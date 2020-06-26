Cardinal Tobin to Ordain Three Bishops, June 30

CARDINAL JOSEPH W. TOBIN, C.Ss.R., TO ORDAIN THREE BISHOPS ON TUESDAY, JUNE 30

Ordination to be livestreamed at 2 p.m. (EST) from Newark’s Cathedral Basilica

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, will ordain Bishops-Elect Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B., Michael A. Saporito and Gregory J. Studerus at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. The Most Reverend Manuel A. Cruz, D.D. and the Most Reverend John W. Flesey, S.T.D. will be co-consecrators.

Due to the ongoing pandemic and regulations and safety concerns regarding gatherings in buildings, attendance is restricted and by pre-ticket only. To allow the faithful and all our communities to view and participate in this Mass and celebration, the Episcopal Ordination will be livestreamed on the archdiocesan YouTube channel: www.YouTube.com/NwkArchdiocese.

An evening prayer service will be celebrated in preparation for the ordination on Monday, June 29, at 7 p.m. Due to the ongoing pandemic and regulations and safety concerns regarding gatherings in buildings, attendance is restricted and by pre-ticket only.

Each of the new bishops will support Cardinal Tobin in the pastoral care of the archdiocese and will have responsibility for the life and mission of the Church in one of the four counties that comprise the Archdiocese (Bergen, Hudson, Essex, and Union).

Cardinal Tobin, in April 2020, announced the appointment of the Bishops-Elect as Episcopal Vicars for the counties of the Archdiocese:

Bishop-Elect Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B., Titular Bishop of Tabuda and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark - Episcopal Vicar for Union County

Bishop-Elect Michael A. Saporito, Titular Bishop of Luperciana and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark - Episcopal Vicar for Bergen County

Bishop-Elect Gregory J. Studerus, Titular Bishop of Tarasa in Byzacena - Episcopal Vicar for Hudson County.

In addition, Most Reverend Manuel A. Cruz, D.D., Titular Bishop of Gaguari and Auxiliary Bishop of Newark, formerly the Episcopal Vicar for Union County, was appointed Episcopal Vicar for Essex County.

Background information on the Bishops-Elect including images, Coats of Arms and their explanations, and more can be found in the special edition of The Catholic Advocate, the official archdiocesan newspaper. To view the issue, visit www.rcan.org/advocate and click on “Current Issue.” The original announcement of their appointments by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, in February 2020, and full biographies are available online at www.rcan.org/three-auxiliary-bishops-named-archdiocese-newark.

About the Archdiocese of Newark

The Archdiocese of Newark serves approximately 1.3 million Catholics who reside in the 511 square miles of the four counties it serves: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union counties. Comprised of 212 Catholic parishes, the Archdiocese is shepherded by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., who was appointed Archbishop of Newark on November 7, 2016, and created a Cardinal by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, on November 19, 2016. Cardinal Tobin was installed as Archbishop of Newark on January 6, 2017. To learn more, visit www.rcan.org.