Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., will lead the people of the Archdiocese of Newark in a Lenten Prayer Service for the survivors of sexual abuse and for the people of our Church on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 7:30 PM in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. Click here on March 28 at 7:30 PM to watch the Lenten Prayer Service live.