Cardinal Tobin to Ordain 10 New Priests on Sunday

(2019 Priestly Ordinations Highlights Video)

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will ordain 10 men to the priesthood for service in the Archdiocese of Newark on Sunday, June 21, 2020. The ordination will be livestreamed at noon from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on the Archdiocese of Newark’s YouTube Channel (www.YouTube.com/NwkArchdiocese).

From Guam to Brooklyn, the 10 men have traveled diverse paths. This year’s local class features a former naval nuclear engineer, a farmer, and a reality TV show hopeful. In the latest edition of The Catholic Advocate, they describe when they answered the call to the priesthood – from the mountains of Poland to World Youth Day in Sydney. Their stories and biographical information are online at www.rcan.org/the-catholic-advocate.

Father Eugenio de la Rama, director of the Office of Priestly Vocations said, “This is an uplifting moment for the Archdiocese. In the face of civil unrest and uncertainty surrounding the global health pandemic, the ministerial priesthood is an opportunity to be a strong tower of hope that can pave the way for Jesus to heal and unite. It’s heartwarming to see these young men want to become priests.”

Under the direction and guidance of the Archbishop of Newark, the Office of Priestly Vocations serves the Archdiocese by striving to foster a culture of vocations. More information is available at www.newarkpriest.com.