The Archdiocese of Newark

Parish Finance Council Training Workshops

The Finance Council is responsible to assist the Pastor with parish financial administration with the specific mandate to assist the pastor in the administration of temporal goods. Parish Finance Council is essential to parish life in financially supporting the mission of the parish and planning for the future.

The Archdiocese is offering workshops to clarify the role of Parish Finance Council and to provide best practices of successful councils. These workshops will help you improve your already existing finance council.

Who Should Attend: Pastors and Parish Finance Council members.

Workshops:

Paramus, September 25 at the Church of the Annunciation, 7:00 PM-8:30 PM

Newark, September 26 at the Archdiocesan Center 7:00 PM-8:30 PM