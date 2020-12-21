Cathedral choir's annual Carol Sing is presented virtually

Due to the present pandemic, the Archdiocese of Newark's Cathedral Choir at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark was unable to celebrate its traditional Candlelight Carol Sing, this year. It would have been its 50th anniversary.

Instead, John Miller, Director of Music Ministry in the Archdiocese, compiled video clips, images and music of past Carol Sing events commemorating the annual celebration to create "The Illumination of the Carol Sing: Radiant Beams from Heaven Afar."

The video production, presented as part of the Cathedral Basilica Concert Series, is a treasure trove of music and images and includes interviews introducing some of the featured soloists.

"Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 virus, we're not able to gather in a typical way as we have in the past," said Miller. "This is an in-depth look, the illumination, of the Carol Sing."

"I invite you to relax in your favorite chair at home, enjoy, and please sing along with all the carols," adds Miller. "Let your imagination help to remember all the different times we've had the Carol Sing together, and also inspire us to return next year as we celebrate the 50th Carol Sing."

To learn more, visit www.NewarkBasilica.org and click on Cathedral Music.