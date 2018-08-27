Ciangio Named Chancellor of Newark Archdiocese

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., Archbishop of Newark, has appointed Sister Donna L. Ciangio, O.P., D. Min. of the Dominican Sisters of Caldwell as Chancellor of the Archdiocese of Newark, effective September 1, 2018.

She succeeds Rev. Msgr. Michael A. Andreano, KCHS, who had served in the role as Chancellor since 2012 and who earlier this year accepted new responsibilities as pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Hoboken.

In commenting on the appointment, Cardinal Tobin stated: “Sr. Donna’s extensive experience in the areas of parish vitality and pastoral direction, congregational and leadership development, faith formation, Small Christian Communities, parish pastoral council development, and consulting with parishes and dioceses will serve the people of the Archdiocese well in the coming years as we begin to formulate and implement a vision of this local Church of Newark into the future.”

Sister Donna has spent the past 11 years as Principal and Founder of Church Leadership Consultation, an organization specializing in mission advancement, training and pastoral planning. In this role, she has worked nationally and internationally with dioceses and parishes to facilitate, among other things, a diocesan synod, parish missions, parish pastoral councils and adult faith formation initiatives. From 1994 until 2007, she served as Director of Pastoral Services for the New York-based National Pastoral Life Center.

From 1982 until 1993, she served as Associate Director-US Operations, and Director-International Operations, respectively, for RENEW International, a parish renewal process begun by the Archdiocese of Newark supporting evangelization efforts in more than a hundred dioceses in the United States, Canada, and around the world.

Sister Donna is involved in many professional organizations and community activities. She serves on the Caldwell University Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of the Center for Ministry Development. She is the Chairperson of the North American Forum for Small Christian Communities (NAFSCC), through which she works with small faith sharing groups around the US and Canada, and is also a consultant for RCL Benziger Publishing Company. She also has served on the Waterfront Planning Task Force for the Archdiocese of Newark.

Her articles have appeared in Today’s Parish, Ligourian, CHURCH Magazine, and in publications from Crossroads, Paulist Press, and St. Anthony Messenger Press. A recent book is “Open Our Hearts: A Small Group Guide for an Active Lent” a faith sharing book (with Rev. Thomas Iwanowski) from Ave Maria Press and the most recent article, The Parish as a School of Discipleship, in Catechetical Leader, May 2014. Her most recent Lent book is entitled Conversations that Matter.

Sister Donna earned a B.A. in Fine Arts and a B.A. in Religious Studies from Caldwell University. She received her M.A. in Fine Arts from New York University and her Doctor of Ministry, with distinction, from Drew University. She also holds Teacher Certification in the states of New Jersey and New York.

She is the recipient of the Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice Papal Award, the Diocesan Award of the Diocese of Malolos, Philippines for outstanding service to the people of that diocese, the Diocesan Award of the Archdiocese of Agana, Guam, and the Msgr. Thomas A. Kleissler award from Renew International.