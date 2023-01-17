 Skip to main content

Day of Reflection 2011

Thank you for joining us for Day of Reflection 2011!

Day of Reflection in the Catholic Advocate

Our Collaboration with God with keynote speaker Dr. Susan Selner-Wright

With a special program for college-aged women: 
Girl... You Are Amazing! featuring speakers Haley Timmons and Alexa McCartney

Introducing the first annual SPANISH TRACK with keynote speaker Azeneth Gonzalez

Special guest speaker: 
Dr. Angela Lanfranchi will address the attendees with some important information about women’s health, especially breast cancer risks and prevention.

Contact Us

To contact us by:

Women's Commission
171 Clifton Avenue
Newark, NJ 07104
Phone: 973-497-4326 
Fax: 973-497-0702
Email: catholicwomen@rcan.org
 