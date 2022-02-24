Cardinal Tobin issues statement in response to Ukraine situation

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., has issued the following statement in response to the situation in Ukraine:

I would like to make my own the following words of Pope Francis offered during his General Audience remarks on Wednesday, February 23:

My heart aches greatly at the worsening situation in Ukraine. Despite the diplomatic efforts of the last few weeks, increasingly alarming scenarios are opening up. Like me, many people all over the world are feeling anguish and concern. Once again, the peace of all is threatened by partisan interests. I would like to appeal to those with political responsibility to examine their consciences seriously before God, who is the God of peace and not of war; who is the Father of all, not just of some, who wants us to be brothers and not enemies. I pray that all the parties involved refrain from any action that would cause even more suffering to the people, destabilizing coexistence between nations and bringing international law into disrepute.

And now I would like to appeal to everyone, believers and non-believers alike. Jesus taught us that the diabolical senselessness of violence is answered with God's weapons, with prayer and fasting. I invite everyone to make next 2 March, Ash Wednesday, a Day of Fasting for Peace. I encourage believers in a special way to dedicate themselves intensely to prayer and fasting on that day. May the Queen of Peace preserve the world from the madness of war.

I invite everyone in the Archdiocese of Newark, and all who long for peace everywhere, to join me in praying for the people of Ukraine, especially on the day of prayer and fasting for peace that Pope Francis has announced for Ash Wednesday, March 2. We must always reject war as a political solution and pursue honest and respectful dialogue among nations as the only way forward.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark