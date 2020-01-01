Join a Weekly Virtual (Zoom) Program on

Pope Francis’ Encyclical Laudato Si

January 12 - February 16

7:30 - 8:30 pm Pope Francis writes in Laudato Si (May 2015), “I urgently appeal for a new dialogue about how we are shaping the future of our planet”. A number of themes reappear throughout the encyclical for example the intimate relationship between the poor and the fragility of the planet, the conviction that everything in the world is connected, the value proper to each creature, integral ecology, our throwaway culture, and the proposal of a new lifestyle. These themes will be reframed and enriched again and again. In this unprecedented time we will meet once a week via Zoom for six consecutive Tuesday evening for 1 hour from 7:30 to 8:30 PM, starting January 12 until February 16 (Marti Gras). If interested please contact Joe Lavin, certified as a Laudato Si animator by the Global Catholic Climate Movement, at jjlavin0120@gmail.com or 201-960-5844. Joe is also a co-chair of our Environmental Justice Task Force. Open to all from 14 to 104. Parish Environmental Justice Liasions Newsletters Over the past few months a number of parishes have designated parishioners as Parish Environmental Justice Liasions. They work with the Environmental Justice Task Force for the Archdiocese of Newark to further their work of caring for our common hoome on the parish level. If you are interested in this work please contact Ann Marie Brennan at annmariebrennan@yahoo.com Here are their latest Newsletters: Dec 26: https://mailchi.mp/2cb77ff7be31/rcan-eco-news-merry-christmas-laudato-si-program?e=[UNIQID] Dec 8: https://us2.campaign-archive.com/?u=36aa43b48f4966b9bbdf2deb1&id=1621fff225 Nov 26 https://us2.campaign-archive.com/?u=36aa43b48f4966b9bbdf2deb1&id=33fff94032 Nov 14 https://us2.campaign-archive.com/?u=36aa43b48f4966b9bbdf2deb1&id=20d76919e1 Oct 30 https://us2.campaign-archive.com/?u=36aa43b48f4966b9bbdf2deb1&id=c1ba8b2189