12/15/2018

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

May all glory and honor belong to our God!



The next OLMV prayer meeting will be held from 7:30 PM to 10:00+ PM this Saturday (12/15/18) in the basement of OLMV.



Let us come and worship the Lord, the true light, the King of Kings, and the Lord of Lords. Let us sing praises to His holy name and rejoice in His presence. We are blessed indeed for He has come to dwell amongst us, and we have seen his sign............



我們在東方見到了衪的星，特來朝拜衪。 [瑪 2:2b]



Looking forward to joyfully praising and worshipping our Lord with you.



In Jesus' Love,

Paul