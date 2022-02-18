Cardinal Tobin's Latest Column: 'A Better Kind of Politics,' a Commitment to the Common Good

February 18, 2022
Vol. 3. No. 12
My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,
Ever since October 2020, when Pope Francis first published his encyclical Fratelli Tutti (On Fraternity and Social Friendship), I have used this newsletter to offer my reflections on this wonderfully insightful and inspiring letter addressed to us Catholics but also to all our sisters and brothers everywhere. Today, I want to discuss some ideas from the encyclical’s fifth chapter, “A Better Kind of Politics.”
Who does not long for a better kind of politics? Recent years have shown beyond any doubt that political discourse and activity here in the United States, and in virtually every region of the world, is broken, ineffective and even harmful to the common good of humanity. This is not the way it should be. As Pope Francis observes, “Sadly, politics today often takes forms that hinder progress towards a different world.” As a result, many people have begun to wonder whether there is any hope for the future.
Still, it would be a mistake to give up on politics as a means of organizing social activity and resolving differences among individuals and communities. As Pope Francis writes:
For many people today, politics is a distasteful word, often due to the mistakes, corruption and inefficiency of some politicians. There are also attempts to discredit politics, to replace it with economics or to twist it to one ideology or another. Yet can our world function without politics? Can there be an effective process of growth towards universal fraternity and social peace without a sound political life?
What does “a sound political life” look like? How do we distinguish this from the kind of politics that so many people today find distasteful and even destructive?
Pope Francis responds to this important question by saying, “True statecraft is manifest when, in difficult times, we uphold high principles and think of the long-term common good.” High principles include, of course, a profound respect for the dignity of human life, and a commitment to strenuously avoid all forms violence and abuse, especially against those who are most vulnerable. With regard to the economic well-being of human society, the Holy Father insists that “politics must not be subject to the economy, nor should the economy be subject to the dictates of an efficiency-driven paradigm of technocracy.” We need what the pope calls a “healthy politics… capable of reforming and coordinating institutions, promoting best practices and overcoming undue pressure and bureaucratic inertia.”
The state of things today suggests that much hard work will be required to achieve what Pope Francis describes as “fundamental reform and major renewal” of our political systems. This absolutely requires the collaborative efforts of women and men who come from diverse ethnic, racial and cultural backgrounds, and who see the world differently because of competing interests and points of view. As the Holy Father notes, what must bring everything together is “a healthy politics” firmly committed to “the common good.”
Global society is suffering from grave structural deficiencies that cannot be resolved by piecemeal solutions or quick fixes. Much needs to change, through fundamental reform and major renewal. Only a healthy politics, involving the most diverse sectors and skills, is capable of overseeing this process. An economy that is an integral part of a political, social, cultural and popular program directed to the common good could pave the way for different possibilities which do not involve stifling human creativity and its ideals of progress, but rather directing that energy along new channels.
The different possibilities that the pope imagines are based on his vision of a form of politics that is not destructive or manipulative but is based on love (charity). “For whereas individuals can help others in need,” the pope writes, “when they join together in initiating social processes of fraternity and justice for all, they enter the “field of charity at its most vast, namely political charity. This entails working for a social and political order whose soul is social charity.”
A politics based on love always seeks what is truly best for individuals and for society as a whole. There is no room here for greed, selfishness or the lust for power. A politics that is grounded in love is ennobling. It lifts us up, and it encourages us in our efforts to build a better world based on justice and dignity for all.
As the Holy Father says, “Everything, then, depends on our ability to see the need for a change of heart, attitudes and lifestyles. Otherwise, political propaganda, the media and the shapers of public opinion will continue to promote an individualistic and uncritical culture subservient to unregulated economic interests and societal institutions at the service of those who already enjoy too much power.” This need for a change of heart, attitudes and lifestyles transcends all political parties and all political philosophies. It goes much deeper than “right vs. left” (liberals vs. conservatives), and is much broader and wider than east vs. west or first world vs. third world.
In Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis speaks out against all attempts to reduce persons to isolated individuals easily manipulated by powers pursuing spurious interests. He argues that a politics based on love will always seek ways of building healthy, productive communities at every level of social life. A sound political life “makes it possible to advance towards a civilization of love, to which all of us can feel called,” the pope writes. “Charity, with its impulse to universality, is capable of building a new world.”
The vision of Fratelli Tutti is not some naïve utopian dream. It is a realistic, but hope-filled, assessment of the current state of local, national and international politics. It is also a prophetic call to conversion of mind and heart based on the “fundamental reform and major renewal” of contemporary political life.
I urge everyone who cares about the state of politics today to prayerfully read Fratelli Tutti, especially Chapter Five, “A Better Kind of Politics.” If more of us can advocate for respectful dialogue, collaboration and a commitment to the common good, there is hope for the kind of conversion that is necessary to change the way things are now and build a better, far less distasteful, form of political life.
As we journey together in preparation for the 2023 Synod in Rome, let’s agree to listen attentively to what the Holy Spirit is saying to us as individuals and as communities. May the Word of God inspire us to build a civilization of love—one step at a time.
Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,
Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Archbishop of Newark
Black History Month Celebrated with Special Masses
Parish Communities Also Invited to Join Synod Listening Sessions
The Archdiocese of Newark’s African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate will celebrate Black History Month with four special Masses and Synod listening sessions during the month of February.
Though the Archdiocese traditionally commemorates Black History Month with one large Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, this year the Apostolate decided to celebrate with four smaller Masses in local parishes to make the celebration more accessible and personal for parishioners. One Mass will be held in each of the four counties overseen by the Archdiocese — Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union — with the county’s bishop presiding. All are invited to attend to honor Black culture and its impact on American history.
“These Masses are an opportunity to pay tribute to the numerous, often-unrecognized contributions of Black people and celebrate the legacy of our brothers and sisters in the intimate and spiritual setting of our local churches,” said Father Emeka Okwuosa, S.D.V., coordinator of the African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate. “I hope everyone will join and honor our community, our ancestors, and everything they have done to benefit society.”
The following is the schedule for the Black History Month Masses:
Bergen County
Sunday, February 6, at 3 p.m.
St. Anastasia Church in Teaneck
with Bishop Michael A. Saporito
Essex County
Sunday, February 13, at 12 p.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield
with Bishop Manuel A. Cruz, D.D.
Hudson County
Sunday, February 20, at 1 p.m.
St. Aedan’s: The St. Peter’s University Church in Jersey City
with Bishop Gregory J. Studerus
Union County
Sunday, February 27, at 12 p.m.
Church of St. Joseph the Carpenter in Roselle
with Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B.
Parishioners are encouraged to join listening Synod sessions following Mass, during which they can share their thoughts and suggestions about how to improve the Catholic Church. These sessions are part of “Synod 2021-2023: For a Synodal Church,” a process initiated by Pope Francis in October 2021 that urges Catholics around the world to meet and discuss how the Church can better connect with 21st century congregations. The outcomes of all local listening sessions worldwide will ultimately be consolidated into reports for discussion among the world’s bishops and the Vatican to help guide Pope Francis on decisions about how the Church should proceed in the future.
“Our brothers and sisters in the Black community really love this Church,” said Father Emeka. “They really care about this Church. But, unfortunately, some believe they have not felt the same kind of love from the Church. So, my prayer is that during these listening sessions they’ll be able to express how they feel about the Church, and I pray that their opinions will help the Church listen to its children who feel overlooked.”
There are an estimated 34,000 Black Catholics within the Archdiocese of Newark as of 2016, according to statistics from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ V Encuentro initiative. The Archdiocese’s African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate serves parishioners by sharing and strengthening the Catholic faith, working to eradicate racism and oppression, encouraging Black youth to embrace their cultural identity, and promoting leadership in the Black community, among other activities. To learn more about the African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate, visit www.rcan.org.
A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope
Love of neighbor is concrete and squanders none of the resources needed to bring about historical change that can benefit the poor and disadvantaged. At times, however, leftist ideologies or social doctrines linked to individualistic ways of acting and ineffective procedures affect only a few, while the majority of those left behind remain dependent on the goodwill of others. This demonstrates the need for a greater spirit of fraternity, but also a more efficient worldwide organization to help resolve the problems plaguing the abandoned who are suffering and dying in poor countries. It also shows that there is no one solution, no single acceptable methodology, no economic recipe that can be applied indiscriminately to all. Even the most rigorous scientific studies can propose different courses of action.
Everything, then, depends on our ability to see the need for a change of heart, attitudes and lifestyles. Otherwise, political propaganda, the media and the shapers of public opinion will continue to promote an individualistic and uncritical culture subservient to unregulated economic interests and societal institutions at the service of those who already enjoy too much power. My criticism of the technocratic paradigm involves more than simply thinking that if we control its excesses everything will be fine. The bigger risk does not come from specific objects, material realities or institutions, but from the way that they are used. It has to do with human weakness, the proclivity to selfishness that is part of what the Christian tradition refers to as “concupiscence”: the human inclination to be concerned only with myself, my group, my own petty interests. Concupiscence is not a flaw limited to our own day. It has been present from the beginning of humanity, and has simply changed and taken on different forms down the ages, using whatever means each moment of history can provide. Concupiscence, however, can be overcome with the help of God.
Selected from Fratelli Tutti (On Fraternity and Social Friendship)
My Prayer for You
As Pope Francis teaches, “It is an act of charity to assist someone suffering, but it is also an act of charity, even if we do not know that person, to work to change the social conditions that caused his or her suffering.” Let’s pray for the grace to help those who suffer even as we work tirelessly to eliminate the underlying causes of all human suffering.
Febrero 18, 2022
Vol. 3. No. 12
Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,
Desde octubre del 2020, cuando el Papa Francisco publicó por primera vez su encíclica Fratelli Tutti (Sobre la Fraternidad y la Amistad Social), he utilizado este boletín para ofrecer mis reflexiones sobre esta carta maravillosamente perspicaz e inspiradora dirigida a nosotros los católicos, pero también a todas nuestras hermanas y hermanos en todas partes. Hoy, quiero discutir algunas ideas del quinto capítulo de la encíclica, “La Mejor Política”.
¿Quién no anhela un mejor tipo de política? Los últimos años han demostrado sin lugar a dudas que el discurso y la actividad políticas aquí en los Estados Unidos, y en prácticamente todas las regiones del mundo, están dañados, son ineficaces e incluso perjudiciales para el bien común de la humanidad. No es así como debería ser. Como observa el Papa Francisco, “Desgraciadamente, la política de hoy con frecuencia suele asumir formas que dificultan la marcha hacia un mundo distinto”. Como resultado, muchas personas han comenzado a preguntarse si hay alguna esperanza para el futuro.
Aún así, sería un error renunciar a la política como un medio para organizar la actividad social y resolver las diferencias entre individuos y comunidades. Como escribe el Papa Francisco:
Para muchos la política hoy es una mala palabra, a menudo debido a los errores, la corrupción y la ineficiencia de algunos políticos. También existen intentos para desacreditar la política, para reemplazarla por la economía o dominarla con una ideología u otra. Pero, ¿puede funcionar el mundo sin política? ¿Puede haber un proceso efectivo de crecimiento hacia la fraternidad universal y la paz social sin una buena política?
¿A que se parece “una buena política”? ¿Como podemos distinguirla de un tipo de política que mucha gente encuentra hoy desagradable y hasta destructiva?
El Papa Francisco responde a esta importante pregunta diciendo: “La grandeza política se muestra cuando, en momentos difíciles, se obra por grandes principios y pensando en el bien común a largo plazo”. Los altos principios incluyen, por supuesto, un profundo respeto por la dignidad de la vida humana y un compromiso de evitar enérgicamente todas las formas de violencia y abuso, especialmente contra aquellos que son más vulnerables. Con respecto al bienestar económico de la sociedad humana, el Santo Padre insiste en que “la política no debe someterse a la economía ni la economía debe someterse a los dictados de un paradigma de tecnocracia impulsado por la eficiencia”. Necesitamos lo que el Papa llama “una sana política…capaz de reformar y coordinar las instituciones, promoviendo mejores prácticas, que permitan superar presiones e inercias burocráticas”.
El estado de las cosas hoy sugiere que se requerirá mucho trabajo duro para lograr lo que el Papa Francisco describe como “reforma fundamental e importante renovación” de nuestros sistemas políticos. Esto requiere absolutamente los esfuerzos de colaboración de mujeres y hombres que provienen de diversos orígenes étnicos, raciales y culturales, y que ven el mundo de manera diferente debido a intereses y puntos de vista en competencia. Como señala el Santo Padre, lo que debe unir todo es “una sana política” firmemente comprometida con “el bien común”.
La sociedad mundial sufre de serias fallas estructurales que no se resuelven con parches o soluciones rápidas ocasionales. Mucho debe ser cambiado a través de reformas fundamentales y transformaciones importantes. Sólo una sana política podría liderarlo, involucrando a los más diversos sectores y habilidades. Una economía integrada en un proyecto político, social, cultural y popular que busque el bien común podría abrir el camino a diferentes posibilidades que no impliquen detener la creatividad humana y sus ideales de progreso, sino que oriente esa energía a través de nuevos cauces.
Las diferentes posibilidades que imagina el Papa se basan en su visión de una forma de política que no es destructiva ni manipuladora, sino que se basa en el amor (caridad). “Porque mientras que los individuos pueden ayudar a una persona necesitada”, escribe el Papa, “cuando se unen a otros para generar procesos sociales de fraternidad y de justicia para todos, entra en el campo de la más amplia caridad, la caridad política. Esto implica trabajar por un orden social y político cuya alma es la caridad social”.
Una política basada en el amor siempre busca lo que es verdaderamente mejor para los individuos y para la sociedad en su conjunto. Aquí no hay lugar para la codicia, el egoísmo o el ansia de poder. Una política que se basa en el amor es ennoblecedora. Nos eleva y nos anima en nuestros esfuerzos por construir un mundo mejor basado en la justicia y la dignidad para todos.
Como dice el Santo Padre, “Todo entonces depende de nuestra capacidad de ver la necesidad de un cambio en los corazones humanos, en los hábitos y en los estilos de vida. De otra manera, la propaganda política, los medios y los creadores de opinión pública continuarán promoviendo una cultura individualista y no crítica ante los intereses económicos desenfrenados y las instituciones de la sociedad al servicio de los que ya tienen demasiado poder”. Esta necesidad de un cambio de corazón, actitudes y estilos de vida trasciende todos los partidos políticos y todas las filosofías políticas. Va mucho más allá de “derecha contra izquierda” (liberales contra conservadores), y es mucho más amplio y más amplio que oriente contra occidente o primer mundo contra tercer mundo.
En Fratelli Tutti, el Papa Francisco habla en contra de todos los intentos de reducir a las personas a individuos aislados fácilmente manipulables por poderes que persiguen intereses espurios. Argumenta que una política basada en el amor siempre buscará formas de construir comunidades saludables y productivas en todos los niveles de la vida social. Una vida política sana "permite avanzar hacia una civilización del amor, a la que todos podamos sentirnos llamados", escribe el Papa. “La caridad, con su dinamismo universal, puede construir un mundo nuevo”.
La visión de Fratelli Tutti no es un sueño utópico ingenuo. Es una evaluación realista, pero llena de esperanza, del estado actual de la política local, nacional e internacional. Es también un llamado profético a la conversión de la mente y el corazón basado en la “reforma fundamental y la transformación importante” de la vida política contemporánea.
Insto a todos los que se preocupan por el estado de la política hoy en día a leer en oración Fratelli Tutti, especialmente el Capítulo Cinco, “La Mejor Política”. Si más de nosotros podemos abogar por el diálogo respetuoso, la colaboración y el compromiso con el bien común, hay esperanza para el tipo de conversión que es necesaria para cambiar la forma en que las cosas están ahora y construir una forma de vida política mejor, mucho menos desagradable.
Mientras caminamos juntos en preparación para el Sínodo del 2023 en Roma, acordemos escuchar atentamente lo que el Espíritu Santo nos está diciendo como individuos y como comunidades. Que la Palabra de Dios nos inspire a construir una civilización de amor—paso a paso.
Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,
Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.
Arzobispo de Newark
Mes de la Historia Negra Celebrado con Misas Especiales
Las Comunidades Parroquiales También son Invitadas a Unirse a las Sesiones de Escucha del Sínodo
El Apostolado Afroamericano, Africano y Caribeño de la Arquidiócesis de Newark celebrará el Mes de la Historia Negra con cuatro Misas especiales y sesiones de escucha del Sínodo durante el mes de febrero.
Aunque la Arquidiócesis tradicionalmente conmemora el Mes de la Historia Negra con una gran Misa celebrada por el Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Arzobispo de Newark, en la Catedral Basílica del Sagrado Corazón de Newark, este año el Apostolado decidió celebrar con cuatro Misas más pequeñas en las parroquias locales para hacer que la celebración sea más accesible y personal para los feligreses. Se celebrará una Misa en cada uno de los cuatro condados supervisados por la Arquidiócesis — Bergen, Essex, Hudson y Union —con el obispo del condado presidiendo. Todos están invitados a asistir para honrar la cultura negra y su impacto en la historia estadounidense.
“Estas Misas son una oportunidad para rendir homenaje a las numerosas contribuciones, a menudo no reconocidas, de los negros y celebrar el legado de nuestros hermanos y hermanas en el entorno íntimo y espiritual de nuestras iglesias locales”, dijo el padre Emeka Okwuosa, S.D.V., coordinador del Apostolado Afroamericano, Africano, y Caribeño. “Espero que todos se unan y honren a nuestra comunidad, a nuestros antepasados y todo lo que han hecho para beneficiar a la sociedad”.
A continuación, se ofrece el calendario de las Misas por el Mes de la Historia Negra:
Bergen County
Domingo, Febrero 6, a las 3 p.m.
Iglesia St. Anastasia en Teaneck
Con el Obispo Michael A. Saporito
Essex County
Domingo, Febrero 13, a las 12 p.m.
Iglesia St. Thomas the Apostle en Bloomfield
Con el Obispo Manuel A. Cruz, D.D.
Hudson County
Domingo, Febrero 20, a la 1 p.m.
Iglesia St. Aedan’s: Iglesia de la Universidad St. Peter en Jersey City
Con el Obispo Gregory J. Studerus
Union County
Domingo, Febrero 27, a las 12 p.m.
Iglesia St. Joseph the Carpenter en Roselle
Con el Obispo Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B.
Se anima a los feligreses a unirse a las sesiones de escucha del Sínodo después de las Misas, durante las cuales pueden compartir sus ideas y sugerencias sobre cómo mejorar la Iglesia Católica. Estas sesiones son parte del “Sínodo 2021-2023: Por una Iglesia Sinodal”, un proceso iniciado por el Papa Francisco en octubre del 2021 que insta a los católicos de todo el mundo a reunirse y discutir cómo la Iglesia puede conectarse mejor con las congregaciones del siglo 21. Los resultados de todas las sesiones de escucha locales en todo el mundo finalmente se consolidarán en informes para la discusión entre los obispos del mundo y el Vaticano para ayudar a guiar al Papa Francisco en las decisiones sobre cómo debe proceder la Iglesia en el futuro.
“Nuestros hermanos y hermanas de la comunidad negra realmente aman a esta Iglesia”, dijo el Padre Emeka. “Realmente se preocupan por esta Iglesia. Pero, desafortunadamente, algunos creen que no han sentido el mismo tipo de amor por parte de la Iglesia. Por lo tanto, mi oración es que durante estas sesiones de escucha puedan expresar cómo se sienten acerca de la Iglesia, y ruego para que sus opiniones ayuden a la Iglesia a escuchar a sus hijos que se sienten ignorados”.
Se estima que en el 2016 había 34,000 católicos negros dentro de la Arquidiócesis de Newark, según las estadísticas de la iniciativa V Encuentro de la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos. El Apostolado Afroamericano, Africano y Caribeño de la Arquidiócesis sirve a los feligreses compartiendo y fortaleciendo la fe católica, trabajando para erradicar el racismo y la opresión, alentando a los jóvenes negros a abrazar su identidad cultural y promoviendo el liderazgo en la comunidad negra, entre otras actividades. Para conocer más sobre el Apostolado Afroamericano, Africano, y Caribeño visite www.rcan.org.
Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza
El amor al prójimo es realista y no desperdicia ninguno de los recursos necesarios para una transformación de la historia que beneficie a los pobres y marginados. A veces, sin embargo, ideologías de izquierda o doctrinas sociales, conectadas a formas de actuar individualistas y procedimientos ineficaces llegan solo a unos pocos, mientras que la mayoría de aquellos dejados atrás quedan dependiendo de la buena voluntad de otros. Esto demuestra la necesidad de un mayor espíritu de fraternidad, pero también una organización mundial más eficiente para ayudar a resolver los problemas que afectan a los abandonados que sufren y mueren en los países pobres. Esto a su vez muestra que no hay una sola solución, una única metodología aceptable, una receta económica que pueda ser aplicada igualmente por todos, y supone que aun la ciencia más rigurosa pueda proponer diferentes vías de acción.
Todo entonces depende de nuestra capacidad de ver la necesidad de un cambio en los corazones humanos, en los hábitos y en los estilos de vida. De otra manera, la propaganda política, los medios y los creadores de opinión pública continuarán promoviendo una cultura individualista y no crítica ante los intereses económicos desenfrenados y las instituciones de la sociedad al servicio de los que ya tienen demasiado poder. Mi crítica al paradigma tecnocrático implica más que pensar que si controlamos sus excesos todo va a estar bien. El mayor riesgo no viene de cosas específicas, realidades materiales o instituciones, sino del modo en que son utilizadas. Tiene que ver con la fragilidad humana, la tendencia constante al egoísmo humano que es parte de lo que la tradición cristiana llama “concupiscencia”: la inclinación humana a preocuparse de uno mismo, mi grupo, mis propios intereses mezquinos. Esa concupiscencia no es un defecto solo de esta época. Existió desde el principio de la humanidad, y simplemente se ha transformado y adquirido diversas formas en cada época, utilizando los medios que el momento histórico pone a su disposición. Sin embargo, es posible vencer la concupiscencia con la ayuda de Dios.
Seleccionado de Fratelli Tutti (Sobre la Fraternidad y la Amistad Social)
Mi Oración para Ustedes
Como el Papa Francisco nos enseña, “Es una obra de caridad asistir a alguien que sufre, pero es también una obra de caridad, aunque no conozcamos a esa persona, trabajar para cambiar las condiciones sociales que causaron su sufrimiento”. Oremos para recibir la gracia de ayudar a aquellos que sufren mientras trabajamos incansablemente para eliminar las causas subyacentes de todo el sufrimiento humano.