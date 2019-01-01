 Skip to main content

Efficacy and NFP

A number of webpages show NFP as 76% effective instead of 98%+. Here's why:

Any form of contraception divides the unitive and procreative purposes of divine design. You'll also lose NFP's great efficacy rates.

 

More Articles, Links, and Resources
What is NFP? What are Men Saying
about NFP?		 Relationships and NFP
NFP for Single Women
and Teens		 Contraception Issues
and NFP		 Postpartum & Breastfeeding with NFP
Perimenopause and NFP Infertility, IVF, NFP Unplanned Pregnancy
& NFP
NFP Witness Efficacy and NFP
(Including Apps)		 Humane Vitae
Struggles using NFP The Pill  

 

Gianna Center