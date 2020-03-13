Cardinal Tobin Invites Faithful to Join Livestream of Sunday Mass

The Archdiocese of Newark announced today it will live-stream Mass this Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Noon (EST). All faithful are invited to join virtually. The bilingual (English and Spanish) Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, to provide the faithful with spiritual nourishment during this time of need.

To watch the livestream, visit the Archdiocese of Newark’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/nwkarchdiocese. Following the livestream, the video will be available on the Archdiocese’s Facebook page and website at www.rcan.org. Links also will be available on archdiocesan social media channels: @nwkarchdiocese.



Continued updates will be posted on the Archdiocese of Newark’ s website at www.rcan.org.