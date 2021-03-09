Catholic Cemeteries holding open house events throughout the spring

The past year's challenges have enlightened many to realize there has never been a better time to protect their loved ones' legacy. The loss of a loved one is a significant life event that is often a time of sorrow, uncertainty, and worry.

As part of their 2021: Year of St. Joseph, Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is scheduling several open house events throughout Essex, Union, Bergen, Hudson, and Middlesex counties to help Catholics gain knowledge and confidence before that difficult time arises.

"A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty," said Andrew P. Schafer, executive director of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "The worries of last-minute burial arrangements should not become part of a family's grieving process, especially when experiencing profound sorrow. It's why we reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of pre-planning."

Schafer explains that often, grieving families attest to the appreciable difference of pre-set arrangements in easing their time of loss. "It allows family members to honor and celebrate the life of their departed loved one knowing their wishes are being carried out as pre-arranged," he said. "Deciding the details of cemetery arrangements in advance for yourself or a loved one may seem difficult but putting a plan in place is a responsible and loving gesture that offers invaluable peace of mind."

New construction at Gate Of Heaven

Come to the next Open House weekend Saturday, March 13, and Sunday, March 14, from 9 am-4:30 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery and Mausoleum in East Hanover, NJ. We are featuring the New Chapel Mausoleum Expansion II with the lowest pre-construction prices. Price increase scheduled for March 15.

Go to our website to watch the video: www.GateofHeavenCemetery.org, or stop by. Caring Memorial and professional planning advisers will meet with you in a clean, safe, socially-distanced environment to share information about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning.

Are you keeping the cremains of your loved one at home? Consider bringing them home (to the Lord)

If you have been keeping the cremated burial remains of your loved ones at home for at least three months or longer, our open house events could be the perfect opportunity to give your loved ones the resting place they deserve. The Catholic Church's Catechism teaches that every spiritual soul "is immortal: It does not perish when it separates from the body at death, and it will be reunited with the body at the final Resurrection" (CCC 366).

As a result, we Catholics believe the cremated remains of loved ones should be given a sacred and dignified resting space. Having cremains interred in a chapel mausoleum or cemetery also offers families a designated place and time to grieve, heal, pray, and honor the memories of their loved one surrounded by magnificent liturgical art inspired by the Holy Family, the Apostles, heavenly saints, and angels.

By contrast, when the cremated remains are left in a home, they can fade into the background of everyday life and be left forgotten.

Meet with our caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors to learn how easy it is to have your loved one's cremated remains interred in one of our mausoleums or cemeteries.

Plan ahead by attending the open house of your choice below. There is no obligation or appointment necessary. Stop in at one of the locations below or go to www.rcancem.org/open-house-weekend-gate-of-heaven for more details.

Review the entire Open House schedule at our locations and mark your calendar:

March 13-14: Gate of Heaven Cemetery & Mausoleum, 225 Ridgedale Ave., East Hanover, N.J. 07936, (888) 459-0746. Price increase scheduled for March 15.

March 27-28: Maryrest Cemetery & Mausoleum, 770 Darlington Ave., Mahwah, NJ 07430, (888) 489-9095. Price increase scheduled for March 29.

March 27-28: Christ The King Cemetery, 980 Huron Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417,

(888) 802-2933. Price increase scheduled for March 29.

April 10-11: Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, NJ 07031, (888) 467-8903. Price increase scheduled for April 12.

April 24-25: Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City, N.J. 07306, (888) 621-0337. Price increase scheduled for April 26.

May 15-16: St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ 07067,

(888) 444-2791. Price increase scheduled for May 17.

About Catholic Cemeteries

Catholic Cemeteries, a ministry of the Archdiocese of Newark serving Catholic families for more than 160 years, addresses the needs of individuals and families before, at the time of, and after death. The works of this ministry includes caring assistance with cemetery preplanning, compassionate support at the time of death, facilitating a loved one's interment in a holy place, support throughout bereavement, and perpetual cemetery care.

The Archdiocese of Newark has operated 11 Catholic cemeteries vital to the Catholic community for more than 160 years. Over 1 million faithful are interred in its cemeteries, and daily care is provided for each holy place and the entirety of each cemetery, perpetually. Catholic Cemeteries recognizes the deep religious significance of the Corporal and Spiritual Works of Mercy involved in the burial of and prayers for a loved one and the sanctity of the Order of Christian Funerals.

Catholic Cemeteries offers several videos online at www.rcancem.org/ocf to highlight the significance of the Church's funeral rituals during a time of loss. Additionally, a free planning booklet titled "Continuing the Journey, Preparing a Catholic Funeral" offers information on coping with the death of a loved one, ministry resources at a time of loss, Scripture Readings for Funerals, practical preparations, information on pre-planning, and more. To learn more, visit www.CatholicJourney.org.

