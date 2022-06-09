Cardinal Tobin: Recovering kindness is a serious responsibility

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

June 10, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 20

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

The sixth chapter of the 2020 papal encyclical Fratelli Tutti (On Fraternity and Social Friendship) is entitled “Recovering Kindness.” Pope Francis’s call for a return to a style of social interaction that is respectful, tolerant, and, in a word, “kind,” came just before the COVID-19 pandemic caught the whole world in its grip causing untold suffering, economic hardship and social unrest. The pope’s words also predate the outbreak of violence and the “madness of war” in Ukraine and other regions of the world. As Pope Francis has repeatedly said, “Every war leaves our world worse than it was before. War is a failure of politics and of humanity, a shameful capitulation, a stinging defeat before the forces of evil” (Pope Francis, Fratelli Tutti #261). With this in mind, today’s challenge to recover kindness through respectful dialogue, civility, and a commitment to genuine peace among nations is a serious responsibility that none of us should ignore. Where does unkindness occur? In our homes and local communities, to be sure, but most often we see unkindness in the political arena. Public discussion and debate too often degenerate into name calling, accusations of callous indifference and wrongdoing, and “leaks” of sensitive (often scandalous) information by opponents seeking to gain an unfair advantage over people they disagree with. To recover kindness in our dealings with one another, we must have a significant change of heart—and of practice—in our social interaction at all levels of discourse. The social problems addressed by Pope Francis in Fratelli Tutti are complex, but they all stem from a simple root cause. We have forgotten, or we never learned, that we are all members of God’s family. Whatever our differences may be, we remain united as brothers and sisters who share the same dignity inextricably bound to one another because we are all made in the image and likeness of God our Father. As Pope Francis observes in Fratelli Tutti #224: Kindness frees us from the cruelty that at times infects human relationships, from the anxiety that prevents us from thinking of others, from the frantic flurry of activity that forgets that others also have a right to be happy. Often nowadays we find neither the time nor the energy to stop and be kind to others, to say “excuse me”, “pardon me”, “thank you”. Yet every now and then, miraculously, a kind person appears and is willing to set everything else aside in order to show interest, to give the gift of a smile, to speak a word of encouragement, to listen amid general indifference. If we make a daily effort to do exactly this, we can create a healthy social atmosphere in which misunderstandings can be overcome and conflict forestalled. Kindness ought to be cultivated; it is no superficial bourgeois virtue. Precisely because it entails esteem and respect for others, once kindness becomes a culture within society it transforms lifestyles, relationships and the ways ideas are discussed and compared. Kindness facilitates the quest for consensus; it opens new paths where hostility and conflict would burn all bridges. Kindness tears down walls and builds bridges. It cuts through the blind emotions of suspicion, hatred, and the desire for vengeance. A kind word, a gesture of respect, a willingness to listen to someone who represents an opposing point of view, can make all the difference between war and peace whether on a grand scale or a more intimate one. What can ordinary men and women do to help establish peace on earth? What can we do to make the peace of Christ a reality in our hearts and homes, in our neighborhoods and communities, and in our world? As simplistic as it may sound, we can (and must!) be kind. Without basic human kindness, insults are allowed to fester, and we become indifferent to the factionalism that grows exponentially and becomes an unbridgeable divide. Pope Francis tells us in Fratelli Tutti #223 that “Saint Paul describes kindness as a fruit of the Holy Spirit (Gal 5:22). He uses the Greek word chrestótes, which describes an attitude that is gentle, pleasant and supportive, not rude or coarse. Individuals who possess this quality help make other people’s lives more bearable, especially by sharing the weight of their problems, needs and fears.” This concept of chrestótes, a gentle and supportive kindness, is especially important in the wake of the mass shootings and gun violence we have witnessed over and over again in recent times. My brothers and sisters, let’s pray that God’s Holy Spirit will fill our hearts with the kindness and mercy that make Christ’s peace possible. May we help make each other’s burdens more bearable by sharing God’s goodness with everyone we meet. And may we strive always to govern our speech so that we can disagree with one another respectfully and with the kindness due to all God’s children.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

New Episcopal Vicar of Education Appointed

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., archbishop of Newark, is pleased to announce the appointment of Fr. Stephen J. Fichter, Ph.D., Pastor of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Parish in Wyckoff, New Jersey, as the new Episcopal Vicar of Education of the Archdiocese of Newark, effective July 1, 2022.

In his new role, Fr. Fichter will support the Archbishop in the exercise of his responsibilities and oversight of all areas relating to Catholic schools, education, and faith formation within the Archdiocese of Newark, including oversight of 74 primary and secondary Catholic schools, campus ministry, and young adult and youth faith formation.

Fr. Fichter will continue as pastor at St. Elizabeth of Hungary parish.

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

A Selection from the Encyclical Fratelli Tutti #’s 203–210.

“Given in Assisi, at the tomb of Saint Francis, on 3 October, Vigil of the Feast of Saint Francis, in the year 2020, the eighth of [Pope Francis’s] Pontificate.”

Authentic social dialogue involves the ability to respect the other’s point of view and to admit that it may include legitimate convictions and concerns. Based on their identity and experience, others have a contribution to make, and it is desirable that they should articulate their positions for the sake of a more fruitful public debate.

When individuals or groups are consistent in their thinking, defend their values and convictions, and develop their arguments, this surely benefits society. Yet, this can only occur to the extent that there is genuine dialogue and openness to others. Indeed, in a true spirit of dialogue, we grow in our ability to grasp the significance of what others say and do, even if we cannot accept it as our own conviction. In this way, it becomes possible to be frank and open about our beliefs, while continuing to discuss, to seek points of contact, and above all, to work and struggle together. Public discussion, if it truly makes room for everyone and does not manipulate or conceal information, is a constant stimulus to a better grasp of the truth, or at least its more effective expression. It keeps different sectors from becoming complacent and self-centered in their outlook and their limited concerns. Let us not forget that differences are creative; they create tension and in the resolution of tension lies humanity’s progress. The BASIS of Consensus The solution is not relativism. Under the guise of tolerance, relativism ultimately leaves the interpretation of moral values to those in power, to be defined as they see fit. In the absence of objective truths or sound principles other than the satisfaction of our own desires and immediate needs… we should not think that political efforts or the force of law will be sufficient… When the culture itself is corrupt, and objective truth and universally valid principles are no longer upheld, then laws can only be seen as arbitrary impositions or obstacles to be avoided. Is it possible to be concerned for truth, to seek the truth that responds to life’s deepest meaning? What is law without the conviction, born of age-old reflection and great wisdom, that each human being is sacred and inviolable? If society is to have a future, it must respect the truth of our human dignity and submit to that truth. Murder is not wrong simply because it is socially unacceptable and punished by law, but because of a deeper conviction. This is a non-negotiable truth attained by the use of reason and accepted in conscience. A society is noble and decent not least for its support of the pursuit of truth and its adherence to the most basic of truths. We need to learn how to unmask the various ways that the truth is manipulated, distorted and concealed in public and private discourse. What we call “truth” is not only the reporting of facts and events, such as we find in the daily papers. It is primarily the search for the solid foundations sustaining our decisions and our laws. This calls for acknowledging that the human mind is capable of transcending immediate concerns and grasping certain truths that are unchanging, as true now as in the past. As it peers into human nature, reason discovers universal values derived from that same nature. Otherwise, is it not conceivable that those fundamental human rights which we now consider unassailable will be denied by those in power, once they have gained the “consensus” of an apathetic or intimidated population? Nor would a mere consensus between different nations, itself equally open to manipulation, suffice to protect them. We have ample evidence of the great good of which we are capable, yet we also have to acknowledge our inherent destructiveness. Is not the indifference and the heartless individualism into which we have fallen also a result of our sloth in pursuing higher values, values that transcend our immediate needs? Relativism always brings the risk that some or other alleged truth will be imposed by the powerful or the clever. Yet, when it is a matter of the moral norms prohibiting intrinsic evil, there are no privileges or exceptions for anyone. It makes no difference whether one is the master of the world or the ‘poorest of the poor’ on the face of the earth. Before the demands of morality we are all absolutely equal. What is now happening, and drawing us into a perverse and barren way of thinking, is the reduction of ethics and politics to physics. Good and evil no longer exist in themselves; there is only a calculus of benefits and burdens. As a result of the displacement of moral reasoning, the law is no longer seen as reflecting a fundamental notion of justice but as mirroring notions currently in vogue. Breakdown ensues: everything is “leveled down” by a superficial bartered consensus. In the end, the law of the strongest prevails.

My Prayer for You



Come, Holy Spirit, show us your kindness and your beauty,

reflected in all the peoples of the earth,

so that we may discover anew

that all are important and all are necessary,

different faces of the one humanity

that God so loves. Amen.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

Junio 10, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 20

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

El sexto capítulo de la encíclica papal del 2020 Fratelli Tutti (Sobre la Fraternidad y la Amistad Social) se titula “Recuperar la Amabilidad”. El llamado del Papa Francisco para un retorno a un estilo de interacción social que sea respetuoso, tolerante y, en una palabra, “amable”, se produjo justo antes de que la pandemia de COVID-19 atrapara al mundo entero en sus garras causando un sufrimiento indecible, dificultades económicas y disturbios sociales. Las palabras del Papa también son anteriores al estallido de violencia y la “locura de la guerra” en Ucrania y otras regiones del mundo. Como el Papa Francisco ha dicho repetidamente: “Cada guerra deja nuestro mundo peor de lo que era antes. La guerra es un fracaso de la política y de la humanidad, una capitulación vergonzosa, una derrota punzante ante las fuerzas del mal” (Papa Francisco, Fratelli Tutti #261). Con esto en mente, el desafío de hoy de recuperar la amabilidad a través del diálogo respetuoso, la civilidad y el compromiso con la paz genuina entre las naciones es una responsabilidad seria que ninguno de nosotros debe ignorar. ¿Dónde ocurre la falta de amabilidad? En nuestros hogares y comunidades locales, sin duda, pero la mayoría de las veces vemos falta de amabilidad en la arena política. La discusión y el debate públicos a menudo degeneran en insultos, acusaciones de indiferencia insensible y malas acciones, y “filtraciones” de información sensitiva (a menudo escandalosa) por parte de opositores que buscan obtener una ventaja injusta sobre las personas con las que no están de acuerdo. Para recuperar la amabilidad en nuestro trato con los demás, debemos tener un cambio significativo de corazón—y de práctica—en nuestra interacción social en todos los niveles del discurso. Los problemas sociales abordados por el Papa Francisco en Fratelli Tutti son complejos, pero todos provienen de una simple causa raíz. Hemos olvidado, o nunca aprendimos, que todos somos miembros de la familia de Dios. Cualesquiera que sean nuestras diferencias, permanecemos unidos como hermanos y hermanas que comparten la misma dignidad inextricablemente unidos unos a otros porque todos estamos hechos a imagen y semejanza de Dios nuestro Padre. Como el Papa Francisco observa en Fratelli Tutti #224: La amabilidad es una liberación de la crueldad que a veces penetra las relaciones humanas, de la ansiedad que no nos deja pensar en los demás, de la urgencia distraída que olvida que los otros también tienen derecho a ser felices. En estos días a menudo no encontramos tiempo ni energías para detenerse a tratar bien a los demás, a decir “permiso”, “perdón”, “gracias”. Pero de vez en cuando, aparece milagrosamente una persona amable que quiere dejar todo a un lado para mostrar interés, para regalar una sonrisa, para decir una palabra que estimule, para escuchar en medio de tanta indiferencia. Si hacemos el esfuerzo diario para hacer exactamente esto, podemos crear una atmósfera social sana que vence las incomprensiones y previene los conflictos. El cultivo de la amabilidad no es un detalle menor ni una actitud superficial o burguesa. Precisamente porque requiere apreciación y respeto por otros, cuando la amabilidad se hace una cultura dentro de la sociedad, transforma los estilos de vida, las relaciones y el modo de debatir y de confrontar ideas. La amabilidad facilita la búsqueda de consenso y abre nuevas vías donde la hostilidad y el conflicto pudieran destruir todos los puentes. La amabilidad derriba muros y construye puentes. Se abre paso a través de las emociones ciegas de la sospecha, el odio y el deseo de venganza. Una palabra amable, un gesto de respeto, una voluntad de escuchar a alguien que representa un punto de vista opuesto, puede hacer toda la diferencia entre la guerra y la paz, ya sea a gran escala o a una más íntima. ¿Qué pueden hacer los hombres y mujeres comunes para ayudar a establecer la paz en la tierra? ¿Qué podemos hacer para hacer realidad la paz de Cristo en nuestros corazones y hogares, en nuestros vecindarios y comunidades, y en nuestro mundo? Por simplista que parezca, podemos (¡y debemos!) ser amables. Sin la bondad humana básica, se permite que los insultos se agraven, y nos volvemos indiferentes al faccionalismo que crece exponencialmente y se convierte en una división insalvable. El Papa Francisco nos dice en Fratelli Tutti #223 que “San Pablo describe la bondad como fruto del Espíritu Santo (Ga 5,22). Utiliza la palabra griega chrestótes, que describe una actitud que es gentil, agradable y de apoyo, no grosera o tosca. Las personas que poseen esta cualidad ayudan a hacer la vida de otras personas más llevadera, especialmente al compartir el peso de sus problemas, necesidades y temores”. Este concepto de chrestótes, una amabilidad gentil y de apoyo, es especialmente importante a raíz de los tiroteos masivos y la violencia armada que hemos presenciado una y otra vez en los últimos tiempos. Mis hermanos y hermanas, oremos para que el Espíritu Santo de Dios llene nuestros corazones con la amabilidad y la misericordia que hacen posible la paz de Cristo. Que podamos ayudar a hacer más soportables las cargas de los demás compartiendo la bondad de Dios con todos los que encontremos. Y que nos esforcemos siempre por controlar nuestro discurso para que podamos estar en desacuerdo unos con otros respetuosamente y con la amabilidad debida a todos los hijos de Dios. Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark