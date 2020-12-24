A Christmas Eve tradition continues at Saint John’s Soup Kitchen despite pandemic

NEWARK, NJ - About 400 needy residents turned up at Saint John’s Soup Kitchen in Newark for an annual Christmas Eve tradition that served up hot meals along with stockings and gift bags.

A dozen volunteers were on hand to make the Christmas Eve event special for those in need, many of whom are facing even deeper hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event typically features bands, heated tents and a couple hundred volunteers. But this year, the event had to be scaled back because of the pandemic, said Soup Kitchen Director Peter Dobbs.

“Due to the pandemic everything was cancelled,” said Dobbs said, who was accompanied by his wife and son. “That’s why we’re putting in the best we can this weekend with about 10 people.”

Still, the mood was cheery and many of the recipients expressed gratitude to the volunteers for making their Christmas Eve special.

“It’s a wonderful event for the citizens of the community here because they all struggle like everybody else right now, but they also struggle with homelessness,” Dobbs said. “So with this event we can give them a lot of nice things: new products, and great meal. It’s a staple of the community every Christmas Eve.”

Volunteer David Jurman with the non-profit Jersey Cares said it feels good to play a small role in helping out those who are less fortunate.

“It’s a very, very special thing because it’s a way for one to give of themselves to others who are really in need, and particularly this time of year because of COVID-19, the need is so extreme,” Jurman said. “The work that Saint John’s does here is so, so special.”

Volunteers arrived early and spent the morning over a hot stove in the morning cooking soup and preparing hot meals. Gift bags donated by Holiday Express containing a poncho, hat, blanket, hygiene products, and more were waiting for recipients when they arrived.



“To me and the rest of the crew around here it’s one of the most eventful days of the year because a lot of generosity comes through the doors at this time of year and we can give a lot of needy people tools to be more comfortable,” Dobbs said. “Great meals. Snacks to take home, to take to their shelters. All kinds of things. So it’s a very important day.”

Dobbs, said since the pandemic started in March, the soup kitchen has seen more need. The soup kitchen, located at Saint John's Church on Mulberry Street, is operated by the Archdiocese of Newark.

“We’ve seen a higher volume of people. We changed the process up a lot. We don’t serve breakfast and lunch. We do a brunch and serve everything in a bag or a tray. The volume of people coming through has been growing slightly. We average close to 300 hot meals and cold meals every day.”

Dobbs, who has been attending the Christmas Eve event on and off for the last eight years, said helping the less fortunate is what Christmas is all about.

“I’ve always felt that it’s wonderful to give back and all these folks that are here helping us today they give out stuff,” Dobbs said. “They’re taking on a risk of their own but they all feel the same way to help the community by giving all these nice products to these people. It will be cherished by everybody here.”

And, he said the volunteers are following the example set by Jesus.

“They all want to give back,” Dobbs said. “They have a good faith and a good Christian upbringing so they want to give back to the less fortunate and it’s a blessing that they are able to.”