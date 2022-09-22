Cardinal Tobin reflects on the spiritual gifts of Padre Pio

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

September 23, 2022

Vol. 4. No. 2

Homily during Mass in the Presence of the Relics of St. Pio

Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart

September 13, 2022

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

During the two decades that I had a Roman address, I shared community life with missionaries who hailed from thirty or more different countries. This hodgepodge of priests and brothers were imbedded in the wonderful if, at times, bewildering culture of the Bel Paese, the beautiful country, Italy. I recall one evening in Roma listening to a German priest describe what he saw on his afternoon walk. A truck was patiently making its way through the crowded streets near Piazza Venezia, towing a trailer that bore a bronze image of a majestic figure mounted on a regal stallion. The image, which stands almost 15 feet high was the emperor Marcus Aurelius, which stands in a beautiful piazza designed by Michelangelo atop the Capitoline, one of the seven hills of Roma.

What impressed my German brother was seeing many of the people who had to give way to this statue, blessing themselves. He concluded that these folks mistook the Roman emperor for some unknown saint whom they did not want to offend. He pointed out the irony, since that Marcus Aurelius was an energetic persecutor of second-century Christians. During his reign and with his full sanction, Felicitas, Justin Martyr, Polycarp, and many thousands of less renowned Christians were cruelly tortured to death.

However, I jumped to the defense of those pious pedestrians. I have found the portion of the People of God who live in Italy have profound respect for the Saints as advocates and intercessors. Guess what? The Catechism backs them up for cultivating an intimate friendship with saints:

Being more closely united to Christ, those who dwell in heaven fix the whole Church more firmly in holiness.... They do not cease to intercede with the Father for us, as they proffer the merits which they acquired on earth through the one mediator between God and men, Christ Jesus.... So, by their fraternal concern is our weakness greatly helped.

A 2006 survey by the most popular Catholic magazine in that country, Famiglia Cristiana, found that more Italian Catholics pray to Padre Pio for intercession than to any other figure. In the devotion born in the soil of southern Italy has travelled far beyond its borders, making Padre Pio one of the world's most popular saints. Across the globe there are more than 3,000 “Padre Pio Prayer Groups”, with three million members. The first St Padre Pio parish in the world was established 2002 in Canada. Two parishes in New Jersey Vineland and Lavallette, and I have seen his image in Australia, the Philippines, and, two days ago, in Corpus Christi Parish, Hasbrouck Heights NJ.

How can we understand this worldwide popularity? The most important reasons might be hiding in plain sight.

In his lifetime, Pio was said to have had the gift of reading souls and the ability to bi-locate, among other preternatural phenomena. He was said to communicate with angels and work favors and healings even before they were requested of him. The reports of paranormal phenomena surrounding Padre Pio attracted fame and amazement…and frowns from church authorities. The Vatican was initially quite skeptical of the friar from Pietrelcina.

However, the reason for his holiness may be less esoteric. Pope Francis has noted that the apostolic effectiveness of Padre Pio, the profound root of his spiritual fruitfulness, can be found in his intimate and constant union with God. Padre Pio loved to repeat, “I am a poor Franciscan who prays,” He was convinced that “prayer is the best weapon we have, a key that opens the heart of God”

Our Holy Father also recognizes Padre Pio as a sought-after confessor who “practiced, at times in exhaustion, the apostolate of listening.” The gift of God’s mercy is highlighted and experienced in a special way in the sacrament of reconciliation, which the Saint ministered for up to 17 hours a day. Like Pope Francis, Padre Pio wants to touch the wounds of the people and help to alleviate their sufferings, personally adorned with the smell of the sheep.

Padre Pio is most remembered for the stigmata, a unique grace which left his body marked visibly with the wounds of the dying Savior. Tonight’s reading from 2nd Corinthians explains the power of the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus:

For the love of Christ impels us, once we have come to the conviction that one died for all; therefore, all have died. He indeed died for all, so that those who live might no longer live for themselves but for him who for their sake died and was raised

Impels us? For what? Paul immediately explains:

And all this is from God, who has reconciled us to himself through Christ and given us the ministry of reconciliation, namely, God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ, not counting their trespasses against them and entrusting to us the message of reconciliation.

So we are ambassadors for Christ, as if God were appealing through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God!

In Padre Pio we revere a listener who prays, a pray-er who listens. He was marked with the living reminders of the gift of reconciliation and gave his life to proclaiming this effect of our redemption. What better advocate for the Body of Christ today as we listen to the Word of God and the cries of a wounded world, a lacerated Church? As we embrace God’s mercy and seek to be its messengers?

Pio had his own intercessors, chief among whom was the Mother of God. With his last breath he whispered, “Maria!” Maria was a woman who listened…to the Angel Gabriel…to her aged cousin..to the guests at the wedding feast…to her dying Son. She embraced the saving plan of God and prayed with the disciples as they welcomed the gift of the Holy Spirit.

Maria, Madre della Chiesa, prega per noi! St. Pio of Pietrelcina, pray for us as we listen to each other and the abandoned poor, so that we too may be ambassadors for Christ and living invitations of reconciliation.

Relics, life-sized statue of St. Pio displayed in Newark Cathedral on September 12 and 13

Five relics and a life-sized statue of St. Pio, the first priest in the Catholic Church’s history to bear the stigmata wounds of Christ’s crucifixion, were publicly displayed at Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart on September 12 and 13, 2022 as part of the Saint Pio Foundation’s ongoing “I Embrace You” Tour of the U.S.

The relics included crusts of St. Pio’s wounds, gauze stained with his blood, locks of his hair, a piece of his mantle, and a handkerchief drenched in his sweat. In addition to venerating the relics, visitors were given the chance to admire a replica of “I Embrace You,” a sculpture created by world-renowned artist Timothy Schmalz that depicts blood pouring from the crucified Jesus into St. Pio’s stigmata. Photos taken by the saint’s personal photographer were available for viewing inside the Cathedral.

Once the display closed at 7 pm on September 13, Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, celebrated a special Mass to honor St. Pio’s memory.

“We were very excited to host this display,” said Father Bismarck Chau, rector of the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. “Many people do not have the means to travel to Italy, so this was a great opportunity to be in the presence of relics that belonged to someone who was a great example of service and devotion to Jesus. He helped so many people, and he was committed to prayer in a way that’s hard for even priests to manage. So, it’s amazing that so many people had the chance to pray before his relics.”

The Saint Pio Foundation’s “I Embrace You” Tour commemorates the 20th anniversary of St. Pio’s canonization by Pope St. John Paul II as well as the 135th anniversary of his birth. Launching in May and concluding in September, the tour has so far attracted thousands to displays in major cities like Washington, DC, and Louisville, KY. Its stop at the Cathedral marks the first time relics of St. Pio were available for veneration in the Archdiocese of Newark.

St. Pio, also known as “Padre Pio,” was born Francesco Forgione on May 25, 1887, in Pietrelcina, Italy. After being ordained a priest in 1910, he developed the stigmata for which he is known on September 20, 1918. But his legacy extends beyond his wounds, as the saint is revered for performing healings, exhibiting supernatural phenomena, and counseling countless Catholics on spiritual matters. The Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza (Home for the Relief of Suffering) hospital he established in San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy, in 1956 still thrives today.

“St. Pio is someone we can all learn from, and I encourage everyone to pray to him,” said Fr. Chau. “I once had to make a very important decision that was causing me a lot of stress, so I asked St. Pio for his intercession. As I was saying this prayer, I felt a great sense of peace from the top of my head flowing down to my feet, and I felt like a completely different person. I’ve told a lot of people to pray to him, too, and they’ve said they received blessings after they did. I hope everyone in the Archdiocese can turn to St. Pio so that this great saint can intercede in their lives.”

For more information about the Saint Pio Foundation and its “I Embrace You” Tour, visit www.saintpiofoundation.org.

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

A selection from the Holy Father’s address during his pastoral visit to Pietrecina and San Giovani Rotondo on the 50th anniversary of the death of St. Pius of Pietrelcina (Padre Pio)

Saturday, 17 March 2018

Dear brothers and sisters of Pietrelcina and of the Archdiocese of Benevento, you include Saint Pio among the most beautiful and luminous figures of your people. This humble Capuchin friar amazed the world with his life devoted to prayer and patient listening to his brothers, on whose suffering he poured out the love of Christ as a balm. Imitating his heroic example and his virtues, may you also become instruments of God’s love, of Jesus’ love for the weakest. At the same time, by considering his unconditional loyalty to the Church, you will bear witness to communion, because only communion — that is, always being united, in peace among ourselves, the communion among us — edifies and is constructive.

A town that quarrels every day does not mature, is not constructive; it scares people. It is a sick and sad town. Instead, a town that seeks peace, where everyone cares for the other — more or less, but they care for each other — one does not wish evil upon anyone, this town, although small, grows, grows, grows, it expands and becomes strong. Please, do not waste time, strength, in quarrelling among yourselves. This does not serve any purpose. It does not make you grow! It does not make you walk onwards. Let us think of a child who cries, cries, cries and does not want to move from his crib, and cries, cries. And when the mother puts him on the floor so that he can start to crawl, he cries, cries ... and wants to be put back in his cot. I ask you: will that child be able to walk? No, because he is always in the cot! If a village quarrels, quarrels, quarrels, will it be able to mature? No. Because all the time, all its strength is spent on quarrelling. Please: peace among you, communion among you. And if one of you feels like gossiping about another, bite your tongue. It will do you good, good for your soul, because the tongue will swell up but it will do good, also for the town. Give this witness of communion.

I hope that this territory will be able to draw new life from the experience and teaching of Padre Pio in a difficult time such as the present, as the population gradually decreases and ages because many of the young people are forced to go elsewhere in search of work. The internal migration of young people is a problem. Pray to Our Lady that she may give you the grace that the young may find work here, among you, near the family, and that they are not compelled to go away and search elsewhere, leaving the town to decline. The population ages, but this is a treasure, the elderly are a treasure! Please, do not marginalize the elderly. The elderly must not be marginalized, no. The elderly have wisdom. And may the elderly learn to converse with the youth and may the young learn to talk to the elderly. They know the village, the elderly. When I arrived I had the pleasure of greeting a man of 99 years, and a woman of 97, a youngster. Wonderful! They are your wisdom! Talk to them. May they be the protagonists of the growth of this town. May the intercession of your Saint and fellow citizens support the intention of joining forces, so as to offer to the young generations in particular concrete perspectives for a future of hope. May caring attention, full of tenderness, not be lacking — as I said, — for the elderly, who are the wealth of our communities. It would be good if for once, the Nobel Prize were to be awarded to the elderly who retain humanity’s memory.

I encourage this area to preserve as a precious gift the Christian and priestly testimony of Saint Pio of Pietrelcina. May it be for each one of you an incentive to live your life to the full, in the style of the Beatitudes, performing works of mercy. May the Virgin Mary, whom you venerate with the title of Madonna della Libera, help you to walk with joy on the path of holiness. And please, pray for me, because I need it. Thank you!

My Prayer for You

Please join me in praying that Mary, Mother of the Church,

and her devoted son, St. Pius of Pietrelcina,

will accompany us as we follow in the footsteps of

our Lord Jesus Christ and implore His healing grace

for the poor and for all who suffer in any way.

Septiembre 23, 2022 Vol. 4. No. 2

Homilía durante la Misa en Presencia de las Reliquias de San Pio

Catedral Basílica del Sagrado Corazón

Septiembre 13, 2022

Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,

Durante las dos décadas que viví en Roma, compartí la vida comunitaria con misioneros que provenían de treinta o más países diferentes. Esta mezcla de sacerdotes y hermanos estaba insertada en la maravillosa, aunque a veces, desconcertante cultura del Bel Paese, el hermoso país, Italia. Recuerdo una noche en Roma escuchando a un sacerdote alemán describir lo que vio en su paseo vespertino. Un camión se abría paso pacientemente por las concurridas calles cerca de la Piazza Venezia, arrastrando un remolque que llevaba una imagen de bronce de una majestuosa figura montada en un regio corcel. La imagen, elevada a casi 15 pies de altura, era el emperador Marco Aurelio, que se encuentra en una hermosa plaza diseñada por Miguel Ángel en la cima del Capitolino, una de las siete colinas de Roma.

Lo que impresionó a mi hermano alemán fue ver a muchas de las personas que tuvieron que ceder el paso a esta estatua, persignándose. Llegó a la conclusión de que estas personas confundieron al emperador romano con algún santo desconocido a quien no querían ofender. Señaló la ironía, ya que Marco Aurelio era un enérgico perseguidor de los cristianos del siglo II. Durante su reinado y con su plena autorización, Felicitas, Justino Mártir, Policarpo y muchos miles de cristianos menos reconocidos fueron cruelmente torturados hasta la muerte.

Sin embargo, salté en defensa de esos piadosos transeúntes. He encontrado que la porción del Pueblo de Dios que vive en Italia tiene un profundo respeto por los santos como defensores e intercesores. ¿Saben qué? El Catecismo los respalda por cultivar una amistad íntima con los santos:

Estando más estrechamente unidos a Cristo, aquellos que moran en el cielo mantienen a toda la Iglesia más firmemente en santidad…. No cesan de interceder ante el Padre por nosotros, ya que ofrecen los méritos que adquirieron en la tierra a través del único mediador entre Dios y los hombres, Cristo Jesús…. Por lo tanto, por su preocupación fraterna, nuestra debilidad recibe un gran apoyo.

Una encuesta realizada en 2006 por la revista católica más popular de ese país, Famiglia Cristiana, encontró que más católicos italianos rezan al Padre Pio por intercesión que a cualquier otra figura. En la devoción nacida en la tierra del sur de Italia ha viajado mucho más allá de sus fronteras, haciendo del Padre Pio uno de los santos más populares del mundo. En todo el mundo hay más de 3,000 "Grupos de Oración Padre Pio", con tres millones de miembros. La primera parroquia de San Padre Pio en el mundo se estableció en 2002 en Canadá. Dos parroquias en New Jersey, Vineland y Lavallette, y he visto su imagen en Australia, Filipinas y, hace dos días, en la parroquia de Corpus Christi, Hasbrouck Heights en New Jersey.

¿Cómo podemos entender esta popularidad mundial? Las razones más importantes podrían estar escondidas a plena vista.

En su vida, se decía que Pio tenía el don de leer las almas y la capacidad de bilocación, entre otros fenómenos preternaturales. Se decía que se comunicaba con los ángeles y obraba favores y curaciones incluso antes de que se lo pidieran. Los informes de fenómenos paranormales que rodean al Padre Pio atrajeron fama y asombro... y el ceño fruncido de las autoridades eclesiásticas. El Vaticano fue inicialmente bastante escéptico con el fraile de Pietrelcina.

Sin embargo, la razón de su santidad puede ser menos esotérica. El Papa Francisco ha señalado que la eficacia apostólica del Padre Pio, la raíz profunda de su fecundidad espiritual se puede encontrar en su íntima y constante unión con Dios. Al Padre Pio le encantaba repetir, “Soy un pobre franciscano que reza”, estaba convencido de que “la oración es la mejor arma que tenemos, una llave que abre el corazón de Dios".

Nuestro Santo Padre también reconoce al Padre Pio como un confesor solicitado que “practicó, a veces en agotamiento, el apostolado de la escucha”. El don de la misericordia de Dios se destaca y experimenta de manera especial en el sacramento de la reconciliación, que el Santo administró hasta 17 horas al día. Como el Papa Francisco, el Padre Pio quiere tocar las heridas de la gente y ayudar a aliviar sus sufrimientos, adornados personalmente con el olor de las ovejas.

El Padre Pio es más recordado por los estigmas, una gracia única que dejó su cuerpo marcado visiblemente con las heridas del Salvador agonizante. La lectura de esta noche de 2ª Corintios explica el poder de la pasión, muerte y resurrección de Jesús:

El amor de Cristo nos obliga porque estamos convencidos de que uno murió por todos y por consiguiente, todos han muerto. Y Cristo murió por todos, para que los que viven ya no vivan para sí mismos, sino para él, que murió y resucitó por ellos.

¿Nos obliga? ¿Para qué? Pablo explica inmediatamente:

Todo esto es la obra de Dios, quien por medio de Cristo nos reconcilió consigo mismo y nos dio el encargo de anunciar la reconciliación. Es decir que, en Cristo, Dios estaba reconciliando consigo mismo al mundo, sin tomar en cuenta los pecados de los hombres, y a nosotros nos encargó que diéramos a conocer este mensaje.

Así que somos embajadores de Cristo, como si Dios estuviera apelando a través de nosotros. ¡Te imploramos en nombre de Cristo, ser reconciliados con Dios!

En el Padre Pio veneramos a un oyente que ora, a un orante que escucha. Él fue marcado con los recordatorios vivos del don de la reconciliación y dio su vida para proclamar este efecto de nuestra redención. ¿Qué mejor defensor del Cuerpo de Cristo hoy mientras escuchamos la Palabra de Dios y los gritos de un mundo herido, una Iglesia lacerada? Mientras abrazamos la misericordia de Dios y buscamos ser sus mensajeros.

Pio tenía sus propios intercesores, el principal de ellos era la Madre de Dios. Con su último aliento susurró, “¡María!” María era una mujer que escuchaba... al Ángel Gabriel... a su prima mayor… a los invitados a la fiesta de bodas... a su Hijo agonizante. Ella abrazó el plan salvífico de Dios y oró con los discípulos mientras daban la bienvenida al don del Espíritu Santo.

Maria, Madre della Chiesa, prega per noi! San Pio de Pietrelcina, ruega por nosotros mientras nos escuchamos unos a otros y a los pobres abandonados, para que también nosotros seamos embajadores de Cristo y vivas invitaciones a la reconciliación.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark

Reliquias y estatua de tamaño natural de San Pio exhibida en la Catedral de Newark el 12 y 13 de septiembre



Cinco reliquias y una estatua de tamaño natural de San Pio, el primer sacerdote en la historia de la Iglesia Católica en soportar los estigmas de la crucifixión de Cristo, se exhibieron públicamente en la Catedral Basílica del Sagrado Corazón de Newark el 12 y 13 de septiembre del 2022 como parte de la gira en curso de la Fundación San Pio “Te abrazo” por los Estados Unidos. Cinco reliquias y una estatua de tamaño natural de San Pio, el primer sacerdote en la historia de la Iglesia Católica en soportar los estigmas de la crucifixión de Cristo, se exhibieron públicamente en la Catedral Basílica del Sagrado Corazón de Newark el 12 y 13 de septiembre del 2022 como parte de la gira en curso de la Fundación San Pio “Te abrazo” por los Estados Unidos. Las reliquias incluyen costras de sangre seca de las heridas de San Pio, gasas manchadas con su sangre, mechones de su cabello, un pedazo de su túnica y un pañuelo empapado en su sudor. Además de venerar las reliquias, los visitantes tuvieron la oportunidad de admirar una réplica de “Te abrazo”, una escultura creada por el artista de renombre mundial Timothy Schmalz que representa la sangre que se derrama del Jesús crucificado en los estigmas de San Pio. Fotos tomadas por el fotógrafo personal del santo estuvieron disponibles para verlas en la Catedral. Una vez que la exhibición se cerró a las 7 pm el 13 de septiembre, el Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Arzobispo de Newark, celebró una Misa especial para honrar la memoria de San Pio. “Estábamos muy emocionados de organizar esta exhibición”, dijo el padre Bismarck Chau, rector de la Catedral Basílica del Sagrado Corazón. “Muchas personas no tienen los medios para viajar a Italia, por lo que esta fue una gran oportunidad para estar en presencia de reliquias que pertenecieron a alguien que fue un gran ejemplo de servicio y devoción a Jesús. Ayudó a mucha gente, y estaba comprometido con la oración de una manera que es difícil de manejar incluso para los sacerdotes. Así que es increíble que tanta gente haya tenido la oportunidad de orar ante sus reliquias”. La gira "Te abrazo" de la Fundación San Pio conmemora el 20 aniversario de la canonización de San Pio por el Papa San Juan Pablo II, así como el 135 aniversario de su nacimiento. Inaugurada en mayo y concluyendo en septiembre, la gira ha atraído hasta ahora a miles de personas a exhibiciones en las principales ciudades como Washington, DC y Louisville, KY. Su parada en la Catedral marca la primera vez que las reliquias de San Pio han estado disponibles para su veneración en la Arquidiócesis de Newark. San Pio, también conocido como “Padre Pio”, nació Francesco Forgione el 25 de mayo de 1887, en Pietrelcina, Italia. Después de ser ordenado sacerdote en 1910, desarrolló los estigmas por los que es conocido el 20 de septiembre de 1918. Pero su legado se extiende más allá de sus heridas, ya que el santo es venerado por realizar curaciones, exhibir fenómenos sobrenaturales y aconsejar a innumerables católicos sobre asuntos espirituales. El hospital Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza (Hogar para el Alivio del Sufrimiento) que estableció en San Giovanni Rotondo, Italia, en 1956 todavía prospera hoy en día. “San Pio es alguien de quien todos podemos aprender, y animo a todos a orarle”, dijo el Padre Chau. “Una vez tuve que tomar una decisión muy importante que me estaba causando mucho estrés, así que le pedí a San Pio su intercesión. Mientras decía esta oración, sentí una gran sensación de paz desde la parte superior de mi cabeza fluyendo hacia mis pies, y me sentí como una persona completamente diferente. Le he dicho a mucha gente que también le oren a él, y han dicho que recibieron bendiciones después de que lo hicieron. Espero que todos en la Arquidiócesis puedan recurrir a San Pio para que este gran santo pueda interceder en sus vidas”. Para más información sobre la Fundación San Pio y su gira “Te abrazo”, visite www.saintpiofoundation.org. Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza

Una selección del discurso del Santo Padre durante su visita pastoral a Pietrelcina y San Giovanni Rotondo en el 50 aniversario de la muerte de San Pio de Pietrelcina (Padre Pio). Sábado, 17 de marzo 2018 Queridos hermanos y hermanas de Pietrelcina y de la diócesis de Benevento, ustedes cuentan con el Padre Pio entre las figuras más bellas y luminosas de su pueblo. Este humilde fraile capuchino asombró al mundo con su vida totalmente entregada a la oración y a la escucha paciente de sus hermanos, sobre cuyo sufrimiento derramaba como un bálsamo el amor de Cristo. Imitando su heroico ejemplo y sus virtudes, también ustedes pueden convertirse en instrumentos del amor de Dios, del amor de Jesús por los más débiles. Al mismo tiempo, considerando su fidelidad incondicional a la Iglesia, darán testimonio de comunión, porque solo la comunión — es decir, estar siempre unidos, en paz entre nosotros, la comunión entre nosotros — edifica y construye. Un pueblo que riñe cada día no madura, no es productivo; asusta a la gente. Es un pueblo enfermo y triste. En cambio, un pueblo que busca la paz, donde todos se ocupan de los otros — más o menos, pero se cuidan unos a otros — donde no se desea el mal a otros, este pueblo, aunque sea pequeño crece, crece, crece, se ensancha y se vuelve fuerte. Por favor, no pierdan tiempo ni fuerzas riñendo entre ustedes. Eso no conduce a ninguna parte. ¡No los hace crecer! ¡No los hace avanzar! Pensemos en un niño que llora, llora, llora y no quiere moverse de la cuna y llora, llora. Y cuando su madre lo pone en el suelo para que empiece a gatear, llora, llora y se vuelve a la cuna. Les pregunto: ¿ese niño podrá andar? No, ¡porque está siempre en la cuna! Si un pueblito riñe, riñe y riñe, ¿podrá crecer? No. Porque todo el tiempo, todas las fuerzas se usan para reñir. Por favor: paz entre ustedes, comunión entre ustedes. Y si a alguno le entrasen ganas de contar chismes de otro, que se muerda la lengua. Le hará bien, bien al alma, porque la lengua se hinchará, pero le sentará bien; también al pueblo. Den este testimonio de comunión. Espero que este territorio sea capaz de dar nueva vida de la experiencia y las enseñanzas del Padre Pio en un momento difícil como el actual, mientras la población disminuye progresivamente y envejece porque muchos jóvenes se ven obligados a ir a otros lugares para buscar trabajo. La migración interna de los jóvenes es un problema. Oren a la Virgen para que les conceda la gracia de que los jóvenes encuentren trabajo aquí, entre ustedes, cerca de la familia y no estén obligados a irse a buscarlo a otro sitio y que el pueblo se venga abajo. La población envejece, pero es un tesoro, ¡los viejos son un tesoro! Por favor, no marginen a los viejos. No hay que marginar a los viejos, no. Los viejos tienen sabiduría. Y que los viejos aprendan a hablar con los jóvenes, y los jóvenes aprendan a hablar con los viejos. Los viejos, tienen la sabiduría del pueblo. Cuando llegué tuve el placer de saludar a un hombre de 99 años y a una “jovencita” de 97. ¡Maravilloso! Ellos son su sabiduría. Hablen con ellos. Que sean los protagonistas del crecimiento de este pueblo. Que la intercesión de su Santo y sus coterráneos apoye la intención de unir fuerzas, para ofrecer sobre todo a las jóvenes generaciones perspectivas concretas para un futuro de esperanza. Que no falte una atención amable y llena de ternura — como ya he dicho — hacia los ancianos que son el tesoro de nuestras comunidades. Sería bueno, aunque fuera solo una vez, que se diera el Premio Nobel a los ancianos que guardan la memoria de la humanidad. Animo a esta tierra a preservar como un regalo precioso el testimonio cristiano y sacerdotal de San Pio de Pietrelcina. Que sea para cada uno de ustedes un estímulo para vivir su vida plenamente, en el estilo de las bienaventuranzas y realizando obras de misericordia. Que la Virgen María, a quien veneran con el título de Madonna della Libera, los ayude a caminar con alegría por la senda de la santidad. Y, por favor, recen por mí, porque lo necesito. ¡Gracias!

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Por favor, únanse a mí en oración para que María, Madre de la Iglesia,

y su devoto hijo, San Pio de Pietrelcina,

nos acompañen mientras seguimos los pasos de nuestro Señor Jesucristo

e imploramos Su gracia sanadora

para los pobres y para todos los que sufren de alguna manera.