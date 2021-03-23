Cardinal Tobin's reflections for Holy Week: 'A Way of the Cross'



Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., has composed a series of reflections on the traditional 14 Stations of the Cross. His reflections are inspired by The Way of the Cross by St. Alphonsus Liguori, who founded the Cardinal’s religious community, the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer (Redemptorists).

These meditations were developed a year ago in April 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic was most threatening. Because individuals, families, and communities in northern New Jersey and throughout the world are still suffering from the pandemic’s effects, all are urged to pray these words during their Holy Week meditations.

READ THE REFLECTIONS IN ENGLISH | READ THE REFLECTIONS IN SPANISH