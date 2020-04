A message from Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., this Easter season. “This year—more than any in recent memory—we are reminded that the Lord’s resurrection did not totally eliminate the consequences of sin and death. Instead, our Lord’s rising from the dead has transformed life as we know it—giving it new meaning and a future full of hope. …”

