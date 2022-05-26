Cardinal Tobin's latest newsletter: We are challenged to be spirit-filled evangelizers

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación.) (Click here to go to Spanish text below.)

May 27, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 19

As he blessed them he parted from them and was taken up to heaven. They did him homage and then returned to Jerusalem with great joy, and they were continually in the temple praising God (Lk 24:52–53)

Dear Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

The bishops of New Jersey have transferred the observance of the Ascension of the Lord from the Thursday of the Sixth Week of Easter to the following Sunday. This year the Catholics of the Garden State will celebrate on Sunday, May 29. The primary reason we transfer this major feast is to allow as many people as possible to observe this sacred festival in the liturgical calendar and to participate actively in this solemn celebration of the Ascension of the Lord.

As Pope Francis has said, “The Ascension of Jesus into heaven acquaints us with this deeply consoling reality on our journey: in Christ, true God and true man, our humanity was taken to God. Christ opened the path to us. If we entrust our life to him, if we let ourselves be guided by him, we are certain to be in safe hands, in the hands of our Savior.” Especially as we walk together, listening to one another, praying together, and preparing for the Synod of Bishops in 2023, we welcome the gift of the Holy Spirit that Jesus’ return to the Father makes possible.

Pope Francis’ apostolic exhortation, Evangelii Gaudium (“The Joy of the Gospel”), is filled with references to the Holy Spirit.

In his first chapter, the pope writes: “Life in the Spirit, which has its source in the heart of the risen Christ,” is the opposite of the anxious, guilt-ridden, superficial way of life that far too many of us experience. “That is no way to live a dignified and fulfilled life,” the Holy Father tells us. “It is not God’s will for us” (#2). The alternative is the meaningful, joy-filled way of life that Christ taught us by his words and his example.

In his final chapter, Pope Francis exclaims: “How I long for the right words to stir up enthusiasm for a new chapter of evangelization full of fervor, joy, generosity, courage, boundless love and attraction! Yet I realize that no words of encouragement will be enough unless the fire of the Holy Spirit burns in our hearts” (#261).

The pope challenges all of us—no matter who we are—to be “Spirit-filled evangelizers,” disciples of Jesus Christ whose hearts are on fire, who have a keen sense of mission, and who never hesitate to proclaim the Good News (#259).

In the sacraments of baptism and confirmation, we received the gifts of the Holy Spirit. We are members of the community of faith, the Church, and have accepted the responsibility that Christ entrusted to all his disciples: “Go, therefore, and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you” (Mt 28:19-20). This great commission belongs to each one of us individually and to the whole Church. We fulfill this responsibility, each in our own way, according to the gifts and talents given to us as stewards of our baptismal calling.

While it’s true that we Catholics have always “stood out” from other Christians in our worship, our devotions (especially to Mary and the saints) and our observances (Lenten abstinence and meatless Fridays, for example), we have never been “in your face” when it comes to sharing our faith. And now, we are challenged “to regard ourselves as sealed, even branded, by this mission of bringing light, blessing, enlivening, raising up, healing and freeing” (#273).

Pope Francis knows that he is calling us to move beyond “our comfort zones” and to define ourselves not as Catholics who simply do what is expected of us, but who acknowledge and accept a very different role for ourselves as missionary disciples of Jesus Christ.

During the past several years, all of us have been preoccupied with the major challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and its related health crises, economic hardships, and social unrest. Now we are dealing with the madness of war in Ukraine, Ethiopia, Syria, and other regions of the world. Hunger, homelessness, crime, and inflation challenge all of us one way or another, and rather than be overwhelmed by all this, we are too often tempted to focus only on our own needs and to react with self-centered indifference to the problems of others.

The Holy Spirit has been sent by the Father at Jesus’ request to give us the gifts we need to face these challenges head-on by sharing our faith with others in our words and in our actions. The Spirit gives us courage when we are hesitant or fearful. We become Spirit-filled evangelizers not by our own efforts but by the grace of God whose Holy Spirit fills our hearts with the fire of Love. We cast off fear, guilt, and anxiety by reaching out to others and sharing with them all the gifts we have received (spiritual and material) from God’s mercy and goodness.

As we observe the Ascension of the Lord, and approach the Solemnity of Pentecost, let’s look to the example of the Virgin Mary. As Pope Francis reminds us, “With the Holy Spirit, Mary is always present in the midst of the people. She joined the disciples in praying for the coming of the Holy Spirit (Acts 1:14), and thus made possible the missionary outburst which took place at Pentecost” (#284).

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if our weary, war-torn world experienced a renewed “missionary outburst” in this troubled time! All things are possible if we open our hearts to the gift of the Holy Spirit. May our observance of the Lord’s ascension inspire us to move beyond our comfort zones—whatever they may be—to share with all our sisters and brothers everywhere the joy that fills our hearts with the peace of Christ, our Redeemer.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

NJ bishops' statement on Governor Murphy’s proposal that NJ health insurers provide coverage for abortion services

May 12, 2022

The Catholic Bishops of New Jersey join to express our disappointment and outrage over Governor Murphy’s announcement regarding proposed legislation to expand access to abortion in New Jersey, an act that by its very nature terminates human life. If enacted, this legislation would mandate health insurance coverage for abortions, codify regulations that permit non-physicians to perform abortions; and create a public fund that dedicates taxpayer money to pay for abortions.

Ironically, New Jersey already has some of the most permissive abortion laws in the United States and continues to provide abortion providers tens of millions of dollars in public funds to perform these services. New Jersey continues to rank among the top three states in annual abortion procedures nationwide. For these reasons it is incomprehensible to force health insurance providers in New Jersey to cover 100 percent of the cost to expand access to these abhorrent services.

This proposed legislation is a direct attack on the dignity and sanctity of life and is further evidence that we have failed as a society when a mother feels her only option is to end the life of her child.

For our part, the Catholic Church is committed to opposing this legislation, but more importantly we stand ready to broaden and increase awareness about the abundant resources and programs we offer from pregnancy and foster care centers to clothing, food, housing services, adoption agencies, family resource centers, and national programs such as Walking with Moms in Need. We promise to assist and stand by every mother and family facing a difficult and unplanned pregnancy.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop, Archdiocese of Newark

Most Reverend Kevin J. Sweeney, Bishop, Diocese of Paterson

Most Reverend David M. O’Connell, C.M., Bishop, Diocese of Trenton

Most Reverend James F. Checchio, Bishop, Diocese of Metuchen

Most Reverend Dennis J. Sullivan, Bishop, Diocese of Camden

Most Reverend Kurt Burnette, Bishop, Eparchy of Passaic

Most Reverend Yousif Habash, Bishop of Our Lady of Deliverance of Syriac Catholic Diocese

Visit The New Jersey Catholic Conference website at www.njcatholic.org to learn more.

Statement from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., regarding recent mass shootings

May 25, 2022

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., has issued the following statement in response to the recent mass shootings: The disciples of Jesus that form the Archdiocese of Newark join our hearts and prayers for the anguished families of Uvalde, Buffalo and many other communities across this country, including Newark, the city in which I live and love. The slaughter of children and teachers yesterday in Texas, and the surge of violence in communities nationwide, cannot be easily explained but must not be dismissed as a perverse “new normal.” Cynically short-sighted solutions that facilely propose turning schools, grocery stores and shopping malls into armed camps must be rejected. This nation cannot flourish by permitting the unregulated sale of weapons designed to kill. There is no convincing argument to justify the sale or possession of automatic rifles, oversize magazines, folding stocks, and other weapons that are used in an ever-growing number of massacres. New laws alone will not change hearts. We need civil conversations around all the forms of violence that are tolerated, even celebrated in our culture. The role of social media, especially its indiscriminate use by young people, needs to be questioned. We adults must examine how our speech and slogans and our resignation and apathy contribute to violent death and the disintegration of our communities. There is much to do, but for now, let us recognize our connection with the grieving families and plead with God to heal their broken hearts.

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope

In Italy and in other countries today, we are celebrating the Ascension of the Lord. The Gospel passage (Mk 16:15-20) — the conclusion of the Gospel of Mark — presents us with the Risen One’s final encounter with the disciples before he ascends to the right hand of the Father. Usually, as we know, farewell scenes are sad. They cause a feeling of loss, of abandonment in those who remain; instead, none of this happens to the disciples. Despite their separation from the Lord, they do not appear grief-stricken, but rather, they are joyful and ready to go out into the world as missionaries.

Why are the disciples not sad? Why should we too rejoice at seeing Jesus ascending into heaven? The Ascension completes Jesus’ mission among us. Indeed, if it is for us that Jesus descended from heaven, it is also for us that he ascends there. After having descended into our humanity and redeemed it — God, the Son of God, descends and becomes man, takes our humanity and redeems it — he now ascends into heaven, taking our flesh with him. He is the first man who enters heaven, because Jesus is man, true man; he is God, true God; our flesh is in heaven and this gives us joy. Now a human body sits at the right hand of the Father for the first time, the body of Jesus, and in this mystery we each contemplate our own future destination. This is not at all an abandonment; Jesus remains forever with the disciples — with us. He remains in prayer, because as man, he prays to the Father, and as God, man and God, he shows Him his wounds, the wounds by which he has redeemed us. Jesus’ prayer is there, with our flesh: he is one of us, God-man, and he prays for us.

And this should give us confidence, or rather joy, great joy! And the second reason for joy is Jesus’ promise. He told us: “I will send you the Holy Spirit”. And there, with the Holy Spirit, that commandment is made that he gives in his farewell: “Go into all the world and preach the gospel”. And it will be the power of the Holy Spirit that will lead us there into the world, to bring the Gospel. It is the Holy Spirit of that day, whom Jesus promised, and then nine days later he will come in the Feast of Pentecost. It is precisely the Holy Spirit who made it possible for us to be this way today. A great joy! Jesus went to heaven: the first man before the Father.

He left with his wounds, which were the price of our salvation, and he prays for us. And then he sends us the Holy spirit; he promises us the Holy Spirit, to go to evangelize. This is the reason for today’s joy; this is the reason for the joy on this day of the Ascension.

(Regina Coeli address, May 16, 2021)

My Prayer for You

Let us pray together in these words of Pope Francis:

Brothers and sisters, on this Feast of the Ascension, as we contemplate Heaven, where Christ has ascended and sits at the right hand of the Father, let us ask Mary, Queen of Heaven, to help us be courageous witnesses of the Risen One in the world, in the concrete situations of life.

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

Mayo 27, 2022

Vol. 3. No. 18

Y mientras los bendecía, se apartó de ellos y fue llevado al cielo. Ellos, después de adorarlo, volvieron a Jerusalén muy contentos. Y estaban siempre en el templo alabando a Dios (Lc 24, 52–53)

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Los obispos de New Jersey han trasladado la observancia de la Ascensión del Señor del jueves de la Sexta Semana de Pascua al domingo siguiente. Este año los católicos del Estado Jardín la celebrarán el domingo 29 de mayo. La razón principal por la que transferimos esta gran festividad es para permitir que tantas personas como sea posible observen esta fiesta sagrada en el calendario litúrgico y participen activamente en esta solemne celebración de la Ascensión del Señor.

Como ha dicho el Papa Francisco, “La Ascensión de Jesús al cielo nos familiariza con esta realidad profundamente consoladora en nuestro camino: en Cristo, verdadero Dios y verdadero hombre, nuestra humanidad fue llevada a Dios. Cristo nos abrió el camino. Si confiamos nuestra vida a Él, si nos dejamos guiar por Él, estamos seguros de estar en buenas manos, en las manos de nuestro Salvador”. Especialmente mientras caminamos juntos, escuchándonos unos a otros, orando juntos y preparándonos para el Sínodo de los Obispos en el 2023, acogemos el don del Espíritu Santo que el regreso de Jesús al Padre hace posible.

La exhortación apostólica del Papa Francisco, Evangelii Gaudium (“La Alegría del Evangelio”), está llena de referencias al Espíritu Santo.

En su primer capítulo, el Papa escribe: “La vida en el Espíritu, que tiene su fuente en el corazón de Cristo resucitado”, es lo opuesto al modo de vida ansiosa, llena de culpa y superficial que demasiados de nosotros experimentamos. “Esa no es la manera de vivir una vida digna y plena”, nos dice el Santo Padre. “Esa no es la voluntad de Dios para nosotros” (#2). La alternativa es el estilo de vida con significado y lleno de alegría que Cristo nos enseñó con sus palabras y su ejemplo.

En su capítulo final, el Papa Francisco exclama: “¡Cuánto anhelo las palabras correctas para despertar el entusiasmo por un nuevo capítulo de evangelización lleno de fervor, alegría, generosidad, coraje, amor ilimitado y atracción! Sin embargo, me doy cuenta de que ninguna palabra de aliento será suficiente a menos que el fuego del Espíritu Santo arda en nuestros corazones" (#261).

El Papa nos desafía a todos—sin importar quiénes somos—a ser “evangelizadores con Espíritu”, discípulos de Jesucristo cuyos corazones están en llamas, que tienen un agudo sentido de la misión y que nunca dudan en proclamar la Buena Nueva (# 259).

En los sacramentos del bautismo y la confirmación, recibimos los dones del Espíritu Santo. Somos miembros de la comunidad de fe, de la Iglesia, y hemos aceptado la responsabilidad que Cristo confió a todos sus discípulos: “Vayan, pues, a las gentes de todas las naciones, y háganlas mis discípulos; bautícenlas en el nombre del Padre, del Hijo y del Espíritu Santo, y enséñenles a obedecer todo lo que les he mandado a ustedes” (Mt 28, 19-20). Esta gran comisión nos pertenece a cada uno de nosotros individualmente y a toda la Iglesia. Cumplimos con esta responsabilidad, cada uno a su manera, de acuerdo con los dones y talentos que se nos han dado como administradores de nuestro llamado bautismal.

Si bien es cierto que los católicos siempre nos hemos “destacado” de otros cristianos en nuestra adoración, nuestras devociones (especialmente a María y los santos) y nuestras observancias (abstinencia de Cuaresma y viernes sin carne, por ejemplo), nunca hemos sido "agresivos" cuando se trata de compartir nuestra fe. Y ahora, se nos desafía “a considerarnos sellados, incluso marcados, por esta misión de iluminar, bendecir, animar, levantar, sanar y liberar" (#273).

El Papa Francisco sabe que nos está llamando a ir más allá de “nuestras zonas de confort” y a definirnos no como católicos que simplemente hacen lo que se espera de nosotros, sino que reconocemos y aceptamos un papel muy diferente para nosotros mismos como discípulos misioneros de Jesucristo.

Durante los últimos años, todos hemos estado preocupados por los principales desafíos planteados por la pandemia del COVID-19 y sus crisis de salud relacionadas, las dificultades económicas y el malestar social. Ahora estamos lidiando con la locura de la guerra en Ucrania, Etiopía, Siria y otras regiones del mundo. El hambre, la falta de vivienda, el crimen y la inflación nos desafían a todos de una manera u otra, y en lugar de sentirnos abrumados por todo esto, con demasiada frecuencia estamos tentados a centrarnos solo en nuestras propias necesidades y a reaccionar con indiferencia egocéntrica a los problemas de los demás.

El Espíritu Santo ha sido enviado por el Padre a petición de Jesús para darnos los dones que necesitamos para enfrentar estos desafíos de frente compartiendo nuestra fe con los demás en nuestras palabras y en nuestras acciones. El Espíritu nos da valor cuando dudamos o tememos. Nos convertimos en evangelizadores llenos del Espíritu no por nuestros propios esfuerzos, sino por la gracia de Dios, cuyo Espíritu Santo llena nuestros corazones con el fuego del Amor. Desechamos el miedo, la culpa y la ansiedad al acercarnos a los demás y compartir con ellos todos los dones que hemos recibido (espirituales y materiales) de la misericordia y la bondad de Dios.

Al observar la Ascensión del Señor y acercarnos a la solemnidad de Pentecostés, miremos al ejemplo de la Virgen María. Como nos recuerda el Papa Francisco, “Con el Espíritu Santo, María está siempre presente en medio del pueblo. Ella reunía a los discípulos para invocar la llegada del Espíritu Santo (Hch 1,14), y así hizo posible la explosión misionera que se produjo en Pentecostés”. (#284).

¿No sería maravilloso si nuestro mundo cansado y devastado por la guerra experimentara una renovada “explosión misionera” en este tiempo turbulento? Todo es posible si abrimos nuestros corazones al don del Espíritu Santo. Que nuestra observancia de la ascensión del Señor nos inspire a ir más allá de nuestras zonas de confort—cualesquiera que sean—para compartir con todas nuestras hermanas y hermanos en todas partes, el gozo que llena nuestros corazones con la paz de Cristo, nuestro Redentor.

Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor,

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Arzobispo de Newark

Declaración conjunta de los obispos católicos de Nueva Jersey sobre la propuesta del Gobernador Murphy que toda aseguradora de salud en Nueva Jersey proporcione cobertura para servicios de abortos Mayo 12, 2022 Los Obispos católicos de Nueva Jersey nos unimos para expresar nuestra decepción e indignación sobre el anuncio del Gobernador Murphy sobre una propuesta de ley que impondrá a todas las aseguradoras de salud en Nueva Jersey, pagar por servicios de abortos, un acto que por su propia naturaleza, le pone fin a la vida humana. Si se promulga, esta propuesta de ley podría asignar esto como mandato, exigiendo cobertura de seguro de salud para abortos, codificar los reglamentos que permitan a personal no médico a realizar abortos, y crear un fondo público que aparte dinero de los contribuyentes para pagar por abortos.

Irónicamente, Nueva Jersey ya tiene algunas de las leyes sobre el aborto más tolerantes en los Estados Unidos y continúa suministrando a proveedores de abortos decenas de millones de dólares en fondos públicos para realizar estos procedimientos. Nueva Jersey sigue clasificándose entre los 3 mayores departamentos de más procedimientos de abortos al año a nivel nacional. Por estas razones es incomprensible forzar a los proveedores de seguro de salud en Nueva Jersey a cubrir el 100% de su costo para expandir el acceso a estos procedimientos abominables.

El anuncio de esta propuesta de ley es un ataque directo a la dignidad y la santidad de vida y es una prueba más de que hemos fallado como sociedad, cuando una madre siente que su única opción es terminar con la vida de su hijo.

Por nuestra parte, la Iglesia católica se compromete en oponerse a esta propuesta de ley, y aun más importante, estamos listos para ampliar y aumentar la conciencia sobre los abundantes recursos y programas que ofrecemos, que van desde Centros de acogida para embarazadas, ropa, alimentos, vivienda, agencias de adopción, centros de recursos familiares y programas nacionales tales como Camina con madres necesitadas . Prometemos auxiliar y estar al pie de toda madre y de toda familia que enfrente un embarazo difícil y no planeado. Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Arzobispo, Arquidiócesis de Newark Monseñor Kevin J. Sweeney, Obispo, Diócesis de Paterson Monseñor David M. O’Connell, C.M., Obispo, Diócesis de Trenton Monseñor James F. Checchio, Obispo, Diócesis de Metuchen Monseñor Dennis J. Sullivan, Obispo, Diócesis de Camden Monseñor Kurt Burnette, Obispo, Eparquía de Passaic Monseñor Yousif Habash, Obispo, Diócesis católica siriana de Nuestra señora de la liberación Visite el sitio web de la Conferencia Católica de Nueva Jersey para obtener más información.

Declaración del Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., sobre los recientes tiroteos masivos

Mayo 25, 2022

El Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., ha emitido la siguiente declaración en respuesta a los recientes tiroteos masivos:

Los discípulos de Jesús que formamos la Arquidiócesis de Newark unimos nuestros corazones y elevamos nuestras oraciones por las familias angustiadas de Uvalde, de Buffalo y de muchas otras comunidades de este país, incluida Newark, la ciudad en la que vivo y a la que amo. La masacre de niños y maestros ayer en Texas y el aumento de la violencia en las comunidades de todo el país no se pueden explicar fácilmente, pero no se deben dejar como una perversa “nueva normalidad”.

Deben rechazarse las soluciones cínicamente miopes que proponen fácilmente convertir escuelas, supermercados y centros comerciales en campamentos armados. Esta nación no puede prosperar permitiendo la venta no regulada de armas diseñadas para matar. No existe ningún argumento convincente para justificar la venta o posesión de rifles automáticos, cargadores de gran tamaño, culatas plegables y otras armas que se utilizan en un número cada vez mayor de masacres.

Las nuevas leyes por sí solas no cambiarán los corazones. Necesitamos conversaciones civilizadas sobre todas las formas de violencia que se toleran, e incluso se celebran en nuestra cultura. El papel de las redes sociales, especialmente su uso indiscriminado por parte de los jóvenes, debe cuestionarse. Los adultos debemos examinar cómo nuestra forma de hablar y las consignas, al igual que nuestra resignación y apatía contribuyen a la muerte violenta y a la desintegración de nuestras comunidades.

Hay mucho por hacer, pero por ahora unámonos a las familias en estos momentos de profundo dolor y roguemos a Dios que sane sus corazones destrozados.

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco

En Italia y otros países, se celebra hoy la solemnidad de la Ascensión del Señor. El pasaje evangélico (Mc 16,15-20) —la conclusión del Evangelio de Marcos— nos presenta el último encuentro del Resucitado con los discípulos antes de ascender a la derecha del Padre. Normalmente, como sabemos, las escenas de despedidas son tristes. Causan un sentimiento de pérdida, de abandono en aquellos que se quedan; sin embargo, esto no les sucede a los discípulos. A pesar de la separación del Señor, no se muestran desconsolados, sino más bien, están alegres y preparados para salir al mundo como misioneros.

¿Por qué los discípulos no están tristes? ¿Por qué nosotros también debemos alegrarnos al ver a Jesús ascendiendo al cielo? La ascensión completa la misión de Jesús entre nosotros. De hecho, si es por nosotros que Jesús bajó del cielo, también es por nosotros que asciende. Después de haber descendido hacia nuestra humanidad y haberla redimido —Dios, el Hijo de Dios, desciende y se hace hombre, toma nuestra humanidad y la redime— ahora asciende al cielo llevando consigo nuestra carne. Es el primer hombre que entra en el cielo, porque Jesús es hombre, hombre verdadero, es Dios, Dios verdadero; nuestra carne está en el cielo y esto nos da alegría. Ahora un cuerpo humano se sienta a la derecha del Padre por primera vez, el cuerpo de Jesús, y en este misterio cada uno de nosotros contempla su propio destino futuro. No se trata de un abandono, Jesús permanece para siempre con los discípulos—con nosotros. Permanece en oración, porque Él, como hombre, reza al Padre, y como Dios, hombre y Dios, le muestra sus heridas, las llagas por las que nos ha redimido. La oración de Jesús está ahí, con nuestra carne: es uno de nosotros, Dios hombre, y reza por nosotros.

Y esto nos debe dar confianza, o mejor alegría, ¡una gran alegría! Y el segundo motivo de alegría es la promesa de Jesús. Él nos ha dicho: “Les enviaré el Espíritu Santo”. Y ahí, con el Espíritu Santo, se hace ese mandamiento que Él da en su despedida: “Vayan por el mundo, anunciando el Evangelio”. Y será la fuerza del Espíritu Santo que nos llevará al mundo, a llevar el Evangelio. Es el Espíritu Santo de ese día, que Jesús prometió, y que nueve días después vendrá en la fiesta de Pentecostés. Es precisamente el Espíritu Santo que ha hecho posible que seamos hoy así. ¡Una gran alegría! Jesús se fue al cielo: el primer hombre ante el Padre.

Se fue con sus llagas, que han sido el precio de nuestra salvación, y reza por nosotros. Y después nos envía el Espíritu Santo; nos promete el Espíritu Santo, para ir a evangelizar. Esta es la razón para la alegría de hoy; esta es la razón para la alegría de este día de la Ascensión.

(Oración Regina Coeli, Mayo 16, 2021)

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Oremos juntos con estas palabras del Papa Francisco:

Hermanos y hermanas, en esta festividad de la Ascensión, mientras contemplamos el Cielo, a donde Cristo ha ascendido y se sienta a la derecha del Padre, pidamos a María, Reina del Cielo, que nos ayude a ser testigos valientes del Resucitado en el mundo, en las situaciones concretas de la vida.

Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.