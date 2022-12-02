Help Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark feed the hungry

While visiting loved ones during the Advent and Christmas seasons, please participate in the Catholic Cemeteries Annual Christmas Food Drive by providing non-perishable food items for local food pantries.

The food donations, to be distributed by Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark, will help feed families who are less fortunate throughout our Archdiocese.

The non-perishable food may be dropped off during business hours in the offices of our Archdiocesan mausoleums from December 2, 2022 to January 8, 2023, at these mausoleum office locations:

Holy Cross Cemetery, 340 Ridge Road, North Arlington, NJ

St. Gertrude Cemetery, 53 Inman Avenue, Colonia, NJ

Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 225 Ridgedale Avenue, East Hanover, NJ

Maryrest Cemetery, 770 Darlington Avenue, Mahwah, NJ

Holy Name Cemetery, 823 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, NJ

For more information regarding the annual food drive, visit www.rcancem.org/food-drive.

For your convenience, you can also make an online monetary donation in honor of your loved ones at www.rcancem.org/donate. The funds will benefit Mercy House, a welcoming space with emotional support and healing in a comfortable, faith-filled environment for individuals and families.

Online donations will also benefit Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Newark and The Missionary Sisters of Charity. Catholic Charities runs two of the largest homeless shelter systems in New Jersey and provide food, shelter, and other services for men, women, and children.

The Missionary Sisters of Charity, founded by Saint Teresa of Calcutta, provides food and shelter primarily for women in the community. The center helps with daily meals, clothing, and career and emotional counseling.

To learn more about Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark, visit www.rcancem.org.