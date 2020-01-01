Directives for Holy Week 2021 issued

In 2020, the parishes of the Archdiocese of Newark were shut down during Holy Week due to the pandemic. The liturgies were celebrated virtually for the participation of parishioners through livestream technology. In 2021 parishioners are able to attend the liturgies of Holy Week but in limited numbers and with restrictions. The directives for wearing masks, social distancing, and sanitizing remain in force.

The following document has been prepared to assist parishes in safely celebrating these liturgies:

CLICK HERE TO READ DIRECTIVES