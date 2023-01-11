Eucharistic Revival in the Archdiocese of Newark

The Office for Evangelization has created an introductory presentation to understanding the USCCB document: "The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church"
School of Evangelization - The Sunday Eucharist is the best tool for parish evangelization.
Heart of the Ark - Episode 9 - Bishop Michael Saporito - Eucharist means Thanksgiving
OFE YouTube Eucharistic Congress Playlists
National Revival Resources
Vine and Branches in the Archdiocese of Newark
Eucharistic Revival in the context of Vine and Branches