Cardinal Tobin Reflects on Experience of Paschal Triduum, from 'Profound Sorrow to Intense Joy'

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

April 15, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 16

My Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

Each year, the Church gives us the opportunity to share in the passion, death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ through our celebration of the liturgies for Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter. As Pope Francis reminds us, this is “a time of grace” for us, a time to grow closer to God and to one another by experiencing prayerfully the powerful moments of Christ’s last days on Earth.

How can we be indifferent to Jesus’ suffering and death if we participate in his Last Supper; if we share his agony in the garden; if we see him scourged, mocked and crowned with thorns; if we witness his condemnation by religious and political authority; if we walk with him on the Way of the Cross; if we stand before the Crucified One as he utters his last words; and if we help his mother and a few faithful friends lay him in the tomb? How can we abandon him—as Peter and most of the others did—when we know that he will rise again on the third day?

The Paschal Triduum is meant to be a liturgical experience that runs the gamut from profound sorrow to intense joy. Why do we put ourselves through this every year? Why relive experiences that were excruciatingly painful—and shameful—for all concerned? Why re-enact the disciples’ infidelity and their failure to understand that Jesus had to rise from the dead (Jn 20:1–9)?

Pope Francis says we do these things in order to break through our indifference to our neighbor and to God. We observe the discipline of Lent, and we celebrate the great mysteries of the Paschal Triduum, in order to “trouble our conscience.” We need this time of interior renewal and reawakening, the Holy Father says, “lest we become indifferent and withdraw into ourselves.”

As we enter into the Paschal Triduum this year, let’s open our hearts to the presence of God as it manifests itself in many different ways—in the Eucharist, in the veneration of the Holy Cross, and in the singing of the “Exultet” and the Gloria at the Easter Vigil. The Church has given us a great gift to help us in these troubled times. We can walk with Jesus in synod, growing closer to him and to each other as we observe this sacred time. May our celebration of the Paschal Triduum help us break through our indifference and become united to Christ and to one another.

Resurrexit sicut dixit! Christ is risen as he said! This is the day the Lord has made. Let us rejoice and be glad!

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

A Way of the Cross inspired by St. Alphonsus Liguori

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R

Archbishop of Newark

Introduction

St. Alphonsus Liguori, who founded my religious community, the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists) in Italy in 1732, wrote a series of meditations on the Way of the Cross. The meditations and prayers of St. Alphonsus are a source of comfort and hope to all who read them, especially in troubled times like these. This popular version of the ancient Christian devotion to the Via Crucis is still used in many places throughout the world.

I offer the reflections below as a way of praying the Stations of the Cross in response to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused so much suffering and death in our time and that has millions of people anxious and afraid. The Way of the Cross is a journey we make with Jesus as a pilgrim people. By sharing in Christ’s suffering and death, we affirm our closeness to him and to all our sisters and brothers worldwide.

The traditional 14 stations are each listed below followed by the words of St. Alphonsus which begin with “Consider.” I then offer a brief reflection in my own words.

Each station should be preceded by the traditional antiphon: We adore you, O Christ, and we bless you. Because by your holy Cross, you have redeemed the world. After each station, we are invited to pray an Our Father, a Hail Mary, and the Glory Be.

Station 1: Jesus is Condemned to Death

Consider how Jesus, after having been scourged and crowned with thorns, was unjustly condemned by Pilate to die on the Cross.

Reflection

Life is not always fair. No one deserves to die from a deadly virus. No one, especially the poor and vulnerable, should have to suffer from inadequate health care or neglect. As we walk with Jesus, who was himself the innocent victim of injustice, and who was abandoned by many who were close to him, let’s pray for the courage to stand with all our brothers and sisters in this difficult time.

Station 2: Jesus Bears His Cross

Consider how Jesus, in making this journey with the Cross on His shoulders thought of us, and for us offered to His Father the death He was about to undergo.

Reflection

In his darkest hour, Jesus doesn’t think about himself. He is carrying his Cross, enduring this hardship, for our sake. Let’s ask Jesus to help us offer up the hardships we must endure for the health and well-being of others. May we carry our crosses willingly for the sake of the sick and dying, for their caregivers, and for all who place themselves at risk in order to serve the needs of others.

Station 3: Jesus Falls the First Time

Consider this first fall of Jesus under His Cross. His flesh was torn by the scourges, His head crowned with thorns, and He had lost a great quantity of blood. He was so weakened that he could scarcely walk, and yet he had to carry this great load upon His shoulders. The soldiers struck Him rudely, and thus He fell several times in His journey.

Reflection

We cannot help but stumble and fall as we try to respond to this completely new and unprecedented situation that the whole world is facing. Perhaps we will lose patience and lash out in anger at someone close to us. Or maybe we’ll become so fearful that we’re tempted to give up. Jesus knows how we feel. Let’s ask him to help us get up again after we fall so that we can help others in their time of need.

Station 4: Jesus Meets His Mother

Consider the meeting of the Son and the Mother, which took place on this journey. Jesus and Mary looked at each other, and their looks became as so many arrows to wound those hearts which loved each other so tenderly

Reflection

What a comfort it is to have such a loving, tender mother! That’s why we always turn to Mary in times of war, pestilence and famine. That’s why we seek her intercession, her consolation and her unfailing help. Mary’s heart was wounded by the suffering inflicted on her Son. She feels our pain and shares our sorrow. Holy Mary, Mother of God and our mother, plead with our Loving God for an end to this pestilence and for the health and safety of all your children.

Station 5: Jesus is Helped by Simon

Consider how the Jews, seeing that at each step Jesus from weakness was on the point of expiring, and fearing that He would die on the way, when they wished Him to die the ignominious death of the Cross, constrained Simon the Cyrenian to carry the Cross behind our Lord.

Reflection

Simon the Cyrenian was at best a reluctant helper compelled by the Roman soldiers to help Jesus carry his Cross. If we’re honest, none of us is eager to burden ourselves for the sake of another, but as Simon learned, true charity is its own reward. By helping others to carry their crosses, our own burdens become lighter. Let’s ask Jesus for the grace to face our own unwillingness so that we can help others lighten their load.

Station 6: Veronica Wipes the Face of Jesus

Consider how the holy woman named Veronica, seeing Jesus so afflicted, and His face bathed in sweat and blood, presented Him with a towel, with which He wiped His adorable face, leaving on it the impression of His holy countenance.

Reflection

In times like these, we learn that simple acts of kindness can have enormous impact on those who are sick, suffering or afraid. Tradition says that Veronica offered a towel to Jesus so that he could wipe the sweat and blood from his face. In return, Jesus returned the towel indelibly marked with his own image. Let’s ask our Lord for the grace to be kind and loving. Let’s face this time of trial and uncertainty with confidence that we have the face of Jesus embedded on our hearts.

Station 7: Jesus Falls a Second Time

Consider the second fall of Jesus under the Cross—a fall which renews the pain of all the wounds of the head and members of our afflicted Lord.

Reflection

St. Alphonsus says that the second fall of Jesus under the Cross “renews the pain of all the wounds of the head and members of our afflicted Lord.” Today, we might say that our Church is all too painfully aware of the wounds inflicted on the Body of Christ by the sins of bishops and priests who failed miserably in their duty to care for God’s people. Let’s ask Jesus to help our wounded Church get back up again, as he did, and to continue carrying our crosses for the sake of all God’s people.

Station 8: Jesus Speaks to the Women

Consider how those women wept with compassion at seeing Jesus in such a pitiable state, streaming with blood, as He walked along. But Jesus said to them: Weep not for Me, but for your children.

Reflection

The women who weep for Jesus share with him their love and compassion, letting him know how much they care for him. It is surely a great comfort to him to know that he is not alone even on this solitary journey to his cruel death. But, as always, Jesus is not concerned about himself. He cares for us. “Weep not for me, but for your children” is the Lord’s way of admonishing them, and all of us, to care for our families and for one another especially in these troubled times.

Station 9: Jesus Falls a Third Time

Consider the third fall of Jesus Christ. His weakness was extreme, and the cruelty of His executioners was excessive, who tried to hasten His steps when He had scarcely strength to move.

Reflection

St. Alphonsus speaks of the excessive cruelty of Christ’s executioners such that he falls a third time with “scarcely strength to move.” There is something exceedingly cruel and uncaring about a disease that seems to target elderly and infirm people. To counteract this cruelty, let’s ask Jesus for the grace to be excessive in kindness and generosity. Let’s care for one another with extraordinary charity—like the Good Samaritan in St. Luke’s Gospel.

Station 10: Jesus is Stripped of His Garments

Consider the violence with which the executioners stripped Jesus. His inner garments adhered to His torn flesh, and they dragged them off so roughly that the skin came with them.

Reflection

Imagine having your clothes ripped off with such violence that it opens your wounds and tears the skin from your body. The humiliation that Jesus had to endure on the Way of the Cross anticipated the pain and suffering of the Christian martyrs who came after him. It also showed that he understood what victims of the coronavirus, and all fatal diseases, experience in their darkest moments of anguish and uncertainty. Let’s pray for all who suffer and all who care for them.

Station 11: Jesus is Nailed to the Cross

Consider how Jesus, after being thrown on the Cross extended His hands, and offered to His Eternal Father the sacrifice of His death for our salvation. These barbarians fastened Him with nails, and then, raising the Cross, allowed Him to die with anguish on this infamous gibbet.

Reflection

As Jesus was lifted up on the Cross, he offered himself to the Father for our sake. He accepted the cruelty and injustice of this hideous form of capital punishment out of obedience to his Father’s will and out of love for us. As difficult as it is for us to understand and accept the current pandemic, Jesus shows us the way to let go of our fear and anger trusting that God is with us always. Let’s pray for acceptance and fidelity to God’s will.

Station 12: Jesus Dies on the Cross

Consider how thy Jesus, after three hours’ Agony on the Cross, consumed at length with anguish, abandons Himself to the weight of His body, bows His head, and dies.

Reflection

Death is a great mystery. We don’t understand it, and we resist it with every fiber of our being. Jesus was no different. His humanity fought valiantly against it for three hours until “consumed at length with anguish” he abandoned himself to the loving hands of his Father and died. With Mary, his mother and ours, we mourn the loss of this tremendous lover. With the certainty that comes only from faith, we know that he is the resurrection and the life. But, in this moment, the sorrow and grief are overwhelming. Let’s pray for all who mourn the loss of loved ones during this terrible time. Let’s pray that they will experience the consolation of Mary and, all the saints and angels, during their time of sorrow.

Station 13: Jesus is Taken Down from the Cross

Consider how, after the death of our Lord, two of His disciples, Joseph and Nicodemus, took Him down from the Cross, and placed Him in the arms of His afflicted Mother, who received Him with unutterable tenderness, and pressed Him to her bosom.

Reflection

We have all seen images of the Pietà by Michelangelo and other great artists. There’s something about this scene that is both profoundly sad and deeply consoling seeing the crucified Christ cradled in the arms of his loving mother. During this time of worldwide suffering and death, let’s pray that all victims of the coronavirus—living and deceased—will find consolation and hope in the loving arms of Mary, the Sorrowing Mother and the Mother of Holy Hope.

Station 14: Jesus is Placed in the Tomb

Consider how the disciples carried the body of Jesus to bury it, accompanied by His holy Mother, who arranged it in the sepulchre with her own hands. They then closed the tomb, and all withdrew.

Reflection

Our faith assures us that the holy sepulcher, the tomb in which Jesus was laid, was not to be his permanent resting place. But at the time the disciples placed his body there, it must have seemed like a bitter end to all their hopes. The confinement we are experiencing now has a tomb-like quality. We are frozen in place unable to go out and live our lives as we normally would. And many of us cannot give our beloved dead the funeral and burial services that they deserve! Let’s pray that this virtual entombment ends quickly. Let’s pray that, through the resurrection of Jesus, we will be redeemed by God’s love and, so, experience once again the joy of Easter!

St Alphonsus Liguori, Pray for us! Amen.

A Message from Pope Francis

God is at our side in every affliction, in every fear; no evil, no sin will ever have the final word. God triumphs, but the palm of victory passes through the wood of the cross. For the palm and the cross are inseparable. Let us ask for the grace to be amazed. A Christian life without amazement becomes dreary.

What about us? Can we still be moved by God’s love? Have we lost the ability to be amazed by him? Maybe our faith has grown dull from habit. Maybe we remain trapped in our regrets and allow ourselves to be crippled by our disappointments. Maybe we have lost all our trust or even feel worthless. But behind all these ‘maybes’ lies the fact that we are not open to the gift of the Spirit who gives us the grace of amazement.

Let us gaze upon Jesus on the cross and say to him: ‘Lord, how much you love me! How precious I am to you!’ Let us be amazed by Jesus so that we can start living again, for the grandeur of life lies not in possessions and asserting oneself, but in realizing that we are loved.

(Excerpts from Pope Francis’s 2021 Holy Week Message)

My Prayer for You

With Pope Francis, let us pray:

O God, Almighty Father, in Jesus Christ your Son you assumed the wounds and sufferings of humanity. Today I have the courage to beseech you, like the good thief: “Remember me!”

I am here, alone before you, in the dark of this prison: poor, naked, hungry and despised, and I ask you to pour out upon my wounds the balm of forgiveness and consolation, and the wine of a solidarity that strengthens the heart. Heal me with your grace and teach me hope in the midst of despair.

My Lord and my God, I believe; help my unbelief. Merciful Father, continue to trust in me, to give me fresh opportunities, to embrace me in your infinite love. With your help and by the gift of the Holy Spirit, I too will be able to recognize you and serve you in my brothers and sisters. Amen.

(From Stations of the Cross 2020 prepared for Pope Francis by the chaplaincy of the 'Due Palazzi' House of Detention in Padua, Italy.)

Abril 15, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 16

Mis queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Cada año, la Iglesia nos da la oportunidad de compartir la pasión, muerte y resurrección de nuestro Señor Jesucristo a través de nuestra celebración de las liturgias para el Jueves Santo, el Viernes Santo y la Pascua. Como nos recuerda el Papa Francisco, este es “un tiempo de gracia” para nosotros, un tiempo para acercarnos a Dios y a los demás experimentando con oración los poderosos momentos de los últimos días de Cristo en la Tierra. ¿Cómo podemos ser indiferentes al sufrimiento y la muerte de Jesús si participamos en su Última Cena; si compartimos su agonía en el jardín; si lo vemos azotado, burlado y coronado de espinas; si somos testigos de su condena por parte de las autoridades religiosa y política; si caminamos con él por el Vía Crucis; si estamos delante del Crucificado mientras pronuncia sus últimas palabras; y si ayudamos a su madre y a algunos amigos fieles a acostarlo en la tumba? ¿Cómo podemos abandonarlo—como hicieron Pedro y la mayoría de los otros—cuando sabemos que resucitará al tercer día? El Triduo Pascual está destinado a ser una experiencia litúrgica que abarca desde el dolor profundo hasta la alegría intensa. ¿Por qué nos sometemos a esto cada año? ¿Por qué revivir experiencias que fueron insoportablemente dolorosas—y vergonzosas—para todos los involucrados? ¿Por qué recrear la infidelidad de los discípulos y su incapacidad para entender que Jesús tuvo que resucitar de entre los muertos (Jn 20, 1-9)? El Papa Francisco dice que hacemos estas cosas para romper nuestra indiferencia hacia nuestro prójimo y hacia Dios. Observamos la disciplina de la Cuaresma y celebramos los grandes misterios del Triduo Pascual, para “perturbar nuestra conciencia”. Necesitamos este tiempo de renovación interior y de despertar, dice el Santo Padre, “para que no seamos indiferentes y no nos cerremos en nosotros mismos”. Al entrar en el Triduo Pascual este año, abramos nuestros corazones a la presencia de Dios que se manifiesta de muchas maneras diferentes—en la Eucaristía, en la veneración de la Santa Cruz y en el canto del “Exultet” y la Gloria en la Vigilia Pascual. La Iglesia nos ha dado un gran don para ayudarnos en estos tiempos difíciles. Podemos caminar con Jesús en el sínodo, acercándonos más a él y a los demás mientras observamos este tiempo sagrado. Que nuestra celebración del Triduo Pascual nos ayude a romper nuestra indiferencia y a unirnos a Cristo y a los demás. Resurrexit sicut dixit! ¡Cristo ha resucitado como dijo! Este es el día que hizo el Señor. ¡Regocijémonos y alegrémonos! Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. Arzobispo de Newark

Vía Crucis inspirado en San Alfonso María de Ligorio

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R

Arzobispo de Newark

Introducción

San Alfonso María de Ligorio, que fundó mi comunidad religiosa, la Congregación del Santísimo Redentor (Redentoristas) en Italia en 1732, escribió una serie de meditaciones sobre el Vía Crucis. Las meditaciones y oraciones de San Alfonso son una fuente de consuelo y esperanza para todos aquellos que las leen, especialmente en momentos difíciles como el que estamos viviendo. Esta versión popular de esta antigua devoción cristiana del Vía Crucis se sigue usando en muchos lugares en todo el mundo.

Les ofrezco estas reflexiones que siguen como un modo de orar las estaciones del Vía Crucis en respuesta a esta pandemia del coronavirus que ha causado tanto sufrimiento y muerte en nuestro tiempo y que mantiene a millones de personas con ansia y miedo. El Viacrucis es un camino que hacemos con Jesús como pueblo peregrino. Compartiendo el sufrimiento y la muerte de Cristo afirmamos nuestra cercanía a él y a todos los hermanos y hermanas del mundo entero.

A continuación tienen las 14 estaciones tradicionales seguidas de las palabras de San Alfonso, que comienzan con el “Considera”. También ofrezco, con mis palabras, una breve reflexión.

Cada estación debe ser precedida por la antífona tradicional:

Te adoramos, Cristo, y te bendecimos.

Porque por tu santa Cruz redimiste al mundo.

Después de cada estación se nos invita a rezar un Padrenuestro, Avemaría y Gloria

Primera estación: Jesús es condenado a muerte

Considera cómo Jesús, después de haber sido azotado y coronado de espinas, fue injustamente sentenciado por Pilatos a morir crucificado.

Reflexión

La vida no es siempre justa. Nadie merece morir de un virus mortal. Nadie debería sufrir, especialmente los pobres y vulnerables, por falta de atención médica adecuada o por negligencia. Al caminar junto a Jesús, quien fue víctima inocente de la injusticia, y que fue abandonado por muchos de los que estaban cerca de él, pidamos la fuerza para estar al lado de nuestros hermanos y hermanas en este difícil momento.

Segunda Estación: Jesús carga con la cruz

Considera cómo Jesús, andando este camino con la cruz a cuestas, iba pensando en ti y ofreciendo a su Padre por tu salvación la muerte que iba a padecer.

Reflexión

En su hora más oscura, Jesús no piensa en sí mismo. Él carga su cruz, soportándola por nuestro bien. Pidámosle a Jesús que nos ayude a ofrecer las dificultades que debemos soportar por la salud y el bienestar de los demás. Que podamos cargar con nuestras cruces de buena gana ofreciéndolo por el bienestar de los enfermos y moribundos, por los que los cuidan y por todos los que se arriesgan a sí mismos para servir a los que lo necesitan.

Tercera Estación: Jesús cae por primera vez

Considera esta primera caída de Jesús debajo de la cruz. Sus carnes estaban despedazadas por los azotes; su cabeza coronada de espinas, y había ya derramado mucha sangre, por lo cual estaba tan débil que apenas podía caminar; llevaba al mismo tiempo aquel enorme peso sobre sus hombros y los soldados le empujaban; de modo que muchas veces desfalleció y cayó en este camino.

Reflexión

No podemos evitar tropezar y caer mientras tratamos de responder a esta situación completamente nueva y sin precedentes a la que se enfrenta el mundo entero. Quizás perdamos la paciencia y arremetamos con ira contra alguien cercano a nosotros. O quizás tengamos tanto miedo que estemos tentados a rendirnos. Jesús sabe cómo nos sentimos. Pidámosle que nos ayude a levantarnos después de caer para que podamos ayudar a otros cuando lo necesiten.

Cuarta Estación: Jesús se encuentra con su madre

Considera el encuentro del Hijo con su Madre en este camino. Se miraron mutuamente Jesús y María, y sus miradas fueron otras tantas flechas que traspasaron sus amantes corazones.

Reflexión

¡Qué consuelo es tener una madre tan tierna y amorosa! Por eso siempre recurrimos a María en tiempos de guerra, pestilencia y hambre. Por eso buscamos su intercesión, su consuelo y su inagotable ayuda. El corazón de María fue herido por el sufrimiento infligido en su Hijo. Ella siente nuestro dolor y comparte nuestra tristeza. Santa María, Madre de Dios y madre nuestra, suplica a nuestro Dios amoroso por el fin de esta peste y por la salud y seguridad de todos tus hijos.

Quinta Estación: El Cirineo ayuda a Jesús a llevar su cruz

Considera cómo los judíos, al ver que Jesús iba desfalleciendo cada vez más, temieron que se les muriese en el camino y, como deseaban verle morir de la muerte infame de Cruz, obligaron a Simón el Cirineo a que le ayudase a llevar aquel pesado madero.

Reflexión

Simón el Cirineo fue, en el mejor de los casos, un ayudante renuente obligado por los soldados romanos a ayudar a Jesús a llevar su cruz. Si somos honestos, ninguno de nosotros está ansioso por echarse encima la carga por el bien del otro, pero como Simón aprendió, la verdadera caridad es su propia recompensa. Al ayudar a otros a llevar su cruz, nuestra propia carga se vuelve más ligera. Pidámosle a Jesús la gracia de enfrentar nuestra propia falta de voluntad para que podamos ayudar a otros a aligerar su carga.

Sexta Estación: La Verónica enjuga el rostro de Jesús

Considera cómo la Verónica, al ver a Jesús tan fatigado y con el rostro bañado en sudor y sangre, le ofreció un lienzo, y limpiándose con él nuestro Señor, quedó impreso en éste su santa imagen.

Reflexión

En momentos como estos, aprendemos que los simples actos de bondad pueden tener un enorme impacto en aquellos que están enfermos, sufriendo o con miedo. La tradición dice que Verónica le ofreció una toalla a Jesús para que Él pudiera limpiarse el sudor y la sangre de su rostro. A cambio, Jesús se la devolvió indeleblemente grabada con su propia imagen. Pidamos a nuestro Señor la gracia de ser amables y amorosos. Enfrentemos este momento de prueba e incertidumbre con la confianza de que tenemos el rostro de Jesús grabado en nuestros corazones.

Séptima Estación: Jesús cae por segunda vez

Considera la segunda caída de Jesús debajo de la Cruz, en la cual se le renueva el dolor de las heridas de su cabeza y de todo su cuerpo al afligido Señor.

Reflexión

San Alfonso dice que la segunda caída de Jesús bajo la cruz "renueva el dolor de todas las heridas de la cabeza y los miembros de nuestro afligido Señor ". Hoy, podríamos decir que nuestra Iglesia está muy dolorosamente consciente de las heridas infligidas en el Cuerpo de Cristo por los pecados de obispos y sacerdotes que fallaron miserablemente en su deber de cuidar al pueblo de Dios. Pidamos a Jesús que ayude a nuestra Iglesia herida para que vuelva a levantarse, como lo hizo él, y continuar llevando nuestras cruces por el bien de todo el pueblo de Dios.

Octava Estación: Jesús consuela a las mujeres de Jerusalén

Considera cómo algunas piadosas mujeres, viendo a Jesús en tan lastimoso estado, que iba derramando sangre por el camino, lloraban de compasión; mas Jesús les dijo: no lloréis por mí, sino por vosotras mismas y por vuestros hijos.

Reflexión

Las mujeres que lloran por Jesús comparten con él su amor y compasión, haciéndole saber cuánto se preocupan por él. Seguramente es un gran consuelo para él saber que no está solo, incluso en este camino solitario hacia su cruel muerte. Pero, como siempre, Jesús no está preocupado por sí mismo. Se preocupa por nosotros. "No llores por mí, sino por tus hijos" es la forma de Dios de advertirles a ellos -y a todos nosotros- que cuiden de sus familias y de los demás, especialmente en estos tiempos difíciles.

Novena Estación: Jesús cae por tercera vez

Considera la tercera caída de Jesús. Extremada era su debilidad y excesiva la crueldad de los verdugos, que querían hacerle apresurar el paso, cuando apenas le quedaba aliento para moverse.

Reflexión

San Alfonso dice que la crueldad de los verdugos de Cristo era tan grande que cae por tercera vez sin "apenas fuerzas para moverse". Hay algo extremadamente cruel en una enfermedad que parece dirigirse a las personas mayores y enfermas. Para contrarrestar esta crueldad, pidamos a Jesús la gracia de irradiar amabilidad y generosidad. Cuidemos unos de otros con extraordinaria caridad, como el buen samaritano en el Evangelio de San Lucas.

Décima Estación: Jesús es despojado de sus vestiduras

Considera cómo al ser despojado Jesús de sus vestiduras por los verdugos, estando la túnica interior pegada a las carnes desolladas por los azotes, le arrancarán también con ella la piel de su sagrado cuerpo.

Reflexión

Imagínate que te arrancan la ropa con tanta violencia que abren tus heridas y rasgan la piel de tu cuerpo. La humillación que Jesús tuvo que soportar en el camino de cruz fue un anticipo del dolor y el sufrimiento de los mártires cristianos que vinieron después de él. También demostró que entendía lo que experimentan las víctimas del coronavirus y todas las enfermedades fatales en sus momentos más oscuros de angustia e incertidumbre. Oremos por todos los que sufren y todos los que los cuidan.

Undécima Estación: Jesús es clavado en la cruz

Considera cómo Jesús, tendido sobre la Cruz, alarga sus pies y manos y ofrece al Eterno Padre el sacrificio de su vida por nuestra salvación; le enclavan aquellos bárbaros verdugos y, después, levantan la Cruz en alto dejándole morir de dolor sobre aquel patíbulo infame.

Reflexión

Al ser levantado en la cruz Jesús se ofreció a sí mismo al Padre por nuestro bien. Él aceptó la crueldad e injusticia de esta horrible forma de pena capital por obediencia a la voluntad de su Padre y por amor a nosotros. En medio de la dificultad que tenemos para entender y aceptar la pandemia actual, Jesús nos muestra el camino para dejar a un lado nuestro miedo y enojo confiando en que Dios está con nosotros siempre. Pidamos por la aceptación y la fidelidad a la voluntad de Dios.

Duodécima estación: Jesús muere en la cruz

Considera cómo Jesús, después de tres horas de agonía, consumido de dolores y exhausto de fuerzas su cuerpo, inclina la cabeza y expira en la Cruz.

Reflexión

La muerte es un gran misterio. No lo entendemos y nos resistimos a ella con todas nuestras fuerzas. Jesús no fue diferente. Su humanidad luchó valientemente contra ella durante tres horas hasta que "consumido por la angustia" se abandonó en las manos amorosas de su Padre y murió. Con María, su madre y nuestra madre, lamentamos su muerte. Con la certeza que proviene solo de la fe, sabemos que él es la resurrección y la vida. Pero, en este momento, la tristeza y el dolor son abrumadores. Oremos por todos los que lloran la pérdida de sus seres queridos durante este tiempo terrible. Oremos para que experimenten el consuelo de María y de todos los santos y ángeles, en este tiempo de dolor.

Décimo tercera estación: Jesús es bajado de la cruz

Considera cómo, habiendo expirado ya el Señor, le bajaron de la Cruz dos de sus discípulos: José y Nicodemo, y le depositaron en brazos de su afligida Madre, María, que le recibió con ternura y le estrechó contra su pecho traspasado de dolor.

Reflexión

Todos hemos visto imágenes de la Piedad de Miguel Ángel y otros grandes artistas. Hay algo en esta escena que es profundamente triste y a la vez consoladora al ver a Cristo crucificado en los brazos de su madre. En este tiempo en el que en todo el mundo hay sufrimiento y muerte, oremos para que todas las víctimas del coronavirus, vivas y difuntas, encuentren consuelo y esperanza en los brazos amorosos de María, la Madre Dolorosa y la Madre de la Santa Esperanza.

Décimo cuarta Estación: Jesús es colocado en el sepulcro

Considera cómo los discípulos llevaron a enterrar a Jesús, acompañándole también su Santísima Madre, que le depositó en el sepulcro con sus propias manos. Después cerraron la puerta del sepulcro y se retiraron.

Reflexión

Nuestra fe nos asegura que el Santo Sepulcro, la tumba en la que Jesús fue depositado, no debía ser su lugar permanente de descanso. Pero en el momento en que los discípulos colocaron allí su cuerpo debió de significar un final amargo para todas sus esperanzas. El encierro que estamos experimentando ahora nos puede recordar a una tumba. Estamos atrapados sin poder salir y vivir nuestras vidas como normalmente haríamos. ¡Y muchos de nosotros no podemos dar a nuestros seres queridos los servicios funerarios que se merecen! Oremos para que este entierro virtual termine pronto. ¡Oremos para que, a través de la resurrección de Jesús, seamos redimidos por el amor de Dios y experimentemos una vez más la alegría de la pascua!

San Alfonso María de Ligorio, ruega por nosotros. Amén.

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco

Dios está a nuestro lado en cada aflicción, en cada temor; ningún mal, ningún pecado tendrá la última palabra. Dios triunfa, pero la palma de la victoria pasa por el madero de la cruz. Porque la palma y la cruz son inseparables. Pidamos la gracia de asombrarnos. Una vida cristiana sin asombro se vuelve triste.

¿Y nosotros? ¿Podemos todavía ser movidos por el amor de Dios? ¿Hemos perdido la capacidad de sorprendernos con él? Tal vez nuestra fe se ha vuelto aburrida por la costumbre. Tal vez quedamos atrapados en nuestros remordimientos y nos dejemos paralizar por nuestras decepciones. Tal vez hemos perdido toda nuestra confianza o incluso nos sentimos inútiles. Pero detrás de todos estos "tal vez" se encuentra el hecho de que no estamos abiertos al don del Espíritu que nos da la gracia del asombro.

Contemplemos a Jesús en la cruz y digámosle: “¡Señor, cuánto me amas! ¡Qué precioso soy para ti!” Asombrémonos de Jesús para que podamos empezar a vivir de nuevo, porque la grandeza de la vida no radica en las posesiones y en reafirmarnos, sino en darnos cuenta de que somos amados. (Extractos del Mensaje de Semana Santa 2021 del Papa Francisco)

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Oremos con el Papa Francisco:

Oh Dios, Padre Todopoderoso, en Jesucristo tu Hijo asumiste las heridas y los sufrimientos de la humanidad. Hoy tengo el valor de suplicarte, como el buen ladrón: “¡Acuérdate de mí!”

Estoy aquí, solo ante ti, en la oscuridad de esta prisión: pobre, desnudo, hambriento y despreciado, y te pido que derrames sobre mis heridas el bálsamo del perdón y del consuelo, y el vino de una solidaridad que fortalezca el corazón. Sáname con tu gracia y enséñame esperanza en medio de la desesperación.

Mi Señor y mi Dios, yo creo; ayuda a mi incredulidad. Padre misericordioso, sigue confiando en mí, para darme nuevas oportunidades, para abrazarme en tu amor infinito. Con tu ayuda y por el don del Espíritu Santo, yo también podré reconocerte y servirte en mis hermanos y hermanas. Amén.

(Tomado del Vía Crucis 2020 preparado para el Papa Francisco por la capellanía de la Casa de Detención 'Due Palazzi' en Padua, Italia).