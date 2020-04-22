Chaplains on the spiritual front lines of the pandemic

By Melissa McNally

Editor, The Catholic Advocate

Doctors and nurses in local hospitals are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19. Hospital chaplains, who provide pastoral care to both patients and staff, are also an invaluable resource in the battle.

“The situation at the hospital presently is very challenging because both doctors and nurses are in dire need of God’s strength to pull through this crisis,” said Father Peter Iwuala, chaplain at Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville. “It is not easy. The situation is characterized by fear, anxiety and weakness, but God is sustaining everyone.”

Like the health care workers and staff, chaplains who visit patients wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including body suits, masks and gloves.

Father Thomas M. Cembor, director of pastoral care at Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, in the protective gear he wears to visit patients and hospital staff. (Submitted photo.)

“When I am requested by a family, I gown up like the pros, enter the secured doors and anoint those too weak to recover with the sacred oils and the words of God’s forgiveness,” said Father Thomas M. Cembor, director of pastoral care at Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair.

Before COVID-19, Father Cembor described that the doors to patients’ rooms were open to visitors. That has since changed. “In these days of coronavirus, my energies are spent offering a word of cheer and comfort to overworked and overwhelmed medical staff,” he explained. “I accompany family members, one at a time, to say a final goodbye to a loved one, and offer prayers over the phone to those who now grieve in a different way.”

Father Malachy E. Odoh, chaplain at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, has also witnessed the dramatically different hospital environment. “(Hospital staff) will not allow you to come close, and the rooms are very exclusive,” he said. Father Odoh celebrates Mass three times a week in the hospital chapel, which is broadcasted in the patients’ rooms.

Along with a Baptist minister and a rabbi, Father Odoh provides spiritual care and emotional support to the hospital staff and patients. On the weekends, he works remotely from his residence at Our Lady of Christians Parish in East Orange. “Even when I’m at home, they still call,” he said.

Although the current crisis is unnerving, Father Odoh explained that providing prayer and hope are effective. “It is important to remember that God is always in charge,” he said.

Father Cembor agreed that although there are challenges, his ministry is still rewarding. “It is a profound and humbling experience to be present among and serve so many professional staff and faith-filled people,” he noted.

“My message to the faithful of the archdiocese is that there is no burden in life that God cannot help us overcome,” Father Iwuala added. “Let us not give up in the face of this challenge. Be patient. God will bring a lasting solution to this devastation. Together, we will get through this crisis.”

