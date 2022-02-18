Cardinal Tobin's Latest Column: 'A Better Kind of Politics,' a Commitment to the Common Good

February 18, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 12

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Ever since October 2020, when Pope Francis first published his encyclical Fratelli Tutti (On Fraternity and Social Friendship), I have used this newsletter to offer my reflections on this wonderfully insightful and inspiring letter addressed to us Catholics but also to all our sisters and brothers everywhere. Today, I want to discuss some ideas from the encyclical’s fifth chapter, “A Better Kind of Politics.”

Who does not long for a better kind of politics? Recent years have shown beyond any doubt that political discourse and activity here in the United States, and in virtually every region of the world, is broken, ineffective and even harmful to the common good of humanity. This is not the way it should be. As Pope Francis observes, “Sadly, politics today often takes forms that hinder progress towards a different world.” As a result, many people have begun to wonder whether there is any hope for the future.

Still, it would be a mistake to give up on politics as a means of organizing social activity and resolving differences among individuals and communities. As Pope Francis writes:

For many people today, politics is a distasteful word, often due to the mistakes, corruption and inefficiency of some politicians. There are also attempts to discredit politics, to replace it with economics or to twist it to one ideology or another. Yet can our world function without politics? Can there be an effective process of growth towards universal fraternity and social peace without a sound political life?

What does “a sound political life” look like? How do we distinguish this from the kind of politics that so many people today find distasteful and even destructive?

Pope Francis responds to this important question by saying, “True statecraft is manifest when, in difficult times, we uphold high principles and think of the long-term common good.” High principles include, of course, a profound respect for the dignity of human life, and a commitment to strenuously avoid all forms violence and abuse, especially against those who are most vulnerable. With regard to the economic well-being of human society, the Holy Father insists that “politics must not be subject to the economy, nor should the economy be subject to the dictates of an efficiency-driven paradigm of technocracy.” We need what the pope calls a “healthy politics… capable of reforming and coordinating institutions, promoting best practices and overcoming undue pressure and bureaucratic inertia.”

The state of things today suggests that much hard work will be required to achieve what Pope Francis describes as “fundamental reform and major renewal” of our political systems. This absolutely requires the collaborative efforts of women and men who come from diverse ethnic, racial and cultural backgrounds, and who see the world differently because of competing interests and points of view. As the Holy Father notes, what must bring everything together is “a healthy politics” firmly committed to “the common good.”

Global society is suffering from grave structural deficiencies that cannot be resolved by piecemeal solutions or quick fixes. Much needs to change, through fundamental reform and major renewal. Only a healthy politics, involving the most diverse sectors and skills, is capable of overseeing this process. An economy that is an integral part of a political, social, cultural and popular program directed to the common good could pave the way for different possibilities which do not involve stifling human creativity and its ideals of progress, but rather directing that energy along new channels.

The different possibilities that the pope imagines are based on his vision of a form of politics that is not destructive or manipulative but is based on love (charity). “For whereas individuals can help others in need,” the pope writes, “when they join together in initiating social processes of fraternity and justice for all, they enter the “field of charity at its most vast, namely political charity. This entails working for a social and political order whose soul is social charity.”

A politics based on love always seeks what is truly best for individuals and for society as a whole. There is no room here for greed, selfishness or the lust for power. A politics that is grounded in love is ennobling. It lifts us up, and it encourages us in our efforts to build a better world based on justice and dignity for all.

As the Holy Father says, “Everything, then, depends on our ability to see the need for a change of heart, attitudes and lifestyles. Otherwise, political propaganda, the media and the shapers of public opinion will continue to promote an individualistic and uncritical culture subservient to unregulated economic interests and societal institutions at the service of those who already enjoy too much power.” This need for a change of heart, attitudes and lifestyles transcends all political parties and all political philosophies. It goes much deeper than “right vs. left” (liberals vs. conservatives), and is much broader and wider than east vs. west or first world vs. third world.

In Fratelli Tutti, Pope Francis speaks out against all attempts to reduce persons to isolated individuals easily manipulated by powers pursuing spurious interests. He argues that a politics based on love will always seek ways of building healthy, productive communities at every level of social life. A sound political life “makes it possible to advance towards a civilization of love, to which all of us can feel called,” the pope writes. “Charity, with its impulse to universality, is capable of building a new world.”

The vision of Fratelli Tutti is not some naïve utopian dream. It is a realistic, but hope-filled, assessment of the current state of local, national and international politics. It is also a prophetic call to conversion of mind and heart based on the “fundamental reform and major renewal” of contemporary political life.

I urge everyone who cares about the state of politics today to prayerfully read Fratelli Tutti, especially Chapter Five, “A Better Kind of Politics.” If more of us can advocate for respectful dialogue, collaboration and a commitment to the common good, there is hope for the kind of conversion that is necessary to change the way things are now and build a better, far less distasteful, form of political life.

As we journey together in preparation for the 2023 Synod in Rome, let’s agree to listen attentively to what the Holy Spirit is saying to us as individuals and as communities. May the Word of God inspire us to build a civilization of love—one step at a time.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

Black History Month Celebrated with Special Masses

Parish Communities Also Invited to Join Synod Listening Sessions

The Archdiocese of Newark’s African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate will celebrate Black History Month with four special Masses and Synod listening sessions during the month of February.

Though the Archdiocese traditionally commemorates Black History Month with one large Mass celebrated by Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart, this year the Apostolate decided to celebrate with four smaller Masses in local parishes to make the celebration more accessible and personal for parishioners. One Mass will be held in each of the four counties overseen by the Archdiocese — Bergen, Essex, Hudson, and Union — with the county’s bishop presiding. All are invited to attend to honor Black culture and its impact on American history.

“These Masses are an opportunity to pay tribute to the numerous, often-unrecognized contributions of Black people and celebrate the legacy of our brothers and sisters in the intimate and spiritual setting of our local churches,” said Father Emeka Okwuosa, S.D.V., coordinator of the African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate . “I hope everyone will join and honor our community, our ancestors, and everything they have done to benefit society.”

The following is the schedule for the Black History Month Masses:

Bergen County

Sunday, February 6, at 3 p.m.

St. Anastasia Church in Teaneck

with Bishop Michael A. Saporito

Essex County

Sunday, February 13, at 12 p.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Bloomfield

with Bishop Manuel A. Cruz, D.D.

Hudson County

Sunday, February 20, at 1 p.m.

St. Aedan’s: The St. Peter’s University Church in Jersey City

with Bishop Gregory J. Studerus

Union County

Sunday, February 27, at 12 p.m.

Church of St. Joseph the Carpenter in Roselle

with Bishop Elias R. Lorenzo, O.S.B.

Parishioners are encouraged to join listening Synod sessions following Mass, during which they can share their thoughts and suggestions about how to improve the Catholic Church. These sessions are part of “Synod 2021-2023: For a Synodal Church,” a process initiated by Pope Francis in October 2021 that urges Catholics around the world to meet and discuss how the Church can better connect with 21st century congregations. The outcomes of all local listening sessions worldwide will ultimately be consolidated into reports for discussion among the world’s bishops and the Vatican to help guide Pope Francis on decisions about how the Church should proceed in the future.

“Our brothers and sisters in the Black community really love this Church,” said Father Emeka. “They really care about this Church. But, unfortunately, some believe they have not felt the same kind of love from the Church. So, my prayer is that during these listening sessions they’ll be able to express how they feel about the Church, and I pray that their opinions will help the Church listen to its children who feel overlooked.”

There are an estimated 34,000 Black Catholics within the Archdiocese of Newark as of 2016, according to statistics from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ V Encuentro initiative. The Archdiocese’s African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate serves parishioners by sharing and strengthening the Catholic faith, working to eradicate racism and oppression, encouraging Black youth to embrace their cultural identity, and promoting leadership in the Black community, among other activities. To learn more about the African American, African, and Caribbean Apostolate , visit www.rcan.org

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

Love of neighbor is concrete and squanders none of the resources needed to bring about historical change that can benefit the poor and disadvantaged. At times, however, leftist ideologies or social doctrines linked to individualistic ways of acting and ineffective procedures affect only a few, while the majority of those left behind remain dependent on the goodwill of others. This demonstrates the need for a greater spirit of fraternity, but also a more efficient worldwide organization to help resolve the problems plaguing the abandoned who are suffering and dying in poor countries. It also shows that there is no one solution, no single acceptable methodology, no economic recipe that can be applied indiscriminately to all. Even the most rigorous scientific studies can propose different courses of action.

Everything, then, depends on our ability to see the need for a change of heart, attitudes and lifestyles. Otherwise, political propaganda, the media and the shapers of public opinion will continue to promote an individualistic and uncritical culture subservient to unregulated economic interests and societal institutions at the service of those who already enjoy too much power. My criticism of the technocratic paradigm involves more than simply thinking that if we control its excesses everything will be fine. The bigger risk does not come from specific objects, material realities or institutions, but from the way that they are used. It has to do with human weakness, the proclivity to selfishness that is part of what the Christian tradition refers to as “concupiscence”: the human inclination to be concerned only with myself, my group, my own petty interests. Concupiscence is not a flaw limited to our own day. It has been present from the beginning of humanity, and has simply changed and taken on different forms down the ages, using whatever means each moment of history can provide. Concupiscence, however, can be overcome with the help of God.

Selected from Fratelli Tutti (On Fraternity and Social Friendship)

My Prayer for You

As Pope Francis teaches, “It is an act of charity to assist someone suffering, but it is also an act of charity, even if we do not know that person, to work to change the social conditions that caused his or her suffering.” Let’s pray for the grace to help those who suffer even as we work tirelessly to eliminate the underlying causes of all human suffering.