda su esperanza y sueños. Cuando Jesús se une a ellos en su triste viaje, y narran, desde su perspectiva, todas las cosas terribles que sufrió a manos de las autoridades religiosas y seculares, se produce un milagro de sinodalidad. Los discípulos escuchan a Jesús mientras les enseñaba: “¡Oh, qué tontos son! ¡Qué lentos de corazón para creer todo lo que los profetas hablaron! ¿No era necesario que el Cristo sufriera estas cosas y entrara en su gloria?” Luego se encuentran con él—reconociéndolo en la fracción del pan. Y, finalmente, disciernen la voluntad de Dios para ellos y regresan a Jerusalén “donde encontraron reunidos a los Once y a los que estaban con ellos diciendo: ¡El Señor ha resucitado verdaderamente y se ha aparecido a Simón!”

Esta poderosa historia ilustra el proceso sinodal que nos permite mantener la paz, la esperanza y la alegría que experimentamos como personas de Pascua. Escuchando atentamente la Palabra de Dios en las Escrituras, encontrando a nuestro Señor resucitado en la Eucaristía y en el servicio amoroso a los demás, y abriendo nuestros corazones a los dones del Espíritu Santo que nos ayudan a discernir la voluntad de Dios, podemos permanecer fieles. Podemos convertirnos en discípulos misioneros activos que proclaman la alegría del Evangelio en todas nuestras palabras y acciones.

Mientras continuamos nuestra celebración de Pascua, en preparación para el Sínodo de los Obispos en 2023, demos voz a nuestra esperanza y nuestra alegría en las palabras de los dos discípulos que encontraron a Jesús en el camino a Emaús:

"¿No es verdad que el corazón nos ardía en el pecho cuando nos venía hablando por el camino y nos explicaba las Escrituras?" Sin esperar más, se pusieron en camino y volvieron a Jerusalén, donde encontraron reunidos a los once apóstoles y a sus compañeros que les dijeron: “¡De veras ha resucitado el Señor y se le ha aparecido a Simón!”

Que todas las bendiciones de esta temporada santa sean suyas. ¡Alegría de Pascua!

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark

Mis hermanos y hermanas: ¡Resucitó!

Quiero desearles a ustedes y a sus seres queridos una temporada de Pascua muy bendecida y llena de alegría. A lo largo de nuestro viaje cuaresmal, nos preparamos espiritualmente para la muerte de Nuestro Señor Jesucristo; es un período en el que nos preparamos para entrar en el sepulcro. Pero también es un tiempo en el que nos preparamos igualmente para regocijarnos en Su resurrección. Jesús ha vencido a la muerte para que podamos vivir eternamente.

Estén seguros de mis bendiciones para cada uno de ustedes, y que nosotros, como pueblo Pascual, llevemos “Aleluya” en nuestros corazones.

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Mensaje de Pascua

Marzo 23, 2022

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco

Mensaje Urbi et Orbi

De su Santidad El Papa Francisco

Pascua de Resurrección, 17 de abril 2022

Queridos hermanos y hermanas, !Feliz Pascua!

¡Jesús, el Crucificado, ha resucitado! Se presenta en medio de aquellos que lloran por él, a puertas cerradas, llenos de miedo y angustia. Viene a ellos y les dice: “¡La paz esté con ustedes!” (Jn 20:19). Les muestra las llagas de sus manos y de sus pies, y la herida en su costado. No es un fantasma, es el verdadero Jesús que murió en la cruz y fue puesto en el sepulcro. Ante los ojos incrédulos de los discípulos, Él repite: “¡La paz esté con ustedes!” (v. 21).

Nuestros ojos también son incrédulos en esta Pascua de guerra. Hemos visto demasiada sangre, demasiada violencia. Nuestros corazones también se han llenado de miedo y angustia, mientras tantos de nuestros hermanos y hermanas tuvieron que esconderse para defenderse de las bombas. Nos cuesta creer que Jesús verdaderamente haya resucitado, que verdaderamente haya vencido a la muerte. ¿Pudiera ser una ilusión, un fruto de nuestra imaginación?

No, ¡no es una ilusión! Hoy más que nunca resuena el anuncio pascual tan querido para el Oriente cristiano: “¡Cristo ha resucitado! ¡Verdaderamente ha resucitado!”. Hoy más que nunca lo necesitamos, al final de una Cuaresma que ha parecido interminable. Salimos de dos años de pandemia, que dejaron una pesada carga. Era el tiempo de salir juntos del túnel, tomados de la mano, reuniendo fuerzas y recursos... Sin embargo, estamos mostrando que no tenemos todavía el espíritu de Jesús, sino el espíritu de Caín, que mira a Abel no como a un hermano, sino como a un rival, y piensa en cómo eliminarlo. Necesitamos al Señor crucificado y resucitado para que podamos creer en la victoria del amor, y esperar reconciliación. Hoy más que nunca necesitamos que venga entre nosotros y nos repita: “¡La paz esté con ustedes!”.

Sólo Él puede hacerlo. Sólo Él tiene hoy el derecho de hablarnos de paz. Sólo Jesús, porque lleva heridas… nuestras heridas. Sus heridas son verdaderamente nuestras: por dos razones. Son nuestras porque nosotros se las causamos con nuestros pecados, con nuestra dureza de corazón, por nuestro odio fratricida. Son también nuestras porque Él las lleva por nosotros, no las ha borrado de su cuerpo glorioso, ha querido conservarlas consigo para siempre. Son un sello indeleble de su amor por nosotros, un acto de intercesión perenne para que el Padre celestial viéndolas tenga misericordia de nosotros y del mundo entero. Las heridas en el cuerpo de Jesús resucitado son el signo de la batalla que Él combatió y venció por nosotros, venciendo con las armas del amor, para que nosotros pudiéramos tener paz y permanezcamos en paz.

Mientras contemplamos esas llagas gloriosas, nuestros ojos incrédulos se abren, nuestros corazones endurecidos se liberan y recibimos el mensaje pascual: “¡La paz esté con ustedes!”.

Hermanos y hermanas, ¡dejemos entrar la paz de Cristo en nuestras vidas, nuestras casas y nuestros países!

Que haya paz en la desgarrada por la guerra Ucrania, tan duramente probada por la violencia y la destrucción de la guerra cruel e insensata a la que ha sido arrastrada. ¡Que un nuevo amanecer de esperanza aparezca pronto en esta terrible noche de sufrimiento y de muerte! Que se elija la paz. Que terminen las demostraciones de fuerza mientras la gente sufre. Por favor, por favor, ¡no nos acostumbremos a la guerra! ¡Hagamos el compromiso de pedir la paz desde nuestros balcones y nuestras calles! ¡Paz! Que los líderes de las naciones escuchen el grito de paz de la gente. Que escuchen esa inquietante pregunta que se hicieron los científicos hace casi setenta años: “¿Vamos a poner fin a la raza humana; o deberá renunciar la humanidad a la guerra?” (Manifiesto Russell-Einstein, 9 de julio de 1955).

Llevo en mi corazón a las numerosas víctimas ucranianas, a los millones de refugiados y desplazados internos, a las familias divididas, a los ancianos que se han quedado solos, a las vidas destrozadas y a las ciudades arrasadas. Veo las caras de los niños huérfanos huyendo de la guerra. Mirándolos no podemos dejar de escuchar su grito de dolor, junto con el de muchos otros niños que sufren en todo el mundo: los que mueren de hambre o por falta de atención médica, los que son víctimas de abusos y violencia, y aquellos a los que se les ha negado el derecho a nacer.

En medio del dolor de la guerra no faltan también signos esperanzadores, como las puertas abiertas de aquellas familias y comunidades que acogen a migrantes y refugiados en toda Europa. Que estos numerosos actos de caridad sean una bendición para nuestras sociedades, a veces degradadas por egoísmo e individualismo, y ayuden a hacerlas acogedoras para todos.

Que el conflicto en Europa nos haga preocuparnos más sobre otras situaciones de peligro, sufrimiento y dolor que afectan a demasiadas regiones del mundo y que no podemos ni debemos olvidar.

Que haya paz en el Medio Oriente, atormentado por años de conflictos y divisiones. En este día glorioso pidamos paz para Jerusalén y paz para aquellos que la aman (cf. Sal 121 [122]), cristianos, judíos y musulmanes. Que los israelíes, los palestinos y todos los que habitan la Ciudad Santa, junto con los peregrinos, experimenten la belleza de la paz, vivan en fraternidad y disfruten libre acceso a los Lugares Santos respetando mutuamente los derechos de cada uno.

Que haya paz y reconciliación para los pueblos del Líbano, de Siria y de Irak, y particularmente en todas las comunidades cristianas que viven en Oriente Medio.

Que haya paz también en Libia, para que encuentre estabilidad después de años de tensiones; y en Yemen, que sufre por un conflicto olvidado por todos, con continuas víctimas: que la tregua firmada en días recientes le devuelva la esperanza a su pueblo.

Pedimos al Señor resucitado por el don de la reconciliación para Myanmar, donde persiste un dramático escenario de odio y violencia, y por Afganistán, donde las peligrosas tensiones sociales no se calman, y una trágica crisis humanitaria está trayendo gran sufrimientp a su pueblo.

Que haya paz en todo el continente africano, para que cese la explotación que sufre y la hemorragia causada por los ataques terroristas – especialmente en la zona del Sahel – y que encuentre ayuda concreta en la fraternidad de los pueblos. Que Etiopía, afectada por una grave crisis humanitaria, vuelva a encontrar el camino del diálogo y la reconciliación, y se ponga fin a la violencia en la República Democrática del Congo. Que no falten la oración y la solidaridad para los habitantes de la parte oriental de Sudáfrica afectados por graves inundaciones.

Que Cristo resucitado acompañe y asista a los pueblos de América Latina que, en algunos casos han visto empeorar sus condiciones sociales en estos difíciles tiempos de pandemia, agravadas también por casos de criminalidad, violencia, corrupción y narcotráfico.

Pidamos al Señor Resucitado que acompañe el camino de reconciliación que está siguiendo la Iglesia Católica canadiense con los pueblos indígenas. Que el Espíritu de Cristo Resucitado sane las heridas del pasado y disponga los corazones en la búsqueda de la verdad y la fraternidad.

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Oremos con el Papa Francisco:

“Queridos hermanos y hermanas, toda guerra trae consigo consecuencias que afectan a la humanidad entera: desde el dolor y el luto al drama de los refugiados, y a la crisis económica y alimentaria de la que ya estamos viendo señales. Ante los signos continuos de la guerra, como en las muchas dolorosas derrotas de la vida, Cristo, vencedor del pecado, del miedo y de la muerte, nos exhorta a no rendirnos frente al mal y la violencia. Hermanos y hermanas, ¡dejémonos vencer por la paz de Cristo! ¡La paz es posible, la paz es un deber, la paz es la principal responsabilidad de todos!”

+Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R

