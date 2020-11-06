Felician University receives CIANJ 2020 Champion of Good Works Award

Felician University was honored virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 30, as one of the Champions of Good Works for 2020 by the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ). In selecting Felician, CIANJ cited being “very impressed with Felician’s designation as a Purple Heart University, and its commitment to help veterans.”

Felician University was set to be honored at the CIANJ’s 8th annual Companies that Care Reception Saluting the Generosity of Business at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The reception which recognizes extraordinary acts of kindness of CIANJ member companies and other businesses was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Felician University engages over 2,300 undergraduate, graduate, and adult students through programs in arts & sciences, business, nursing, and education. Universal Franciscan values of social justice, compassion, and respect for human dignity serve as an inclusive foundation for transforming the lives of tomorrow's leaders. Felician University's education is ranked third best return on investment for private colleges in New Jersey 2018 by the PayScale.com College ROI Report and is ranked #1 safest college campus in the state in 2018 by niche.com.