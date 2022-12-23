A Christmas Message from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

(Haga clic aquí para ir al texto en español a continuación) My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

As we complete the journey of Advent and wait in anticipation for Christmas Day, a question often arises: What is the true meaning of Christmas?

Watching TV or surfing the Net at this time of year, we can be overwhelmed with limitless ads that exhort to find the perfect gift or get a “last-minute deal.”

Television and radio feature lots of music about Christmas without any reference to whose birthday is celebrated.

It’s true that on December 25th, many of us will gather with our family and friends to share food, tell stories, and exchange gifts. Others will do the same on January 6, the Day of The Three Kings.

Of course, there is a more profound meaning of Christmas that often gets lost in our culture.

At Christmas, we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Christmas is a joyous time that invites us to welcome God’s love into our hearts and to share this love with others throughout the New Year.

During Advent, I often reflect on the Gospel of Luke — especially the conversation between the angel Gabriel and Mary, our Blessed Mother. In the Gospel, St. Luke tells us that Gabriel appears to Mary and tells her that she would give birth to the “Son of the Most High” (Lk 1:33) — and that she would name him Jesus.

In response to this, Mary says, “Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word” (Lk 1:38).

This conversation between Gabriel and Mary guides us to the most profound meaning of Christmas. God loves us so much that God gave up everything to become one with us. Through Mary, God makes it possible for us to recognize Him in human flesh and to share in God’s own life.

This Christmas, let us follow Mary’s example. Just as she opened her heart to God, let us open our hearts to her Son, our Lord, Jesus Christ. Let us allow His light, His mercy, and His love to flood our hearts with joy.

I pray that you have a peaceful and faith-filled Christmas season—and may God Bless you and your loved ones. Merry Christmas!

Mensaje de Navidad del cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Mis queridas hermanas y hermanos en Cristo,

Mientras transitamos el camino del Adviento y esperamos con ansias el día de Navidad, a menudo surge una pregunta: ¿Cuál es el verdadero significado de la Navidad?

Viendo la televisión o navegando por Internet en esta época del año, podemos sentirnos abrumados por la abundancia sin límites de anuncios que exhortan a encontrar el regalo perfecto o a conseguir “ofertas de último minuto”.

En la televisión y la radio suena mucha música sobre la Navidad sin ninguna referencia a quien pertenece el cumpleaños que se celebra.

Es cierto que el 25 de diciembre muchos de nosotros nos reuniremos con nuestros familiares y amigos para compartir comida, contar historias e intercambiar regalos. Otros harán lo mismo en torno al 6 de enero, el Día de los Reyes Magos.

Por supuesto, hay un significado más profundo de la Navidad que a menudo se pierde en nuestra cultura.

En Navidad celebramos el nacimiento de nuestro Señor y Salvador, Jesucristo. La Navidad es un tiempo de alegría que nos invita a recibir el amor de Dios en nuestros corazones y a compartir este amor con los demás a través del Nuevo Año.

Durante el Adviento, suelo reflexionar sobre el Evangelio de Lucas — especialmente sobre la conversación entre el ángel Gabriel y María, nuestra Santa Madre. En el Evangelio, San Lucas nos cuenta que Gabriel se apareció a María y le dijo que daría a luz al “Hijo del Altísimo” (Lc 1, 33) — y que le pondría por nombre Jesús.

En respuesta a esto, María dijo: “He aquí la esclava del Señor. Hágase en mí según tu palabra” (Lc 1, 38).

Esta conversación entre Gabriel y María nos guía hacia el significado más profundo de la Navidad: Dios nos ama tanto que renunció a todo para hacerse uno con nosotros. A través de María, Dios hace posible que reconozcamos Su humanidad y compartamos Su propia vida.

En esta Navidad, sigamos el ejemplo de María. Al igual que ella abrió su corazón a Dios, abramos nosotros el nuestro a su Hijo, nuestro Señor Jesucristo. Dejemos que Su luz, Su misericordia y Su amor inunden nuestros corazones de alegría.

Les deseo una Navidad llena de paz y fe — y que Dios les bendiga a ustedes y a sus seres queridos. !Feliz Navidad!