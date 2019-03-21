Current Risk Alert - Donation Email Scams

Recently we have received notification of email and text scams that will use the name of a pastor to solicit funds in the form of gift cards or cash donations.

Financial losses can exceed hundreds of thousands of dollars and are often uninsured.

As a periodic reminder, there has been an increase in the number of fraudulent emails across the country.

The email usually includes no recipients’ name, and asks for financial help for a worthy cause. The pastor’s name concludes the request.

Several of our pastors have already heard from parishioners who have received emails or text messages, seemingly from the pastor, asking for donations.

Please include in your parish bulletins a notice that our parishes and schools do not raise money in this manner and to exercise the utmost caution when receiving this type of communication.

Law enforcement agencies urge parishioners to question any email or text that doesn’t come from a person in their contacts. If a pastor’s name is used, parishioners should contact the parish to verify the legitimacy of the appeal.

Anyone who feels that they have been the victim of this type of scam is urged to contact their local police department.