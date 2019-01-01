Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the cost for the day?

$25 per person.

Clergy and religious are free, but must register to receive a lunch number.

There are no reduced group rates.

What is the timing of the Conference?

8:00am-5:15pm, including bilingual Anticipated Sunday Mass at 4:00pm celebrated by Joseph Cardinal Tobin, Archbishop of Newark

Holy Hour will take place from 2:30-3:30

When will the speakers conclude?

At 2:30 in time for the Holy Hour to begin

Will there be vendors at the event?

Yes, there will be several vendors who sell religious goods.

Directions and Parking

Richie Regan Athletic Center

Seton Hall University

400 South Orange Avenue

South Orange, NJ 07079

Enter through the Seton Hall University main gate, and proceed straight on road to the last building on the left before the parking garage. (Look for building with Patriot holding flag.) The parking garage is across from the Athletic Center.

Parking for the event is free in any lot.

Tickets

Purchase online, at the door, or mail in with form and check payable to Archdiocese of Newark to 171 Clifton Ave., Newark, NJ 07104, ATT: Women's Conference. There are no reduced rates for groups.

Food and beverage

Continental breakfast which will include muffins, danish, fruit, coffee, tea, water, juice, yogurt.

Lunch will include sandwiches, water, cookies, and chips.

Gluten-free veggie sandwiches available by request. Please send an email to catholicwomen@rcan.org, or call 973-497-4545.

Attendees

This conference is for adults 18 years+. Any person under 18 years must always be accompanied by an adult AT ALL TIMES (not appropriate for children under 14 years).

Speakers/performers

Mary Rice Hasson & Gloria Purvis – English track

Modena Modesto & Lucia Baez Luzondo - Spanish track

MI7 music group - Spanish track

Contact info

Email: catholicwomen@rcan.org

Phone: 973-497-4545

Website: www.rcan.org/womenscommission

Volunteers

If you want to be a volunteer for the whole day, send us an email. Volunteers do not pay for their ticket. They are expected to work the whole event. They receive breakfast and lunch.

Priests for Confession and/or to Concelebrate the Mass

REGISTER by going to: www.rcan.org/womenscommission and click on priest registration.

Once that is done the priest will get a confirmation email.

They can register for both the men's and women's days at the same time.