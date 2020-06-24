Cardinal Tobin to Ordain Five Transitional Deacons on June 27

Ordination to be livestreamed at Noon from Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will ordain five transitional deacons who are preparing for the priesthood on Saturday, June 27. The ordination will be livestreamed at noon from the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on the archdiocesan YouTube channel: www.YouTube.com/NwkArchdiocese.

The five transitional deacons are:

Moris Montoya

Christian Scalo

Lynx Soliman

Gabriel Celis Camacho

Luis Carlos Rodrigues de Araujo

In the Catholic Church, the diaconate is the first of three ranks in ordained ministry. Deacons preparing for the priesthood are transitional deacons. Those not planning to be ordained priests are called permanent deacons. Married men may be ordained permanent deacons.

To learn more about the call to the priesthood, visit the Office of Priestly Vocations of the Archdiocese of Newark online at www.newarkpriest.com.