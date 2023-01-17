Thank you for joining us for Day of Reflection 2011!

Day of Reflection in the Catholic Advocate

Our Collaboration with God with keynote speaker Dr. Susan Selner-Wright

With a special program for college-aged women:

Girl... You Are Amazing! featuring speakers Haley Timmons and Alexa McCartney

Introducing the first annual SPANISH TRACK with keynote speaker Azeneth Gonzalez

Special guest speaker:

Dr. Angela Lanfranchi will address the attendees with some important information about women’s health, especially breast cancer risks and prevention.