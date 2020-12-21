Fourth-grader at Christ the Teacher School has artwork selected for NASA calendar

Congratulations to Aaron Baik from the fourth grade of Christ the Teacher School in Fort Lee, whose artwork was chosen for the month of March in NASA's Commercial Crew 2021 Artwork Calendar. The theme for the month is about spacesuits and their new designs and features.

Chosen from hundreds of submitted artwork, Aaron’s first place design exemplifies the dedication of Christ the Teacher School to the Arts and their award-winning STEM program.

The Commercial Crew Program 2021 Children’s Artwork Calendar features unique and original artwork submitted by children from all over the world. The selected masterpieces represent a different space-related theme for each month.

The artwork contest is designed to get our youth excited about science, technology, engineering and math and to inspire our future scientists, engineers and explorers.

To learn more about the Catholic Schools of the Archdiocese of Newark visit, www.catholicschoolsnj.org.