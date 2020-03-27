Cardinal Tobin invites faithful to join Sunday Mass livestream; Links to parish livestreams now available

The Archdiocese of Newark announced today it will livestream Mass again this Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Noon (EST). All faithful are invited to join virtually. The bilingual (English and Spanish) Mass will be celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, to provide the faithful with spiritual nourishment during this time of need.

To watch the livestream, visit www.rcan.org/parishsupport and scroll down to the middle of the page.

Parishioners also are encouraged to continue to support their parish community during this time. Archdiocesan parishes are struggling during the crisis to collect regular offertory contributions that help sustain critical operations such as community outreach, parish staff employment, and church utilities. A tax-deductible online donation can be made easily via this same website.

Following the livestream, the video will be available on the Archdiocese’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Links will also be available on other archdiocesan social media channels: @nwkarchdiocese.

In addition, a new page has been created on the Archdiocese of Newark’s website containing information about numerous parishes in each county which are livestreaming Masses, 24/7 Eucharistic Adoration, bible studies, virtual rosary prayer groups, and more: www.rcan.org/parish-mass-livestreams-and-more.

Continued Coronavirus updates will be posted on the Archdiocese of Newark’s website at rcan.org.

