Engage in respectful dialogue with those with different perspectives: Cardinal Tobin

My dear sisters and brothers in Christ,

The multi-year synodal process that we are engaged in as members of the Universal Church commits us to a threefold witness of encounter, attentive listening, and discernment of God’s will for us. Encounter happens when we open ourselves to the grace of God and let others (God and our neighbors) enter into our lives. Rather than barricading ourselves behind closed doors, and refusing to allow anyone to witness our vulnerability, we take the risk of seeing others as they are, and allowing them to come to know us as we truly are.

Every time we meditate on God’s Word in the Scriptures, we invite the experience of genuine encounter. Every time we receive Jesus in the Eucharist, we accept Him into our all-too-human hearts, and we accept the responsibility for sharing Him with others. Every time we serve our brothers and sisters in Jesus’ name, we encounter them not as strangers but as fellow travelers on our common journey to a better life, now and in the world to come.

Attentive listening sometimes seems like a lost art. The Word of God is too often set aside in favor of whatever voices are speaking in our culture, offering the latest version of moral and social truths as if Wisdom were a passing fancy that comes and goes with the changing seasons. Sacred Scripture invites, and challenges, us to reflect on the eternal wisdom that has been handed down to us through the teaching of our Church as she meditates on God’s Holy Word.

We too often insist on making our own voices heard to the point that we forget, or refuse to hear, what others have to say. This failure to engage in respectful dialogue does a great disservice to the people who are trying to share their experiences and convictions with us. When we fail to listen, when we insist that our own point of view is the only valid one, and resort to name calling or dismissive taunts, we dishonor our own sisters and brothers simply because they see the world differently from us. Even when we believe that we are objectively right on a given issue, refusing to acknowledge another’s viewpoints and perspective limits our ability to understand the importance of the issue to them. It also causes us to dig-in our heels and harden our hearts. There can be no genuine peace among us if we can’t talk to one another civilly and with mutual respect.

In the end, as Scripture says, we are all one person in Christ (Gal 3:28), and our common challenge is to discern God’s will for us as individuals, families and communities. The differences among us are meant to enrich our efforts to promote the common good. They are not meant to divide us into warring factions that cannot work together. If we pay attention to God’s Word, and if we engage in respectful dialogue with those who see things differently, we have a much better chance of discerning God’s will for us and working together to build a world characterized by justice, peace, and harmony among diverse peoples and cultures.

Pope Francis has invited us—urged us, really—to pay careful attention to our Church’s synodal character. We are a pilgrim people journeying together to a better future. Unless we recognize that we are fellow travelers in this challenging but ultimately rewarding journey, we run the risk of settling for the status quo. Worse, we can give in to the temptation to look down contemptuously on those who are different from us in any way. We cannot collaborate with each other unless we first agree to set aside our differences, including legitimate grievances, and sincerely seek common ground.

As an archdiocese, we participated actively in the first year (2021–2022 diocesan phase) of the Synod on Synodality (see Synod Report at rcan.org ). We are confident that the information we shared with the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops will contribute to both the 2021–23 Continental Phase of the process (see graph below) and to the discussions that will take place in Rome in the Synods of 2023 and 2024.

Synodality is not a cure-all for whatever separates us from one another in the Church and in society. But by taking seriously the opportunities we have been given in these local, national and international synodal processes—to listen attentively, dialogue respectfully, and work together collaboratively—we can all make significant progress in our journey to peace on earth and joy in our heavenly home.

Prayer is, of course, essential to the success of this Synod process. We must pray for the grace to encounter God and one another as we journey together in hope. We must also pray for the wisdom and humility to listen respectfully to what our fellow travelers are saying to us. And we must ask God fervently for the gift of understanding and discernment. Our Redeemer taught us to pray constantly: “Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” If we ask Him, God will give us knowledge of His will for us, and the power to carry it out.

As we continue our synodal journey, let’s ask Mary, Mother of the Church, to walk with us and to inspire us with her maternal love for all her children, especially those of us who are most in need of her protection and care.

Sincerely yours in Christ the Redeemer,

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R.

Archbishop of Newark

What is the Synod 2021–2023 Continental Phase?



The Continental Phase consists of a time of listening and discernment of all of the People of God and of all local Churches on a continental basis, leading to a series of continental assemblies.

This does not mean a replication of the consultation, listening and discernment that has already taken place, which was an invitation to all of the People of God. This is, rather, a deepening of that discernment process by the people identified to represent the local Churches in the pre-assembly processes prior to each Continental Assembly. It is understood that there will be differences in approach that take account of the established practices, cultural and language elements, geography, and logistics of each continent.

This Continental Phase is marked by the Document for the Continental Stage (DCS) , which was written after careful reflection on the fruits of the first stage from syntheses of all of the Episcopal Conferences of the Universal Church, as well as the Eastern Churches, and groups such as Religious Institutes, Lay Movements, etc.

A Message from Pope Francis: Words of Challenge and Hope



A certain rich man came up to Jesus “as he was setting out on his journey” (Mk 10:17). The Gospels frequently show us Jesus “on a journey;” he walks alongside people and listens to the questions and concerns lurking in their hearts. He shows us that God is not found in neat and orderly places, distant from reality, but walks ever at our side. He meets us where we are, on the often rocky roads of life. Today, as we begin this synodal process, let us begin by asking ourselves – all of us, Pope, bishops, priests, religious and laity – whether we, the Christian community, embody this “style” of God, who travels the paths of history and shares in the life of humanity. Are we prepared for the adventure of this journey? Or are we fearful of the unknown, preferring to take refuge in the usual excuses: “It’s useless” or “We’ve always done it this way”?

Celebrating a Synod means walking on the same road, walking together. Let us look at Jesus. First, he encounters the rich man on the road; he then listens to his questions, and finally he helps him discern what he must do to inherit eternal life. Encounter, listen and discern. I would like to reflect on these three verbs that characterize the Synod.

The first is encounter. The Gospel passage begins by speaking of an encounter. A man comes up to Jesus and kneels down before him, asking him a crucial question: “Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?” (v. 17). So important a question requires attention, time, willingness to encounter others and sensitivity to what troubles them. The Lord is not stand aloof; he does not appear annoyed or disturbed. Instead, he is completely present to this person. He is open to encounter. Nothing leaves Jesus indifferent; everything is of concern to him. Encountering faces, meeting eyes, sharing each individual’s history. That is the closeness that Jesus embodies. He knows that someone’s life can be changed by a single encounter. The Gospel is full of such encounters with Christ, encounters that uplift and bring healing. Jesus did not hurry along, or keep looking at his watch to get the meeting over. He was always at the service of the person he was with, listening to what he or she had to say.

As we initiate this process, we too are called to become experts in the art of encounter. Not so much by organizing events or theorizing about problems, as in taking time to encounter the Lord and one another. Time to devote to prayer and to adoration – that form of prayer that we so often neglect – devoting time to adoration, and to hearing what the Spirit wants to say to the Church. Time to look others in the eye and listen to what they have to say, to build rapport, to be sensitive to the questions of our sisters and brothers, to let ourselves be enriched by the variety of charisms, vocations and ministries. Every encounter – as we know – calls for openness, courage and a willingness to let ourselves be challenged by the presence and the stories of others. If at times we would rather take refuge in formality or presenting the proper image – the clerical and courtly spirit, where I am more Monsieur l’abbé than Father – the experience of encounter changes us; frequently it opens up new and unexpected possibilities. Following today’s Angelus, I will meet with a group of street people who came together simply because a group of people made an effort to listen to them, sometimes just to listen to them. And from that listening they succeeded in setting out on a new path. So often God points out new paths in just this way. He invites us to leave our old habits behind. Everything changes once we are capable of genuine encounters with him and with one another, without formalism or pretense, but simply as we are.

The second verb is listen. True encounter arises only from listening. Jesus listened to that man’s question and to the religious and existential concerns that lay behind it. He did not give a non-committal reply or offer a prepackaged solution; he did not pretend to respond politely, simply as a way of dismissing him and continuing on his way. Jesus simply listens, for whatever amount of time it takes; he is not rushed. Most importantly, he is not afraid to listen to him with his heart and not just with his ears. Indeed, he does more than simply answer the rich man’s question; he lets him tell his story, to speak freely about himself. Christ reminds him of the commandments, and the man starts to talk about his youth, to share his religious journey and his efforts to seek God. This happens whenever we listen with the heart: people feel that they are being heard, not judged; they feel free to recount their own experiences and their spiritual journey.

Let us ask ourselves frankly during this synodal process: Are we good at listening? How good is the “hearing” of our heart? Do we allow people to express themselves, to walk in faith even though they have had difficulties in life, and to be part of the life of the community without being hindered, rejected or judged? Participating in a Synod means placing ourselves on the same path as the Word made flesh. It means following in his footsteps, listening to his word along with the words of others. It means discovering with amazement that the Holy Spirit always surprises us, to suggest fresh paths and new ways of speaking. It is a slow and perhaps tiring exercise, this learning to listen to one another – bishops, priests, religious and laity, all the baptized – and to avoid artificial and shallow and pre-packaged responses. The Spirit asks us to listen to the questions, concerns and hopes of every Church, people and nation. And to listen to the world, to the challenges and changes that it sets before us. Let us not soundproof our hearts; let us not remain barricaded in our certainties. So often our certainties can make us closed. Let us listen to one another.

Finally, discern. Encounter and listening are not ends in themselves, leaving everything just as it was before. On the contrary, whenever we enter into dialogue, we allow ourselves to be challenged, to advance on a journey. And in the end, we are no longer the same; we are changed. We see this in today’s Gospel. Jesus senses that the person before him is a good and religious man, obedient to the commandments, but he wants to lead him beyond the mere observance of precepts. Through dialogue, he helps him to discern. Jesus encourages that man to look within, in the light of the love that the Lord himself had shown by his gaze (cf. v. 21), and to discern in that light what his heart truly treasures. And in this way to discover that he cannot attain happiness by filling his life with more religious observances, but by emptying himself, selling whatever takes up space in his heart, in order to make room for God.

Here is a valuable lesson also for us. The Synod is a process of spiritual discernment, of ecclesial discernment, that unfolds in adoration, in prayer and in dialogue with the word of God. Today’s second reading tells us that God’s word is “living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing to the division of soul and spirit, of joints and marrow, and discerning the thoughts and intentions of the heart” (Heb 4:12). That word summons us to discernment and it brings light to that process. It guides the Synod, preventing it from becoming a Church convention, a study group or a political gathering, a parliament, but rather a grace-filled event, a process of healing guided by the Spirit. In these days, Jesus calls us, as he did the rich man in the Gospel, to empty ourselves, to free ourselves from all that is worldly, including our inward-looking and outworn pastoral models; and to ask ourselves what it is that God wants to say to us in this time. And the direction in which he wants to lead us.

Homily, St Peter's Basilica, 10 October 2021

My Prayer for You

Please join me in praying the traditional Synod Prayer Adsumus Sancte Spiritus (We stand before You, Holy Spirit) in this simplified version prepared by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) for use by parishes and dioceses in the 2022 Synod: We stand before You, Holy Spirit, as we gather together in Your name. With You alone to guide us, make Yourself at home in our hearts; Teach us the way we must go and how we are to pursue it. We are weak and sinful; do not let us promote disorder. Do not let ignorance lead us down the wrong path nor partiality influence our actions. Let us find in You our unity so that we may journey together to eternal life and not stray from the way of truth and what is right. All this we ask of You, who are at work in every place and time, in the communion of the Father and the Son, forever and ever. Amen.

Noviembre 4, 2022

Vol. 4. No. 5

Mis queridas hermanos y hermanas en Cristo, El proceso sinodal plurianual en el que estamos participando como miembros de la Iglesia Universal nos compromete a un triple testimonio de encuentro, escucha atenta y discernimiento de la voluntad de Dios para nosotros. El encuentro ocurre cuando nos abrimos a la gracia de Dios y dejamos que otros (Dios y nuestro prójimo) entren en nuestras vidas. En lugar de atrincherarnos detrás de puertas cerradas y negarnos a permitir que alguien sea testigo de nuestra vulnerabilidad, asumimos el riesgo de ver a los demás como son, y permitir que lleguen a conocernos como realmente somos. Cada vez que meditamos en la Palabra de Dios en las Escrituras, invitamos a la experiencia de un encuentro genuino. Cada vez que recibimos a Jesús en la Eucaristía, lo aceptamos en nuestros corazones tan humanos, y aceptamos la responsabilidad de compartirlo con los demás. Cada vez que servimos a nuestros hermanos y hermanas en el nombre de Jesús, los encontramos no como extraños, sino como compañeros de viaje en nuestra marcha común hacia una vida mejor, ahora y en el mundo venidero. La escucha atenta a veces parece un arte perdido. La Palabra de Dios se deja de lado con demasiada frecuencia en favor de cualquier voz que hable en nuestra cultura, ofreciendo la última versión de las verdades morales y sociales como si la Sabiduría fuera una fantasía pasajera que va y viene con el cambio de estaciones. Las Sagradas Escrituras nos invitan y nos desafían a reflexionar sobre la sabiduría eterna que nos ha sido transmitida a través de la enseñanza de nuestra Iglesia mientras medita en la Santa Palabra de Dios. Con demasiada frecuencia insistimos en hacer oír nuestras propias voces hasta el punto de olvidar, o negarnos a escuchar, lo que otros tienen que decir. Esta falta de diálogo respetuoso hace un flaco favor a las personas que están tratando de compartir sus experiencias y convicciones con nosotros. Cuando no escuchamos, cuando insistimos en que nuestro propio punto de vista es el único válido, y recurrimos a insultos o burlas despectivas, deshonramos a nuestras propias hermanas y hermanos simplemente porque ven el mundo de manera diferente a nosotros. Incluso cuando creemos que objetivamente tenemos razón en un tema determinado, negarse a reconocer los puntos de vista y la perspectiva de otros limita nuestra capacidad de comprender la importancia del problema para ellos. También nos hace intransigentes y endurece nuestros corazones. No puede haber paz genuina entre nosotros si no podemos hablar unos con otros civilmente y con respeto mutuo.

Al final, como dicen las Escrituras, todos somos una persona en Cristo (Gal 3:28), y nuestro desafío común es discernir la voluntad de Dios para nosotros como individuos, familias y comunidades. Las diferencias entre nosotros están destinadas a enriquecer nuestros esfuerzos para promover el bien común. No están destinadas a dividirnos en facciones en guerra que no pueden trabajar juntas. Si prestamos atención a la Palabra de Dios, y si entablamos un diálogo respetuoso con aquellos que ven las cosas de manera diferente, tenemos muchas más posibilidades de discernir la voluntad de Dios para nosotros y trabajar juntos para construir un mundo caracterizado por la justicia, la paz y la armonía entre diversos pueblos y culturas. El Papa Francisco nos ha invitado—realmente nos ha instado— a prestar cuidadosa atención al carácter sinodal de nuestra Iglesia. Somos un pueblo peregrino que camina unido hacia un futuro mejor. A menos que reconozcamos que somos compañeros de viaje en este desafiante, pero en última instancia gratificante camino, corremos el riesgo de conformarnos con el statu quo. Peor aún, podemos ceder a la tentación de mirar con desprecio a aquellos que son diferentes a nosotros de alguna manera. No podemos colaborar entre nosotros a menos que primero acordemos dejar de lado nuestras diferencias, incluidas las quejas legítimas, y buscar sinceramente un terreno común. Como arquidiócesis, participamos activamente en el primer año (fase diocesana 2021-2022) del Sínodo sobre la Sinodalidad (ver Informe del Sínodo en rcan.org) . Confiamos en que la información que compartimos con la Conferencia de Obispos Católicos de los Estados Unidos contribuirá tanto a la Fase Continental 2021-23 del proceso (ver gráfico a continuación) como a las discusiones que tendrán lugar en Roma en los Sínodos del 2023 y el 2024. La Sinodalidad no es una panacea para todo lo que nos separa unos de otros en la Iglesia y en la sociedad. Pero al tomar en serio las oportunidades que se nos han dado en estos procesos sinodales locales, nacionales e internacionales—para escuchar atentamente, dialogar respetuosamente y trabajar juntos en colaboración—todos podemos lograr un progreso significativo en nuestro viaje hacia la paz en la tierra y la alegría en nuestro hogar celestial. La oración es, por supuesto, esencial para el éxito de este proceso sinodal. Debemos orar por la gracia de encontrarnos con Dios y entre nosotros mientras caminamos juntos en esperanza. También debemos orar por la sabiduría y la humildad para escuchar respetuosamente lo que nuestros compañeros de viaje nos están diciendo. Y debemos pedir fervientemente a Dios el don de la comprensión y el discernimiento. Nuestro Redentor nos enseñó a orar constantemente: “Hágase tu voluntad en la tierra como en el cielo”. Si se lo pedimos, Dios nos dará conocimiento de Su voluntad para nosotros, y el poder para llevarla a cabo. Mientras continuamos nuestro camino sinodal, pidamos a María, Madre de la Iglesia, que camine con nosotros y nos inspire con su amor maternal por todos sus hijos, especialmente por aquellos de nosotros que más necesitamos su protección y cuidado. Sinceramente suyo en Cristo Redentor, Cardenal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R. Arzobispo de Newark

¿Qué es la Fase Continental del Sínodo 2021-2023?



La Fase Continental consiste en un tiempo de escucha y discernimiento de todo el Pueblo de Dios y de todas las Iglesias locales sobre una base continental, que conduce a una serie de asambleas continentales.

Esto no significa una réplica de la consulta, la escucha y el discernimiento que ya ha tenido lugar, que era una invitación a todo el Pueblo de Dios. Esto es, más bien, una profundización de ese proceso de discernimiento por parte de las personas identificadas para representar a las Iglesias locales en los procesos previos a la asamblea antes de cada Asamblea Continental. Se entiende que habrá diferencias en el enfoque que tiene en cuenta las prácticas establecidas, los elementos culturales y lingüísticos, la geografía y la logística de cada continente.

Esta Fase Continental está marcada por el Documento para la Etapa Continental (EDC) , que se redactó después de una cuidadosa reflexión sobre los frutos de la primera etapa a partir de síntesis de todas las Conferencias Episcopales de la Iglesia Universal, así como de las Iglesias Orientales, y grupos tales como Institutos Religiosos, Movimientos Laicales, etc.

Un Mensaje del Papa Francisco: Palabras de Desafío y Esperanza Un hombre rico, vino hacia Jesús mientras Él “iba de camino” (Mc 10,17). Con frecuencia los Evangelios nos presentan a Jesús “en camino”, acompañando al pueblo y escuchando las preguntas e inquietudes dentro de su corazón. Él nos muestra que Dios no habita en lugares tranquilos y bien ordenados, distantes de la realidad, sino que camina siempre a nuestro lado y nos encuentra donde estemos, en los caminos a veces ásperos de la vida. Hoy, al dar inicio al proceso sinodal, comencemos preguntándonos—todos, el Papa, los obispos, los sacerdotes, las religiosas y los religiosos, y las hermanas y hermanos laicos—si nosotros, la comunidad cristiana, encarnamos el “estilo” de Dios, que camina las rutas de la historia y comparte en la vida de la humanidad. ¿Estamos preparados para la aventura de este camino? ¿O, tenemos miedo a lo desconocido, prefiriendo refugiarnos en las usuales: “no es necesario” o “siempre se ha hecho así”? Celebrar un Sínodo significa caminar juntos en la misma dirección. Miremos a Jesús, que en primer lugar encontró en el camino al hombre rico, después escuchó sus preguntas y finalmente lo ayudó a discernir qué tenía que hacer para heredar la vida eterna. Encontrar, escuchar, discernir. Quisiera reflexionar sobre estos tres verbos que caracterizan el Sínodo. Lo primero es el encuentro. El Evangelio comienza hablando de un encuentro. Un hombre viene a Jesús y se arrodilla ante Él, haciéndole una pregunta crucial: “Maestro bueno, ¿qué tengo que hacer para heredar la vida eterna?” (v. 17). Una pregunta tan importante exige atención, tiempo, disponibilidad para encontrarse con el otro y sensibilidad a lo que le inquieta. El Señor no se muestra distante, molesto o alterado, por el contrario, se hace presente a esa persona. Está disponible para el encuentro. Nada lo deja indiferente, todo le interesa. Encontrar los rostros, cruzar las miradas, compartir la historia de cada uno; esta es la cercanía de Jesús. Él sabe que un encuentro puede cambiar la vida de alguien. En el Evangelio abundan encuentros con Cristo que reaniman y curan. Jesús no tenía prisa, no miraba el reloj para terminar rápido el encuentro. Siempre estaba al servicio de la persona que encontraba, para escucharla. También nosotros, que comenzamos este camino, estamos llamados a ser expertos en el arte del encuentro. No tanto organizando eventos o teorizando sobre los problemas, sino, tomándonos tiempo para encontrarnos con el Señor y con nuestro prójimo. Un tiempo para dar espacio a la oración y a la adoración –esa forma de oración que tanto descuidamos – dedicando tiempo a la adoración, y a escuchar lo que el Espíritu quiere decir a la Iglesia. Tiempo para mirar a los otros en los ojos y escuchar lo que tienen que decir, establecer comunicación, sensibilizarnos con las preguntas de nuestras hermanas y hermanos, para enriquecernos con la diversidad de los carismas, vocaciones y ministerios. Todo encuentro —como sabemos— requiere apertura, valentía, y voluntad de dejarse penetrar por la presencia y las historias de otros. Si a veces preferimos refugiarnos en la formalidad o presentar la imagen apropiada–el espíritu clerical y formal, donde soy más Monsieur l’abbé (Señor Cura) que padre–la experiencia del encuentro nos cambia y con frecuencia nos abre a nuevas posibilidades inesperadas. Hoy, después del Ángelus, recibiré a un grupo de personas de la calle, que simplemente se reunió porque un grupo de personas hizo un esfuerzo para escucharlos, solo para escucharlos. Y desde la escucha lograron empezar un nuevo camino. Muchas veces es este justamente el modo en que Dios nos indica el camino a seguir. Él nos invita a dejar atrás nuestros viejos hábitos. Todo cambia cuando somos capaces de encuentros auténticos con Él y entre nosotros sin formalismos o pretensiones, sino simplemente tal como somos. El segundo verbo es escuchar. Un verdadero encuentro sólo nace de la escucha. Jesús escuchó la pregunta de aquel hombre y sus inquietudes religiosas y existenciales. No dio una respuesta sin compromiso y no ofreció una solución prefabricada, no fingió responder con amabilidad sólo para librarse de él y continuar su camino. Jesús simplemente escucha por el tiempo que sea necesario, no tiene prisa. Y más importante, no tiene miedo de escucharlo con el corazón y no sólo con los oídos. En efecto, el hace más que simplemente contestar la pregunta del rico, sino que le permitió al hombre rico que contara su propia historia, que hablara de sí mismo con libertad. Cristo le recordó los mandamientos, y el hombre comenzó a hablar de su juventud, a compartir su trayectoria religiosa y sus esfuerzos por buscar a Dios. Esto sucede cuando escuchamos con el corazón: el otro se siente acogido, no juzgado, libre para contar su propia experiencia de vida y su propio camino espiritual. Preguntémonos, con sinceridad durante este proceso sinodal: ¿Somos buenos escuchando? ¿Cuán bueno es “el oído” de nuestro corazón? ¿Permitimos a las personas que se expresen, que caminen en la fe, aunque hayan tenido dificultades en la vida, y que sean parte de la vida de la comunidad sin ponerles obstáculos, sin que sean rechazadas o juzgadas? Participar en un Sínodo es ponerse en el mismo camino del Verbo hecho hombre, es seguir sus huellas, escuchando su Palabra junto a las palabras de los demás. Es descubrir con asombro que el Espíritu Santo siempre nos sorprende, sugiriendo recorridos y lenguajes nuevos. Es un ejercicio lento y quizá fatigoso, aprender a escucharnos mutuamente—obispos, sacerdotes, religiosos y laicos, todos los bautizados— evitando respuestas artificiales, superficiales y prefabricadas. El Espíritu nos pide que escuchemos las preguntas, preocupaciones y esperanzas de cada Iglesia, pueblo y nación. Y escuchar al mundo, a los desafíos y cambios que nos pone delante. No insonoricemos el corazón, no nos blindemos dentro de nuestras certezas. A menudo nuestras certezas nos pueden cerrar. Escuchémonos unos a otros. Por último, discernir. El encuentro y la escucha no son fines en sí mismo, dejando todo como estaba antes. Al contrario, siempre que entramos en diálogo, permitimos ser desafiados para seguir adelante en el camino, y al final no somos los mismos de antes, hemos cambiado. Esto lo vemos en el Evangelio de hoy. Jesús intuye que la persona que tiene delante es un hombre bueno y religioso, que obedece los mandamientos, pero quiere conducirlo más allá de la simple observancia de los preceptos. A través del diálogo, lo ayuda a discernir. Lo estimula a mirar a su interior, a la luz del amor que el Señor mismo ha mostrado con su mirada (cf. v. 21), y que con esta luz discierna lo que su corazón realmente atesora. Para que de esta manera descubra que no puede obtener felicidad llenado su vida con más observancias religiosas, sino vaciándose de sí mismo, vendiendo lo que ocupa su corazón para hacer espacio para Dios. Aquí hay una valiosa lección también para nosotros. El Sínodo es un camino de discernimiento espiritual, de discernimiento eclesial, que se realiza en la adoración, en la oración, y el contacto con la Palabra de Dios. La segunda lectura de hoy nos dice que la Palabra de Dios es “viva y poderosa, más cortante que cualquier espada de dos filos: ella penetra hasta lo más profundo del alma y del espíritu, hasta la médula de los huesos, y juzga los pensamientos y las intenciones del corazón” (Heb 4,12). La Palabra nos abre al discernimiento e ilumina ese proceso, orienta el Sínodo para que no sea una convención de la Iglesia, un grupo de estudios o una reunión política, para que no sea un parlamento, sino un evento lleno de gracia, un proceso de sanación guiado por el Espíritu. Jesús, como hizo con el hombre rico del Evangelio, nos llama en estos días a vaciarnos, a liberarnos de todo lo que es mundano, incluyendo nuestros introspectivos y desgastados modelos pastorales; y preguntarnos qué es lo que Dios nos quiere decir en este tiempo y en qué dirección nos quiere guiar. Homilía, Basílica de San Pedro, 10 de octubre del 2021

Mi Oración para Ustedes

Por favor únanse a mí para orar la tradicional Oración del Sínodo Adsumus Sancte Spiritus (Estamos ante ti, Espíritu Santo) en esta versión simplificada preparada por la Conferencia Episcopal de los Estados Unidos (USCCB) para ser usada por parroquias y diócesis en el Sínodo 2022: