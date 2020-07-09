Cardinal Tobin to Ordain 23 Permanent Deacons on Saturday, July 11, 2020

Ordinations will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. and at 2p.m. from the Cathedral Basilica

(Click here to view the Program/Worship Aid)

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will ordain 23 permanent deacons for service in the Archdiocese of Newark on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The ordinations will be celebrated during two separate Masses, which will be livestreamed at 10 a.m. and at 2 p.m. from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on the archdiocesan YouTube channel: www.YouTube.com/NwkArchdiocese. The two ceremonies will help to ensure that proper social distancing protocols are observed for those in attendance.

Permanent deacons are those not planning to be ordained priests but are ordained ministers of the Catholic Church. The last group of men called to the diaconate order for service in the Archdiocese of Newark were ordained in 2016. Biographical information for each of the 23 permanent deacons is featured in the June 10 edition of The Catholic Advocate, available online at www.rcan.org/the-catholic-advocate.

For information about the Permanent Diaconate program in the Archdiocese of Newark, or questions about the diaconate, visit: www.rcan.org/offices-and-ministries/permanent-diaconate.