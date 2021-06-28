COVID-19 Updated Directives

Updated Directives During the Covid-19 Pandemic For the weekend of July 3-4, 2021

Click here to read the latest directives, including guidance on the lifting of indoor gathering limits as of June 28.

All liturgical ministries may return to full service. Masks are no longer required for all vaccinated ministers. Communion on the tongue is now permitted. Baptismal fonts and holy water receptacles may be filled.

Refer to the directives for details about these and many other other changes.